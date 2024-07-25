Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on his global transfer market strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on his global transfer market strategy

The Dons have been linked with defender Nurudeen Abdulai who plays for Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed he aims to identify new areas in the global transfer market.

The Swede insists the Dons need to be open to the “good players everywhere in the world” and he aims to spread the net to capitalise.

Thelin reckons the Dons already possess a top scouting network and contacts.

He says he is working hard with head of recruitment Chris Badlan and the club’s scouts to identify signing targets.

However he wants to spread the search for talent even further but with focus on certain areas.

Thelin hopes that scouting expansion will ultimately ensure the Dons sign top players from the best transfer markets.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes charge for his first home match during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes charge for his first home match during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “We are trying to build for the long term.

“We will try to identify new areas and markets but first we need to really get the pathway of what we want to do.

“Then do that really, really well.

“We want to do the best in some markets and get the best players from these markets.

“That is what we are doing now, to make a plan for the future.

“Aberdeen already has a really good net of contacts and how they use it.

“Then we just need to maybe prioritise some parts and deal with some areas more.

“We need to be open because good players are everywhere in the world.

“But we need a direction of what we want to do with that.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes charge for his first home match during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes charge for his first home match during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen target Ghanaian defender

Aberdeen have reportedly spread their net to Ghana and are tracking defender Nurudeen Abdulai with the view to a potential summer transfer window move.

The 19-year-old centre-back plays for Medeama SC where he played a key role in a  Ghana Premier League title win.

Abdulai has also recently been called up to the Ghana national team.

Aberdeen are reportedly preparing a bid for the defender who is also being tracked by clubs in England, Denmark and Norway.

The defender played in the group stages of the CAF Champions League last season.

Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen boss Thelin has signed four players so far in the summer transfer window, which closes at 11.30pm on August 30.

He has secured keeper Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone), defender Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne), midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen (SK Brann) and striker Peter Ambrose (Ujpest).

All four are signed on long-term, permanent contracts.

Thelin building for the ‘long term’

There will be more signings this summer as Thelin bids to strengthen a squad that finished in the Premiership bottom six last season.

However, the Dons boss is also committed to giving players currently at Pittodrie the chance to secure their future in his plans.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applauds the club's fans after a 2-1 defeat of Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applauds the club’s fans after a 2-1 defeat of Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “We are trying to build for the long term now and not rush into things.

“We deal with things step by step, not stress too much and believe in the players we have.

“It is still quite early in the window and we have tried to push the players.

“I have only known them for five weeks or so on the training pitch and I want them to keep that hunger and prove themselves.

“To get that team evolution and how we grow as a team. “

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and the Aberdeen players applaud the fans after the 2-1 defeat of Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and the Aberdeen players applaud the fans after the 2-1 defeat of Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock

‘We always work hard with our head of recruitment and scouts’

Thelin is working in close collaboration with head of recruitment Badlan who was appointed to the role in February this year.

Badlan previously worked at Coventry, Wolves and Norwich and was most recently sporting director at Blackpool.

He said: “We always work hard with our Head of Recruitment and scouts to try to identity parts.

“But let’s see what will happen before the last day of the window.”

