Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on his global transfer market strategy

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed he aims to identify new areas in the global transfer market.

The Swede insists the Dons need to be open to the “good players everywhere in the world” and he aims to spread the net to capitalise.

Thelin reckons the Dons already possess a top scouting network and contacts.

He says he is working hard with head of recruitment Chris Badlan and the club’s scouts to identify signing targets.

However he wants to spread the search for talent even further but with focus on certain areas.

Thelin hopes that scouting expansion will ultimately ensure the Dons sign top players from the best transfer markets.

Thelin said: “We are trying to build for the long term.

“We will try to identify new areas and markets but first we need to really get the pathway of what we want to do.

“Then do that really, really well.

“We want to do the best in some markets and get the best players from these markets.

“That is what we are doing now, to make a plan for the future.

“Aberdeen already has a really good net of contacts and how they use it.

“Then we just need to maybe prioritise some parts and deal with some areas more.

“We need to be open because good players are everywhere in the world.

“But we need a direction of what we want to do with that.”

Aberdeen target Ghanaian defender

Aberdeen have reportedly spread their net to Ghana and are tracking defender Nurudeen Abdulai with the view to a potential summer transfer window move.

The 19-year-old centre-back plays for Medeama SC where he played a key role in a Ghana Premier League title win.

Abdulai has also recently been called up to the Ghana national team.

Aberdeen are reportedly preparing a bid for the defender who is also being tracked by clubs in England, Denmark and Norway.

The defender played in the group stages of the CAF Champions League last season.

Aberdeen boss Thelin has signed four players so far in the summer transfer window, which closes at 11.30pm on August 30.

He has secured keeper Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone), defender Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne), midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen (SK Brann) and striker Peter Ambrose (Ujpest).

All four are signed on long-term, permanent contracts.

Thelin building for the ‘long term’

There will be more signings this summer as Thelin bids to strengthen a squad that finished in the Premiership bottom six last season.

However, the Dons boss is also committed to giving players currently at Pittodrie the chance to secure their future in his plans.

He said: “We are trying to build for the long term now and not rush into things.

“We deal with things step by step, not stress too much and believe in the players we have.

“It is still quite early in the window and we have tried to push the players.

“I have only known them for five weeks or so on the training pitch and I want them to keep that hunger and prove themselves.

“To get that team evolution and how we grow as a team. “

‘We always work hard with our head of recruitment and scouts’

Thelin is working in close collaboration with head of recruitment Badlan who was appointed to the role in February this year.

Badlan previously worked at Coventry, Wolves and Norwich and was most recently sporting director at Blackpool.

He said: “We always work hard with our Head of Recruitment and scouts to try to identity parts.

“But let’s see what will happen before the last day of the window.”