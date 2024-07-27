Richard Gordon: Aberdeen, striker and fans will want to see Bojan Miovski exit saga settled as soon as possible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen, striker and fans will want to see Bojan Miovski exit saga settled as soon as possible

As well as Miovski's potential departure, Richard also reflects on which sides have impressed and who could be shock early victims in the Premier Sports Cup.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski warms up before the cup clash with Airdrie at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski warms up before the cup clash with Airdrie at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
By Richard Gordon

It has been an entirely acceptable start to the season for Aberdeen, and after three successive wins, they look odds-on to ease through to the knock-out stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

The victories over Queen of the South and East Kilbride were comfortable, but the players were professional and did what was needed.

Airdrieonians in midweek proved a much sterner test. That came as no surprise given what Rhys McCabe has done there, but, after a first half wobble, Aberdeen rallied, and it will have done them no harm having to step things up before clinching the points.

It seems unlikely Dumbarton will halt their progress this afternoon, and I would expect, with a 100% record, the Dons will secure one of the three seeded spots in Sunday evening’s second round draw.

That will be important as Jimmy Thelin targets a run deep into the tournament.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes charge for his first home match during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes charge for his first home match during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

The new manager is still getting to grips with his squad, but the early signs are encouraging – with the only major headache the uncertainty over the future of class act Bojan Miovski.

The fans got their first seasonal sighting of the North Macedonian after the interval on Tuesday, and there may not be too many more, but that is entirely down to a suitable formal offer being made.

The club, and the manager, have handled the situation correctly up to now.

If Miovski is to depart – and that does seem inevitable – Jimmy has to focus on the players he knows he will be working with moving forward.

I get the sense that he too expects Bojan to leave, and it was comforting to hear him confirm that a plan is in place, which he will quickly enact, if an acceptable bid lands.

I have no doubt there will be further transfer activity in any case, but for all concerned, it would be good to have the Miovski saga settled as quickly as possible.

While the Dons look set to move on in the cup, across the competition a number of the bigger, more fancied clubs still have a challenge on their hands.

Will three big guns fall in Premier Sports Cup?

Dundee, having already booked their place in the knockout stages, will also be hoping to keep their perfect record going against Caley Thistle, and Ross County are in a strong position in Group H, but the other Premiership sides still have work to do.

Ronan Hale celebrates his debut goal for Ross County against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.

Motherwell have a head-to-head tomorrow against Partick Thistle, which will decide their fate, while Dundee United, Hibernian and St Johnstone are all in danger of exiting the tournament.

Both Falkirk and Ayr United have the chance to leapfrog United, and I would anticipate each getting the convincing wins they require to do so.

After netting 10 goals in two games, Hibs inexplicably lost to Kelty, and now face a nervy closer against Peterhead, but a win should see them through either as group winner or one of the best runners-up.

Saints, currently in third place, are also up against it and know that even a victory over East Fife might not be enough.

This competition has thrown up a few shocks in recent years, but losing perhaps three or four of the big guns this early would be seismic!

Is Simon Murray from Ross County to Dundee Scottish football’s signing of the summer so far?

Simon Murray celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 Dundee during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Annan Athletic at Carnegie Fuels Stadium at Glebe Park, on July 23, 2024, in Brechin. Image: SNS.

When I fell in love with the game, summers were much longer and far less busy, squads generally changing only minimally during the close season.

Football has altered dramatically over the decades, transfer windows introduced, and the start of each campaign brings with it the difficulty of getting to know the myriad of new signings across the country.

Looking through the list of arrivals, and given how far clubs now spread their nets, I have to admit I know little or nothing about many of them.

Of those I do know, a few really catch the eye.

Goalkeepers Dimitar Mitov and Kasper Schmeichel will be excellent additions for Aberdeen and Celtic, but the one signing that stands out for me is that of Simon Murray by Dundee.

Despite a fine campaign last time out, Tony Docherty lacked a centre-forward who scored regularly.

Murray fits that bill, and has all the attributes to be a Dens Park revelation.

