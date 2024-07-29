Aberdeen fan view: The perfect start for new manager Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: The perfect start for new manager Jimmy Thelin

Chris Crighton reflects on the Dons' 6-0 victory against Dumbarton.

Graeme Shinnie and the Aberdeen players applaud the fans after the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton.Image: Shutterstock.
By Chris Crighton

For Premiership sides, little more can be asked of the League Cup group stage than that they emerge from it without disaster.

A bar cleared by all involved, despite hiccups at places like Falkirk, Alloa and Kelty.

To do so with barely an alarm, and a goal difference well into double figures, is above and beyond. Introducing a raft of his players to the Pittodrie scoresheet too will be a major bonus for Jimmy Thelin.

Particularly given so few of them were his own recruits. He was never likely to have to wait too long for the first of many for Peter Ambrose, but to also get maiden Dons goals out of second-season pair Slobodan Rubezic and James McGarry – plus a first senior strike at Pittodrie for Jack MacKenzie, despite him calling it his workplace since 2016 – is the definition of the new manager bounce.

By the time the transfer window closes there may be plenty more players looking to open scoring accounts here but Thelin will be delighted with what he has extracted from the resources already at hand.

The Aberdeen players applaud the fans. Image: SNS.

The convincing nature of the team’s progression has afforded him a laudatory start, from the post-goal high-fives to all and sundry on the bench, to the after-match rally session with the Merkland End. Rightly so.

Thelin will have had a red palm by the end of Saturday’s prolific second half, but whatever grumps might say he needn’t have a red face about the intensity of the celebrations at its end.

Anathema to the Aberdonian personality perhaps, but if Thelin is going to succeed in creating a tight-knit entity driven forward by togetherness and excitement, such demonstrations must be unashamedly embraced.

In most corners of the world, that is the football norm. It’s time for Aberdeen to let its hair down.