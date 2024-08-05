Duncan Shearer: Leighton Clarkson injury may force Aberdeen to sign new No.10

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin may have to add another number 10 to his shopping list following the injury to midfielder Leighton Clarkson.

Losing the services of the Liverpool youth academy graduate on the eve of the new season is a huge blow for the Dons manager.

Clarkson has scored twice and looked really lively for the Dons in the Premier Sports Cup and filling the void between now and October will not be easy.

With Dante Polvara also on the sidelines until then, that’s two influential midfielders absent already before a ball has been kicked in the Scottish Premiership.

Captain Graeme Shinnie and new signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen are two experienced campaigners, but already there looks to be an element of risk attached to the Aberdeen engine room.

Shinnie and Heltne Nilsen are the protectors, the first line of defence when opposition teams break the high press Aberdeen are now deploying.

The provide tenacity and drive, but they are not the creative influence in the team Clarkson is.

That is why being two men down in an area which is not exactly bulging with options may force Thelin’s hand before the month is out.

Another injury most definitely will.

Short-term solution in Aberdeen midfield?

The situation can change quickly, of course, but as far as tonight’s trip to Perth to face St Johnstone in the league opener goes, the Dons boss has some big calls to make.

With Clarkson playing in the middle of the attacking three supporting Esker Sokler, Thelin has deployed Jamie McGrath out on the left in the League Cup games.

He has to decide whether to move McGrath central, which is a role he did well in while at St Mirren, or keep him on the wing and look at another option, such as Vicente Besuijen.

Besuijen finished last season on loan in the Netherlands well, but I’d expect McGrath to get the nod at McDiarmid Park.

That then opens up the issue of who replaced McGrath out wide. There are four choices for me – Besuijen, Ryan Duncan, Pape Habib Gueye and Peter Ambrose.

They are four very different players, but ones who all bring something different to the table.

For me, the choice of formation will determine who gets the nod, but given the investment made last summer, and the fact he has returned re-energised from his loan spell in Norway, Habib Gueye may just be the surprise wildcard in Perth.

Bojan Miovski can give the Dons the winning start they crave

Then there is the issue of what to do with the main man Bojan Miovski.

Everyone has their opinion on whether to include him.

If I was picking the team, he would be in mine without a doubt.

Why? It’s simple really. Having him in the team improves the chances of an Aberdeen win.

But regardless of which formation and personnel Thelin opts for, it is vital the Dons get the new season off to a good start.

When the fixtures came out the first thing, we all saw was an opportunity for Aberdeen.

Avoiding Celtic or Rangers until the last two weeks of October gives them a huge chance to race out the blocks.

It is easier said than done, of course, in what will be a hugely competitive league and with key players already on the sidelines.

But there is still enough quality, and hopefully some confidence gained from the League Cup results, to suggest the Dons can make the strong start they crave.

When you build up a head of steam it becomes a very tough habit to break.