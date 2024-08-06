Ref Watch: Did St Johnstone v Aberdeen suggest VAR checks will be more efficient in Scotland this season?

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin got off to a winning league start as the Dons returned to Premiership action – which also means the return of Ref Watch!

Kevin Clancy was the head whistler in the Reds’ 2-1 victory over Perth in St Johnstone, supported by Alan Muir on VAR.

How did the officiating team get on?

Good to see quick caution for poor tackle

Within the first 10 minutes,there was a VAR check for a red card after Saints’ Andre Raymond dived into a challenge in front of the dugouts.

A yellow card had been awarded, which I thought was correct, and it was quickly backed up by VAR

I’ll come back to the speed of the VAR checks on the night…

I think referee Clancy started the game somewhat inconsistently, giving a lot of soft fouls and upsetting both the home and away supports.

However, it was refreshing for the referee to award a yellow card for the Raymond challenge after some of the officiating performances in the League Cup group stage. He was quick and strong with his caution.

Aberdeen then thought they had taken the lead after Ester Sokler was played through on goal and finished well.

However, the offside flag was raised, and a quick check again confirmed it was a good call.

Peter Ambrose booked for shooting

Coming back to Clancy’s inconsistency throughout the evening, in the second period, Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie was incredibly lucky to not be booked for halting a counter attack for the home team.

For me, it was a clear booking, no question about it.

But the referee then booked the Dons’ Peter Ambrose for attempting to take a shot, with an excellent challenge from the defender resulting in Ambrose making contact with the opposition player.

It was never a booking.

However, it was in added time at the end of the game, so the referee was potentially taking the opportunity to slow the game down.

Added on time was right, on reflection

There was a minimum of nine minutes added time at the end of the game – an amount which initially really surprised me.

However, I must admit on reflection it was about right. An unfortunate injury to St Johnstone’s Sam McClelland, who hurt his Achilles in an aerial challenge with Bojan Miovski, caused a long delay as he had to be stretchered off.

Shayden Morris also had some treatment time. And both teams had a combined five stoppages for subs.

Overall, though I though Clancy could have been better, I was pleasantly surprised with how quick the VAR reviews were in the game, though, and how faster they appeared to be across the whole match-day one weekend.

Hopefully it was a sign of what is to come this season.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.