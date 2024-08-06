Ref Watch: Did St Johnstone v Aberdeen suggest VAR checks will be more efficient in Scotland this season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Did St Johnstone v Aberdeen suggest VAR checks will be more efficient in Scotland this season?

Finlay Elder reviews the refereeing in Aberdeen's opening Premiership fixture, and he noticed a positive change in the use of VAR technology.

Ester Sokler during the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Ester Sokler during the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin got off to a winning league start as the Dons returned to Premiership action – which also means the return of Ref Watch!

Kevin Clancy was the head whistler in the Reds’ 2-1 victory over Perth in St Johnstone,  supported by Alan Muir on VAR.

How did the officiating team get on?

Good to see quick caution for poor tackle

Within the first 10 minutes,there was a VAR check for a red card after Saints’ Andre Raymond dived into a challenge in front of the dugouts.

A yellow card had been awarded, which I thought was correct, and it was quickly backed up by VAR

I’ll come back to the speed of the VAR checks on the night…

I think referee Clancy started the game somewhat inconsistently, giving a lot of soft fouls and upsetting both the home and away supports.

However, it was refreshing for the referee to award a yellow card for the Raymond challenge after some of the officiating performances in the League Cup group stage. He was quick and strong with his caution.

Aberdeen then thought they had taken the lead after Ester Sokler was played through on goal and finished well.

However, the offside flag was raised, and a quick check again confirmed it was a good call.

Peter Ambrose booked for shooting

Referee Kevin Clancy shows Peter Ambrose of Aberdeen a yellow card at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Coming back to Clancy’s inconsistency throughout the evening, in the second period, Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie was incredibly lucky to not be booked for halting a counter attack for the home team.

For me, it was a clear booking, no question about it.

But the referee then booked the Dons’ Peter Ambrose for attempting to take a shot, with an excellent challenge from the defender resulting in Ambrose making contact with the opposition player.

It was never a booking.

However, it was in added time at the end of the game, so the referee was potentially taking the opportunity to slow the game down.

Added on time was right, on reflection

There was a minimum of nine minutes added time at the end of the game – an amount which initially really surprised me.

However, I must admit on reflection it was about right. An unfortunate injury to St Johnstone’s Sam McClelland, who hurt his Achilles in an aerial challenge with Bojan Miovski, caused a long delay as he had to be stretchered off.

Shayden Morris also had some treatment time. And both teams had a combined five stoppages for subs.

Overall, though I though Clancy could have been better,  I was pleasantly surprised with how quick the VAR reviews were in the game, though, and how faster they appeared to be across the whole match-day one weekend.

Hopefully it was a sign of what is to come this season.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

Conversation