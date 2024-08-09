Joe Harper: Scottish football must exercise caution if they opt to lift the ban on selling alcohol at grounds

St Johnstone’s new owner Adam Webb believes the alcohol ban at Scottish football grounds should be lifted.

The American says it is wrong football fans can’t enjoy a pint at the ground.

Alcohol was banned in football stadia following the 1980 Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers – apart from hospitality areas.

Webb reckons it is wrong rugby fans are allowed to enjoy a beer when they go to cheer on their team but football fans aren’t given the same right.

He also believes lifting the ban on alcohol would bring a much-needed additional revenue stream into Scottish football clubs at a time when every extra penny is vital.

I can see both sides of this argument.

I would certainly be in favour of fans being able to enjoy a beer or two while watching the game but the worry would be that it would only take a minority to cause problems before it became a real issue.

I can remember when the opposition fans would switch to the opposite end of the ground for the second half and there wouldn’t be any trouble.

It was only when alcohol started appearing at football grounds that the trouble started.

I can recall a game at Celtic Park when Davie Robb scored for us and ran behind the goal and he was getting bottles throw at him, which was incredibly dangerous.

There would be a lot to consider if the Scottish football authorities decided to go down this route.

I understand why teams could be keen as it would be a way of bringing more money into the club.

But I don’t think you could lift the alcohol ban for certain high-profile fixtures such as Aberdeen against Rangers or the Old Firm derby.

Perhaps it would be worth experimenting with a game such as Aberdeen v St Mirren where there doesn’t tend to be the risk of disorder off the pitch.

One of the big issues would be that any time an incident occurred at a football ground alcohol would be blamed.

I would be wary as we have seen a fair amount of issues at Scottish football grounds in recent years – and that is without selling any alcohol at football grounds.

We want people of all ages to be able to enjoy coming along to the football so there will be plenty for the authorities to ponder if the new St Johnstone owner manages to get some momentum behind his proposal.

I don’t see the harm in a trial at certain low risk games but I would be concerned about the potential problems if the ban was lifted completely.

Dons impress at St Johnstone

Meanwhile, it was another encouraging display from Aberdeen in their 2-1 victory at St Johnstone on Monday night.

The Dons were very good in their Premier Sports Cup group games against lower league opposition.

But this was a tougher challenge and I was impressed with how they went about their business.

It was the most I have enjoyed watching Aberdeen for a long time as they kept pushing forward and creating chances.

St Johnstone are always an awkward side to play against but they handled that challenge well.

It looks like Bojan Miovski’s time at Aberdeen is nearing the end and the Dons fans will be disappointed to see him go.

But he has been a great player and he deserves the opportunity to test himself at a higher level.

I’m sure he will do well.

But I also believe Ester Sokler is showing he is ready to step up and become a mainstay in the team.

I like the way he leads the line and I think he can score a lot of goals if he gets a prolonged run in the team.

I’m feeling very optimistic about the Dons so hopefully that continues this weekend against St Mirren, which will be another tough challenge.

The Buddies looked good in their 3-0 victory against Hibernian at the weekend so the Dons will have to be at the right level to take all three points.

Stephen Robinson’s side are balancing European football with the start of the league campaign so there may be an opportunity for the Dons to test them with their high pressing style.

Aberdeen should consider move for Dundee midfielder

The Dons have added to their squad with the arrival of Croatian youth international Ante Palaversa from French side Troyes.

He has been brought in to bolster the midfield following the injuries to Dante Polvara and Leighton Clarkson.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on once he secures his work permit and is able to play.

One player who won’t be Aberdeen this season is Junior Hoilett who has joined Hibernian.

The Canada international looked good for the Dons last season, especially after he got a few games under his belt, and I think he could have played a role this season.

Hibs have also been linked with the Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan. I have been very impressed whenever I have watched him play for Tony Docherty’s side.

I like his style. He is a workaholic who gets up and down the pitch.

I’m sure Aberdeen will be aware of his situation and what the potential transfer fee could be.

If the Dons bring some money into the club then he could be a player they may look to sign.