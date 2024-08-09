Joe Harper: Scottish football must exercise caution if they opt to lift the ban on selling alcohol at grounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Scottish football must exercise caution if they opt to lift the ban on selling alcohol at grounds

Aberdeen legend sees both sides of the argument over lifting the booze ban at football stadia.

A Scotland rugby fan enjoys a game at Murrayfield while drinking a beer. Image: Shutterstock.
A Scotland rugby fan enjoys a game at Murrayfield while drinking a beer. Image: Shutterstock.
By Joe Harper

St Johnstone’s new owner Adam Webb believes the alcohol ban at Scottish football grounds should be lifted.

The American says it is wrong football fans can’t enjoy a pint at the ground.

Alcohol was banned in football stadia following the 1980 Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers – apart from hospitality areas.

Webb reckons it is wrong rugby fans are allowed to enjoy a beer when they go to cheer on their team but football fans aren’t given the same right.

He also believes lifting the ban on alcohol would bring a much-needed additional revenue stream into Scottish football clubs at a time when every extra penny is vital.

I can see both sides of this argument.

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb adresses the crowd at McDiarmid Park on Monday night. Image: SNS. 

I would certainly be in favour of fans being able to enjoy a beer or two while watching the game but the worry would be that it would only take a minority to cause problems before it became a real issue.

I can remember when the opposition fans would switch to the opposite end of the ground for the second half and there wouldn’t be any trouble.

It was only when alcohol started appearing at football grounds that the trouble started.

I can recall a game at Celtic Park when Davie Robb scored for us and ran behind the goal and he was getting bottles throw at him, which was incredibly dangerous.

There would be a lot to consider if the Scottish football authorities decided to go down this route.

Scotland rugby fans drinking in the rain at Murrayfield. Image: Shutterstock. 

I understand why teams could be keen as it would be a way of bringing more money into the club.

But I don’t think you could lift the alcohol ban for certain high-profile fixtures such as Aberdeen against Rangers or the Old Firm derby.

Perhaps it would be worth experimenting with a game such as Aberdeen v St Mirren where there doesn’t tend to be the risk of disorder off the pitch.

One of the big issues would be that any time an incident occurred at a football ground alcohol would be blamed.

I would be wary as we have seen a fair amount of issues at Scottish football grounds in recent years – and that is without selling any alcohol at football grounds.

We want people of all ages to be able to enjoy coming along to the football so there will be plenty for the authorities to ponder if the new St Johnstone owner manages to get some momentum behind his proposal.

I don’t see the harm in a trial at certain low risk games but I would be concerned about the potential problems if the ban was lifted completely.

Dons impress at St Johnstone

Meanwhile, it was another encouraging display from Aberdeen in their 2-1 victory at St Johnstone on Monday night.

The Dons were very good in their Premier Sports Cup group games against lower league opposition.

But this was a tougher challenge and I was impressed with how they went about their business.

It was the most I have enjoyed watching Aberdeen for a long time as they kept pushing forward and creating chances.

St Johnstone are always an awkward side to play against but they handled that challenge well.

Nicky Devlin celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

It looks like Bojan Miovski’s time at Aberdeen is nearing the end and the Dons fans will be disappointed to see him go.

But he has been a great player and he deserves the opportunity to test himself at a higher level.

I’m sure he will do well.

But I also believe Ester Sokler is showing he is ready to step up and become a mainstay in the team.

I like the way he leads the line and I think he can score a lot of goals if he gets a prolonged run in the team.

I’m feeling very optimistic about the Dons so hopefully that continues this weekend against St Mirren, which will be another tough challenge.

The Buddies looked good in their 3-0 victory against Hibernian at the weekend so the Dons will have to be at the right level to take all three points.

Stephen Robinson’s side are balancing European football with the start of the league campaign so there may be an opportunity for the Dons to test them with their high pressing style.

Aberdeen should consider move for Dundee midfielder

The Dons have added to their squad with the arrival of Croatian youth international Ante Palaversa from French side Troyes.

He has been brought in to bolster the midfield following the injuries to Dante Polvara and Leighton Clarkson.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on once he secures his work permit and is able to play.

One player who won’t be Aberdeen this season is Junior Hoilett who has joined Hibernian.

The Canada international looked good for the Dons last season, especially after he got a few games under his belt, and I think he could have played a role this season.

Hibs have also been linked with the Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan. I have been very impressed whenever I have watched him play for Tony Docherty’s side.

I like his style. He is a workaholic who gets up and down the pitch.

I’m sure Aberdeen will be aware of his situation and what the potential transfer fee could be.

If the Dons bring some money into the club then he could be a player they may look to sign.

More from Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen FC Women's boss Colin Bell. Image: Aberdeen FC.
New manager Colin Bell leading a culture change at Aberdeen FC Women - including…
DITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14606096n) Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match between Aberdeen and Dumbarton at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Dumbarton, Premier Sports Scottish League Cup - 27 Jul 2024
Former Don Steve Cowan says Jimmy Thelin has already made his mark at Aberdeen
Bojan Miovski in action for the Dons at St Johnstone on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen holding firm as Champions League side Girona step up interest in Bojan Miovski
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Winter/Shutterstock (13516298oi) Ante Palaversa of Troyes pulls the score back to 4-3 PSG v Troyes, Ligue 1, Football, Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 29 Oct 2022
Ante Palaversa - a £6 million signing for Manchester City in 2019 - becomes…
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of Aberdeen (left) and Graeme Shinnie after beating Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails dynamic duo Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen
3
Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Leo Castledine. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen and Rangers vying for loan signature of Chelsea starlet Leo Castledine
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Dimitar Mitov during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Willie Miller: Dimitar Mitov, Gavin Molloy and Sivert Heltne Nilsen all caught the eye…
Aberdeen coach Peter Leven. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen coach Peter Leven in the frame for head coach role at Raith Rovers
Jamie McGrath in action for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Making Pittodrie a fortress again is Jamie McGrath's next aim at Aberdeen
Ester Sokler during the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Did St Johnstone v Aberdeen suggest VAR checks will be more efficient…
3

Conversation