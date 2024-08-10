Richard Gordon: Aberdeen must hold their nerve over Bojan Miovski transfer fee

The Dons got their Premiership campaign off to a very acceptable start with what turned out to be a hard-fought victory over St Johnstone.

A fixture which can all too often be a turgid affair was more entertaining than normal, and Aberdeen played some enjoyable football at McDiarmid Park, particularly in the first half, when they might have been three goals ahead.

Chances were missed, allowing Saints some hope, but despite the freakish late own goal, it was a deserved win.

As a first sight of how Jimmy Thelin’s team is going to cope with the Premiership, it offered more signs for optimism, and the three new signings who started all did a decent job.

Dimitar Mitov looked assured in goal, Gavin Molloy more settled in the back four, and Sivert Nilsen strolled through the game doing what I expect him to do all season.

Not only did the Norwegian, alongside Graeme Shinnie, control the midfield, he also played a superb first-time ball through for the impressive Jamie McGrath to net an outstanding second goal.

I said right from the start that Sivert could be an excellent signing, and everything I have seen suggests he is going to be central to how successful the campaign is going to be.

What would also help would be holding on to Bojan Miovski.

He did not score in Perth, in fact he had little opportunity to do so, but everything the striker did reeked of class and quality.

In more than five decades of supporting the Dons, there are not too many forwards who have pulled on an Aberdeen shirt who even come close to matching his abilities. There have been outstanding goalscorers – Joe Harper, Frank McDougall, Duncan Shearer and Adam Rooney among others – but their strength was in finishing.

Bojan’s all-round game is impressive; he has touch, pace and power, reads the game well, gets into the right positions, and on top of all that, is also clinical in front of goal. Over the years, perhaps only Hans Gillhaus and Eoin Jess could compare.

Charlie Nicholas and Steve Archibald might also come close, as would, albeit from a different position, Gordon Strachan, but it is a short, exclusive list, one that emphasises just how rich a talent the North Macedonian is.

The club is in no hurry to do business. With the striker under contract until the summer of 2026, there is no reason even to consider any offers unless they meet the Dons’ valuation.

I do not know where the board has pitched that, but given the qualities I have outlined, and the fact he is a proven international performer, in the current market, Bojan has to be valued north of £10 million.

If they get it, that will represent an incredible profit on the £600,000 paid two years ago, but his departure would leave a massive hole, and the manager will do well to identify and secure an adequate replacement.

We saw again in Perth that while Ester Sokler looks to have promise, he is not at the same level. Few are!

Jimmy Thelin has already said he has a plan in place should Miovski depart; it will be very interesting to see who he turns to should those circumstances arise.

A packed journey for Caley Thistle

It is remarkable to think that three decades have now passed since the historic vote in Inverness which led to the formation of Caley Thistle.

Younger fans will have no understanding of the rancour which surrounded that decision, nor the anger which rumbled on for quite some time thereafter.

To those of us on the outside, it seemed eminently sensible, a move which would firmly put the club on the wider football map, but it tore families apart, and feelings ran high, in some cases for many years.

Looking back, there can be no doubt it was the right call.

Caley Thistle have established themselves, have won the Scottish Cup and played in Europe, and were, for many seasons, a firm fixture in the top-flight.

I have always had a soft spot for the club and hope they can overcome their current difficulties, and once again enjoy happier, more successful times.