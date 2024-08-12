Fan view: He’s not a winger, he’s not a playmaker, but Jamie McGrath is Aberdeen’s attacking X-factor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan view: He’s not a winger, he’s not a playmaker, but Jamie McGrath is Aberdeen’s attacking X-factor

Chris Crighton on why this will be the season Jamie McGrath is at the centre of the conversation on what is good about Aberdeen.

Jamie McGrath in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
By Chris Crighton

Jamie McGrath is a player who almost defies definition. It is in that where his extraordinary value to Aberdeen resides.

McGrath is not a winger in the classical sense, and nor does he touch the ball sufficiently frequently to be described as a playmaker.

And yet he is regularly the man who is responsible for providing the Dons’ attacking play with a sharp finishing edge when most needed.

For the second game in a row, in Sunday’s 3-1 home Premiership victory against St Mirren, McGrath first prised Aberdeen’s opener with his expert corner delivery, then fired in his own counter to outnumber the concessions of his own defence.

Analysis of these two ultimately match-winning goals shows how difficult McGrath is to defend against.

Though nominally selected as the widest of effectively five midfielders, in both cases did McGrath’s run on to the ball commence from inside the width of the goal, and while in Perth – in the 2-1 win over St Johnstone – he elected to let it run across him for a perfect left-foot finish, here he moved it inside to dispatch it beautifully with his right.

St Mirren’s Jaden Brown and Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath during the Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

So natural does McGrath look either way, it would be difficult to tell which was his preferred foot were it not for the evidence of the skills he displays when given free choice at set-pieces.

And the knowledge that he is just as likely to succeed inside or out makes it fearsomely difficult for a full-back to keep him in check, even if they have tracked his drifts infield.

Regular watchers of this team have long realised McGrath’s importance to it – even if his efforts have been in the shadows while others have drawn the national spotlight.

With injuries and career uncertainty removing his most highlight-attracting colleagues from selection, his second season seems likely to shift McGrath to the centre of the conversation, wherever his starting position may be.

