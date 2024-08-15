Fan view: Life will go on after the loss of Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan view: Life will go on after the loss of Bojan Miovski

Departure of the Dons striker leaves a void at Pittodrie but it can be filled.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans after the St Mirren game. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

It was hard to miss the symbolism.

As a sheepish and visibly emotional Bojan Miovski was being thrust bodily onto his rightful stage to take a final bow in front of his adoring Red Shed fans, the ground staff were busy dismantling the goal between them, as if to indicate that it would no longer be required in his absence.

Rarely has he needed as much cajoling to enter the penalty box as he did at Sunday’s curtain call.

Miovski’s calm mastery of events inside that area has returned dividends dozens of times over these two seasons, and it is much to his credit that his uncommon proficiency in this job – one which can easily inflate egos to pricking point – has not noticeably interfered with his humility or deference to the primacy of the team.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren.
For today, it is right to reflect on the contribution Miovski has made to the club and the extent to which it will be missed.

His goals have been many, but also varied: while he was often the man in the right place at the right time, he was just as likely to have created that place where it appeared none existed.

The collective will bridge the gap of the departed number nine

Miovski, among the better footballers employed at Pittodrie in recent seasons, has as good a chance as any of finding success in the years which lie ahead, and he goes with fond wishes.

But football being what it is, from tomorrow the focus will shift to Aberdeen’s own future and how the gap will be filled.

Experience tells us it will.

Just as once it was the goals of Adam Rooney feared lost until the shock emergence of Sam Cosgrove; then Cosgrove’s, eventually replaced by Christian Ramirez; then Miovski supplanting them all: so now will the scoresheet be filled by others.

The plural is likely apposite.

Jimmy Thelin’s playing philosophy subverts the historic Scottish football norm of feeding a single striker to convert the chances, instead delivering all non-defensive options into the action area when the final pass is being picked.

Ester Sokler has scored four goals in the Premier Sports Cup for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ester Sokler has scored four goals in the Premier Sports Cup for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Though some of the hefty Miovski harvest may be re-sown into a new centre forward – if it is not to be a straight promotion for Ester Sokler – it is reasonable to assume that the Dons’ top scorer will net significantly fewer this season than last.

But the team as a whole will register more.

There is more than one way to skin a Premiership defence, and ones which rely on the system should, by definition, be more repeatable than those dependent on individual brilliance.

Aberdeen’s North Macedonian standard-bearer frequently shone the only rays of hope into its skies of red so it is sad he will not be here to bask in it, but the new sun dawning promises bright days ahead.

Conversation