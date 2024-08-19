Aberdeen fan view: A debut to remember for Topi Keskinen as Dons’ impressive run continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: A debut to remember for Topi Keskinen as Dons’ impressive run continues

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 1-0 win against Queen's Park and Topi Keskinen's starring role.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring the winner to beat Queen's Park 1-0. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring the winner to beat Queen's Park 1-0. Image: SNS
By Chris Crighton

Some Dons debuts go with a bang.

Famously, Hans Gillhaus’, or Sam Cosgrove’s. So too that of Saturday’s welcome Pittodrie visitor, Barry Nicholson, whose thumping opening day strike in 2005 kicked off an excellent Aberdeen career which arguably deserved more credit than it ever got.

Others speak more softly. And though it was the belting finish that wielded the big stick upon the squished Spiders, it was the much subtler preceding touch which defined this game as Topi Keskinen’s debutante ball.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen’s instant pass was inviting, but it need not have been incisive. Many’s the player who, in the depths of a goalless cup tie’s stoppage time, would have prosaically taken it in and waited for someone to lay it off to.

Only the uncommonly smart would have conceived of the two-yard dragback to unlock a world of space in a packed box; only the abnormally gifted could pull it off.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 win against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Keskinen, at a glance, is both. With an unexpected caress sending a shiver up the Red Army’s spine, it was love at first sight.

What a turnaround that marks.

Mere months ago the relationship between the supporters and their team was at a low ebb, its erstwhile manager lampooning his players as a clueless shower of affable softies unlikely to win another match.

Now, since defeat at Dens in their first outing after the saga of Neil Warnock was terminated, they are unbeaten in standard play through 17 subsequent fixtures, 13 of them victories.

That is the equivalent of a third of a season, and though tests of greater difficulty and import are yet to come, these are the foundation blocks on which any successful campaign must be built.

Other Premiership sides are inspecting ruins today, so the Dons can rightly be satisfied with their handiwork.

Conversation