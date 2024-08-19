Ref Watch: How did Dom Thomas’ clear dive and dissent for Queen’s Park against Aberdeen not see him booked?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref Watch: How did Dom Thomas’ clear dive and dissent for Queen’s Park against Aberdeen not see him booked?

Finlay Elder reviews referee Colin Steven's performance during Aberdeen v Queen's Park in the Premier Sports Cup - including one shocking act of leniency.

Dom Thomas arrives before a Premier Sports Cup last-16 match between Aberdeen and Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

A debut goal from Topi Keskinen ensured Aberdeen are once again in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals – but how was the officiating in the 1-0 win over Queen’s Park?

The referee at Pittodrie was Colin Steven, and with no VAR in the League Cup, he had to rely on his own judgement and support from his assistant referees running the line.

Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye received, in my opinion, a harsh early booking for going up for, and mistiming, a challenge with the Queen’s goalkeeper.

A foul yes, but for me not a booking – as it was a ball Gueye was entitled to go for.

Pape Habib Gueye of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Dom Thomas dive and dissent going unpunished was shocker

I was then shocked by another incident which did not result in a booking.

Just before the 40-minute mark, Queen’s Park looked to break as Dom Thomas carried the ball forward.

Dons midfielder Jamie McGrath went to put in what would have been a fairly poor challenge – but made no contact with the advancing Queen’s player, who hit the deck anyway.

It was a clear dive in my opinion, which referee Steven saw and just waved play on.

The referee’s treatment of the incident was made even more bizarre when Thomas  clearly showed dissent towards the whistler for not awarding him the foul.

I’ve never seen a player react like to a refereeing decision in the manner he did and not get booked for it.

Bookings for dissent are both easy to give and easy to avoid/ Steven surprised me by not taking the opportunity to stamp his authority on proceedings and set the tone with the players about what he would tolerate.

If you don’t deal with cases of clear dissent, players will continue to think they can speak to officials any way they please.

I thought the referee let a lot go in the game generally, as there were also a few cases of time-wasting by the away side not dealt with.

Ester Sokler offside call was right one

The only other major decision came at the start of the second half after Ester Sokler thought he had given the Dons a one-goal lead.

The offside flag was raised, though, and it was the correct decision, as Sokler just moved slightly early.

Ester Sokler of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

