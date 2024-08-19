Boss Jimmy Thelin urges Aberdeen to remain ‘humble’ after seven-game winning start to season

Boss Jimmy Thelin has urged in-form Aberdeen to stay “humble” after a 100-percent winning start to the season.

Thelin has delivered seven wins from seven matches in all competitions to begin his Pittodrie career with a bang.

In a dream start, Thelin has led the Reds to a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final and victories in their first two Premiership matches.

However, the Swede accepts it is very early days and the Reds still have much to learn and improve.

He said: “It is early in the season and we need to stay humble.

“It is a good start, but we still have a lot of things to improve in our game.

“You need hard work and also a strong belief in what you are doing.

“There is a lot of work to do so that we can get more consistent in our build up and the way we press teams.

“But I do believe in it.

“It is about taking it step-by-step and in every training session.”

‘There are still a lot of things to learn and improve’

Aberdeen’s winning streak continued with a 1-0 victory against Queen’s Park in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

Thelin’s Reds looked to be heading for extra-time until new signing Topi Keskinen scored a dramatic injury-time winner on his debut.

The Reds will now face League Two Spartans at Pittodrie in the quarter-finals.

Thelin wants highly-competitive training sessions to deliver a spark to fuel Aberdeen’s progression under his management.

He said: “The supportive staff around the team are trying to push them as best we can.

“In every training session, we try to have that competition.

“We need to stay humble, keep doing that and to achieve something together.

“There are still a lot of things to learn and improve, but I like the mentality of the players.”

Thelin will give young Dons a chance

Thelin recently said his bid to bring consistent success to Aberdeen will be a three-year project.

He has so far secured six permanent signings in the summer transfer window.

Three of those signings have quickly been installed as regular first team starters – keeper Dimitar Mitov, midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen and centre-back Gavin Molloy.

Striker Peter Ambose has featured in all seven games off the bench, netting once.

Winger Keskinen and midfielder Ante Palaversa were recently signed and named in a match-day squad for the first time in the cup defeat of Queen’s Park.

Finland U21 international Keskinen, an £860,000 signing from HJK Helsinki, came off the bench to score a winner on his debut.

Croatian Palaversa, signed from French club ES Troyes, was an unused substitute.

Despite landing six permanent signings, Thelin’s long-term plan includes delivering a pathway for young club developed talent into the first team.

Centre-back Jack Milne was drafted in for his first start of the season for the cup tie against Queen’s Park.

The 21-year-old replaced Slobodan Rubezic, who was suspended.

Thelin said: “Jack hasn’t played so much, but then came into a really important game.

“He did really, really well.

“He also got a bit of cramp, but he kept fighting until the end of the game.”

Asked about the pathway for young players, Thelin said: “It is really important. We try to give them the opportunities.

“Jack came in and did a really good job against Queen’s Park.

“There is a good mix and DNA, to be proud to play for Aberdeen.

“I feel there is a good balance in the squad just now.”