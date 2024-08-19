Boss Jimmy Thelin urges Aberdeen to remain ‘humble’ after seven-game winning start to season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Jimmy Thelin urges Aberdeen to remain ‘humble’ after seven-game winning start to season

Boss Thelin also underlined his commitment to providing a pathway for Aberdeen youth academy graduates into the first team.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and coach Peter Leven during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and coach Peter Leven during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.

Boss Jimmy Thelin has urged in-form Aberdeen to stay “humble” after a 100-percent winning start to the season.

Thelin has delivered seven wins from seven matches in all competitions to begin his Pittodrie career with a bang.

In a dream start, Thelin has led the Reds to a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final and victories in their first two Premiership matches.

However, the Swede accepts it is very early days and the Reds still have much to learn and improve.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin after the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin after the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “It is early in the season and we need to stay humble.

“It is a good start, but we still have a lot of things to improve in our game.

“You need hard work and also a strong belief in what you are doing.

“There is a lot of work to do so that we can get more consistent in our build up and the way we press teams.

“But I do believe in it.

“It is about taking it step-by-step and in every training session.”

Aberdeen players and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applaud the fans after the Premier Sports Cup defeat of Queens Park at Pittodrie. Image: Shuttestock
The Aberdeen players and manager Jimmy Thelin applaud the fans after the Premier Sports Cup victory over Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: Shuttestock.

‘There are still a lot of things to learn and improve’

Aberdeen’s winning streak continued with a 1-0 victory against Queen’s Park in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

Thelin’s Reds looked to be heading for extra-time until new signing Topi Keskinen scored a dramatic injury-time winner on his debut.

The Reds will now face League Two Spartans at Pittodrie in the quarter-finals.

Thelin wants highly-competitive training sessions to deliver a spark to fuel Aberdeen’s progression under his management.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

He said: “The supportive staff around the team are trying to push them as best we can.

“In every training session, we try to have that competition.

“We need to stay humble, keep doing that and to achieve something together.

“There are still a lot of things to learn and improve, but I like the mentality of the players.”

Thelin will give young Dons a chance

Thelin recently said his bid to bring consistent success to Aberdeen will be a three-year project.

He has so far secured six permanent signings in the summer transfer window.

Three of those signings have quickly been installed as regular first team starters – keeper Dimitar Mitov, midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen and centre-back Gavin Molloy.

Striker Peter Ambose has featured in all seven games off the bench, netting once.

Winger Keskinen and midfielder Ante Palaversa were recently signed and named in a match-day squad for the first time in the cup defeat of Queen’s Park.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brings on winger Topi Keskinen for his debut against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brings on winger Topi Keskinen for his debut against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

Finland U21 international Keskinen, an £860,000 signing from HJK Helsinki, came off the bench to score a winner on his debut.

Croatian Palaversa, signed from French club ES Troyes, was an unused substitute.

Despite landing six permanent signings, Thelin’s long-term plan includes delivering a pathway for young club developed talent into the first team.

Centre-back Jack Milne was drafted in for his first start of the season for the cup tie against Queen’s Park.

The 21-year-old replaced Slobodan Rubezic, who was suspended.

Aberdeen's Jack Milne and Queen's Park's Zak Rudden in action in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jack Milne and Queen's Park's Zak Rudden in action in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Jack hasn’t played so much, but then came into a really important game.

“He did really, really well.

“He also got a bit of cramp, but he kept fighting until the end of the game.”

Asked about the pathway for young players, Thelin said: “It is really important. We try to give them the opportunities.

“Jack came in and did a really good job against Queen’s Park.

“There is a good mix and DNA, to be proud to play for Aberdeen.

“I feel there is a good balance in the squad just now.”

