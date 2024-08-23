Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin committed to giving rising youth stars a path to the first team

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he is committed to giving rising stars from the Dons youth academy the chance to break into the first team.

Thelin says the Dons’ pathway to the first team is already successful and the Swede wants to spearhead its further growth and evolution.

The Scottish FA recently published a report that claims clubs in Scotland are failing to bring through enough young players into their first team.

Thelin says the route is open at Pittodrie for talented youngsters to star at first team level.

Last season Aberdeen provided the second highest number of minutes to Scotland under-21 players in the Premiership before the split, behind only Dundee.

Aberdeen under-18s won the Club Academy Scotland league title last season and secured qualification for the UEFA Youth League.

The club’s under-16s secured a league and cup double last season.

When appointed Pittodrie boss, Thelin made securing teenage sensation Fletcher Boyd on an extended deal one of his first priorities.

The 16-year-old became the Dons’ youngest ever scorer when netting net in a 4-0 win at Hibs on May 12.

Boyd followed up that dream debut with a goal in a 5-1 victory against Livingston three days later.

Despite interest from a number of British clubs Boyd recently signed a deal until the summer of 2027, the longest contract permitted because he is under 18.

Boyd, who was part of the title winning under-18 squad, has featured as a substitute twice in the seven games so far this season.

Thelin said: “We have players who have come through those paths.

“I think Aberdeen is doing really fine there and we have an idea how we want to grow in this.

“And also keep evolving the things that are already really good in Aberdeen.

“But you have to look at a three-year period all the time.

“You can’t expect every year something’s going to happen, but you have to look over three years and then the next three years.

“If you see we’re growing in that part, it’s good for everyone.

“We’re working hard and strong with that.

“You saw Jack Milne (youth academy graduate, started in 1-0 win against Queen’s Park) last week and he played very well.”

Report compiled across all 42 clubs

The SFA’s report says Scottish football is “significantly underachieving its potential” in youth development compared to countries of a similar size.

Using a range of data to compare leagues across Europe, the report highlights how players under 21-year-old in Scotland are playing fewer minutes in the top flight than in many other countries.

Commissioned by the SFA’s professional game board, the report also highlights how many Scottish clubs are missing out on opportunity to reduce wage costs and increase transfer revenue by developing their own players into first team regulars.

It also highlighted the gap between under-18 and first team football.

The report was compiled after speaking to all 42 SPFL clubs.

A working party made up of SPFL and SFA representatives will now consider its findings.

‘You must have a strategy’

Aberdeen recently signed nine members 0f their under-16 league and cup double-winning side on their first professional contracts.

Having arrived at Pittodrie in the summer, Thelin is confident Aberdeen’s pathway to the first team is working.

When asked about the SFA’s report on Scottish clubs, he said: “I don’t like to take it by league as it is more club to club.

“And how their resources are and how they work in the long term.

“For me that’s always a long term thing.

“It’s not just something you fix overnight, but you must have a strategy.

“I think the mix between having a strong core, a strong DNA in a club and also trying to work hard for a pathway for the young players to grow.

“It’s always good in many ways and also in the long term for the national team.

“But I think it’s better to look deep into that and every club should speak for themselves.

“It’s not just the league, it can be some trends, it can be a lot of things that impact on that one.

“That can be a question for the future.”