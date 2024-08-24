Richard Gordon: Reintroducing reserve league could help clubs develop young players

An alarming report was published by the Scottish FA this week, highlighting the failure of our biggest clubs in bringing through young homegrown talent.

Having compiled data from leagues all across Europe, the findings showed Scotland is “significantly underachieving” on that front with teenagers getting fewer minutes on the pitch than in similar sized nations like Croatia, Denmark and Norway.

Even significantly smaller countries such as North Macedonia and Montenegro are giving more game time to youngsters.

To be honest, the report surprised me, as my gut reaction would have been that there has been more emphasis on youth players in recent seasons, but a quick scan of the Premiership line-ups gives lie to that.

There are a few exceptions, the likes of Lennon Miller, a Motherwell regular at just 17, and David Watson at Kilmarnock, who turned 19 earlier this year, and has already made in excess of 60 appearances. But beyond that, there are scant pickings.

Other than a couple of cameos for Fletcher Boyd, the Dons have had no-one in recent seasons. Jack Milne has had a few outings, but he is already 21 and is barely into double figures of first team appearances.

Connor Barron was the last to get a consistent call-up, and is now featuring for Rangers, but he too is 21, as is his Ibrox team-mate Ross McCausland, who flits in and out of the side.

Celtic have no-one in first team contention who could remotely be called a youngster.

Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron have rightly been getting rave reviews for Dundee, and many would I guess view them as young players, but Luke is now 26 and Lyall will be 22 in a couple of months.

As you work through the top-flight squads, the seriousness of the problem becomes more evident, and it is something that will have to be addressed.

For many years clubs brought in over-priced, over-hyped foreigners who brought nothing to our game, then departed with bulging wallets. I do feel that changed, that clubs did begin to foster more of their own, but there has been a reversal, and it will be detrimental to our national game if that trend continues.

Among the key issues highlighted in the report were the gap between the under 18 level and the first team, and the lack of a strategic long-term approach to youth development.

Both play a major role in stunting progress and the biggest problem is finding competitive football for these kids to play.

A reserve league would resolve that instantly. It would give youngsters a platform where they could grow and develop, and it was a set-up that served Scottish football well for many years. That was scrapped 15 years ago, and there has been little appetite for its reintroduction. I do not understand why clubs fail to see its obvious benefits.

The other option is to enhance the loan system, and the study suggests more flexibility for young players to move outwith the transfer windows, which could also help.

Something is going to have to be done, and quick, and I hope this is not a report which sits on a shelf gathering dust. The future of the game we all love depends on proactive action being taken.

Momentum building for the Dons

The Dons perfect start to the campaign continued last weekend as they chalked-up a seventh straight victory to kick-off Jimmy Thelin’s reign.

It was a little tougher than it might have been against Queen’s Park, new signing Topi Keskinen snatching a late winner, and the side will have to perform better if the run is to continue tomorrow.

Kilmarnock have had a demanding start to the campaign, but they will still be a tough opponent and a real test of where Aberdeen currently are.

Jimmy’s selection will be interesting, the game offering him another opportunity to bed in some of the new faces, and I am sure the fans will again turn out in large numbers, the feelgood factor having clearly returned.

With a series of winnable matches ahead of meetings with Celtic and Rangers in mid-late October, picking up the three points against Killie would keep the momentum and confidence bubbling along nicely.