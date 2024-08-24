Richard Gordon: Reintroducing reserve league could help clubs develop young players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Reintroducing reserve league could help clubs develop young players

A report showed Scotland is "significantly underachieving" when it comes to giving youngsters game time.

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates at full-time after scoring at Hibs. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates at full-time after scoring at Hibs. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

An alarming report was published by the Scottish FA this week, highlighting the failure of our biggest clubs in bringing through young homegrown talent.

Having compiled data from leagues all across Europe, the findings showed Scotland is “significantly underachieving” on that front with teenagers getting fewer minutes on the pitch than in similar sized nations like Croatia, Denmark and Norway.

Even significantly smaller countries such as North Macedonia and Montenegro are giving more game time to youngsters.

To be honest, the report surprised me, as my gut reaction would have been that there has been more emphasis on youth players in recent seasons, but a quick scan of the Premiership line-ups gives lie to that.

There are a few exceptions, the likes of Lennon Miller, a Motherwell regular at just 17, and David Watson at Kilmarnock, who turned 19 earlier this year, and has already made in excess of 60 appearances. But beyond that, there are scant pickings.

Other than a couple of cameos for Fletcher Boyd, the Dons have had no-one in recent seasons. Jack Milne has had a few outings, but he is already 21 and is barely into double figures of first team appearances.

Motherwell’s Lennon Miller scoreing against Elgin City. Image: SNS. 

Connor Barron was the last to get a consistent call-up, and is now featuring for Rangers, but he too is 21, as is his Ibrox team-mate Ross McCausland, who flits in and out of the side.

Celtic have no-one in first team contention who could remotely be called a youngster.

Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron have rightly been getting rave reviews for Dundee, and many would I guess view them as young players, but Luke is now 26 and Lyall will be 22 in a couple of months.

As you work through the top-flight squads, the seriousness of the problem becomes more evident, and it is something that will have to be addressed.

For many years clubs brought in over-priced, over-hyped foreigners who brought nothing to our game, then departed with bulging wallets. I do feel that changed, that clubs did begin to foster more of their own, but there has been a reversal, and it will be detrimental to our national game if that trend continues.

Among the key issues highlighted in the report were the gap between the under 18 level and the first team, and the lack of a strategic long-term approach to youth development.

Both play a major role in stunting progress and the biggest problem is finding competitive football for these kids to play.

A reserve league would resolve that instantly. It would give youngsters a platform where they could grow and develop, and it was a set-up that served Scottish football well for many years. That was scrapped 15 years ago, and there has been little appetite for its reintroduction. I do not understand why clubs fail to see its obvious benefits.

The other option is to enhance the loan system, and the study suggests more flexibility for young players to move outwith the transfer windows, which could also help.

Something is going to have to be done, and quick, and I hope this is not a report which sits on a shelf gathering dust. The future of the game we all love depends on proactive action being taken.

Momentum building for the Dons

The Dons perfect start to the campaign continued last weekend as they chalked-up a seventh straight victory to kick-off Jimmy Thelin’s reign.

It was a little tougher than it might have been against Queen’s Park, new signing Topi Keskinen snatching a late winner, and the side will have to perform better if the run is to continue tomorrow.

Kilmarnock have had a demanding start to the campaign, but they will still be a tough opponent and a real test of where Aberdeen currently are.

Jimmy’s selection will be interesting, the game offering him another opportunity to bed in some of the new faces, and I am sure the fans will again turn out in large numbers, the feelgood factor having clearly returned.

With a series of winnable matches ahead of meetings with Celtic and Rangers in mid-late October, picking up the three points against Killie would keep the momentum and confidence bubbling along nicely.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov durin a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Dimitar Mitov vows to be the safe pair of hands Aberdeen's defence can rely…
Will Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin start Topi Keskinen, centre, pictured with Ester Sokler, left, and Vicente Besuijen, right, after Finn Keskinen scored the winner against Queen's Park?
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock: Topi Keskinen to start, and will striker prove Premiership mettle? Plus,…
Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen. Image: SNS.
CONFIRMED: Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen joins Danish club on season-long loan
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring to make it 5-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin committed to giving rising youth stars a path to the…
Millwall forward Kevin Nisbet (7) runs forward during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock
Joe Harper: Kevin Nisbet would strengthen Aberdeen's attack but Ester Sokler should still be…
Kevin Nisbet during Scotland training session at La Finca Resort, Spain.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin delivers summer transfer window update
Alfie Bavidge in actin for Aberdeen.mage: Darrell Benns
EXCLUSIVE: Caley Thistle eye loan swoop for Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrate as Topi Keskinen scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Boss Jimmy Thelin hails midfield partners Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen for pushing…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen open talks to sign Australia U20 international winger
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
WATCH: Bojan Miovski's official unveiling and training session at Girona as striker says 'I…

Conversation