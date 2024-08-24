Kevin Nisbet says Aberdeen move was a ‘no-brainer’ after joining the Dons from Millwall on season-long loan deal

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Millwall forward Kevin Nisbet on a season-long loan.

The Scotland international will wear the number nine jersey for the Dons.

The 27-year-old could make his debut for the Dons in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

The former Hibernian striker said it was an easy decision to return north of the border to join the Dons.

He said: “As soon as I knew Aberdeen were interested, it was a no-brainer to be honest.

“I did have options down south and with other teams in Scotland but the way the team have started the season, I wanted to get involved.

“This is a massive club. It’s one that makes an impression on you and I want to be part of that.

“I spoke to the gaffer and listened to his philosophy and his plans.

“I was impressed with his style of play and I believe it suits me. It is an exciting project that I want to be part of and I am ready to give it my all for the fans.”

‘A fantastic addition’

Nisbet started his career at Partick Thistle and had loan spells at East Stirling, Ayr United and Dumbarton.

He enjoyed successful spells at Raith Rovers and Dunfermline before joining Hibs in 2020.

He scored 39 goals in 101 appearances for the Easter Road side before moving to Millwall in a £2million deal in July 2023.

Nisbet, who has won 10 caps for Scotland, netted five goals in 30 games for Millwall last season.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said: “Kevin is a fantastic addition for us. His appetite and desire to come to Aberdeen and be part of what we are building here was really pleasing.

“He is a proven goalscorer, with a particularly impressive scoring rate here in Scotland, and he’ll further strengthen our squad, providing healthy competition in the forward areas.

“He also has all the personal attributes we look for in a player and we believe his energy will have an instant impact with our supporters.”