Kevin Nisbet says Aberdeen move was a ‘no-brainer’ after joining the Dons from Millwall on season-long loan deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Kevin Nisbet says Aberdeen move was a ‘no-brainer’ after joining the Dons from Millwall on season-long loan deal

The 27-year-old could make his debut against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Sunday.

By Danny Law
Millwall forward Kevin Nisbet (7) runs forward during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock
Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet has joined Aberdeen on loan. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Millwall forward Kevin Nisbet on a season-long loan.

The Scotland international will wear the number nine jersey for the Dons.

The 27-year-old could make his debut for the Dons in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

The former Hibernian striker said it was an easy decision to return north of the border to join the Dons.

He said: “As soon as I knew Aberdeen were interested, it was a no-brainer to be honest.

“I did have options down south and with other teams in Scotland but the way the team have started the season, I wanted to get involved.

“This is a massive club. It’s one that makes an impression on you and I want to be part of that.

“I spoke to the gaffer and listened to his philosophy and his plans.

“I was impressed with his style of play and I believe it suits me. It is an exciting project that I want to be part of and I am ready to give it my all for the fans.”

Scotland’s Kevin Nisbet during a training session at Lesser Hampden in September 2023. Image: PA. 

‘A fantastic addition’

Nisbet started his career at Partick Thistle and had loan spells at East Stirling, Ayr United and Dumbarton.

He enjoyed successful spells at Raith Rovers and Dunfermline before joining Hibs in 2020.

He scored 39 goals in 101 appearances for the Easter Road side before moving to Millwall in a £2million deal in July 2023.

Nisbet, who has won 10 caps for Scotland, netted five goals in 30 games for Millwall last season.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said: “Kevin is a fantastic addition for us. His appetite and desire to come to Aberdeen and be part of what we are building here was really pleasing.

“He is a proven goalscorer, with a particularly impressive scoring rate here in Scotland, and he’ll further strengthen our squad, providing healthy competition in the forward areas.

“He also has all the personal attributes we look for in a player and we believe his energy will have an instant impact with our supporters.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates at full-time after scoring at Hibs. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Reintroducing reserve league could help clubs develop young players
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov durin a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Dimitar Mitov vows to be the safe pair of hands Aberdeen's defence can rely…
Will Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin start Topi Keskinen, centre, pictured with Ester Sokler, left, and Vicente Besuijen, right, after Finn Keskinen scored the winner against Queen's Park?
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock: Topi Keskinen to start, and will striker prove Premiership mettle? Plus,…
Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen. Image: SNS.
CONFIRMED: Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen joins Danish club on season-long loan
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring to make it 5-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin committed to giving rising youth stars a path to the…
Millwall forward Kevin Nisbet (7) runs forward during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock
Joe Harper: Kevin Nisbet would strengthen Aberdeen's attack but Ester Sokler should still be…
Kevin Nisbet during Scotland training session at La Finca Resort, Spain.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin delivers summer transfer window update
Alfie Bavidge in actin for Aberdeen.mage: Darrell Benns
EXCLUSIVE: Caley Thistle eye loan swoop for Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrate as Topi Keskinen scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Boss Jimmy Thelin hails midfield partners Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen for pushing…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen open talks to sign Australia U20 international winger

Conversation