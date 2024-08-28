Sean Wallace: Is this summer Aberdeen’s greatest ever transfer window?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Is this summer Aberdeen’s greatest ever transfer window?

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has secured six signings on permanent long-term deals and the loan addition of Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet.

Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has this summer delivered one of the club’s greatest ever transfer windows.

Thelin’s first transfer window as Pittodrie gaffer has been focused on quality more than quantity with seven signings secured so far.

The majority of Thelin’s additions have already made a significant impact – Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Dimitar Mitov, Gavin Molloy and Topi Keskinen.

Recent signings Kevin Nisbet (loan, Millwall) and Ante Palaversa both commanded multi-million transfers in their careers and will add further quality.

Striker Peter Ambrose is viewed as one for the future but has already scored for the Dons.

Thelin’s willingness to give a clean slate to players frozen out under previous managers has also paid dividends during the window.

Pape Gueye, who has scored three goals in the last two Premiership games, and to a lesser extent Vicente Besuijen have both grabbed their chance.

The transfer window system was introduced for the 2002/03 season and since then the Reds have arguably not delivered such a positive window.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brings on winger Topi Keskinen for his debut against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brings on winger Topi Keskinen for his debut against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Thelin’s long term transfer strategy

Thelin’s transfer strategy has been focused on securing players for specific roles that needed strengthening.

This summer there has been no signing players just to bolster squad numbers, there will be no hammering square pegs into round holes.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie hierarchy have backed the former Elfsborg manager in the window.

Sizeable six figure sums have been outlaid to land signings on permanent deals as Thelin builds for the long term future.

Thelin’s transfer strategy is not focused on a short term return, it is geared towards a consistent, sustainable and long term gain.

Of the six permanent signings five have been secured on three year deals or longer.

The only exception is Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa on a one-year contract from French club ES Troyes.

Crucially Aberdeen hold the option to extend Palaversa’s contract by a further two years if the former Croatia under-19 captain impresses.

Manchester City paid £6million to sign Palaversa from Hajduk Split in 2019 at the age of 18.

The English giants clearly saw something special in the midfielder and Thelin is the type of nurturing manager who can help Palaversa reach his potential.

Ante Palaversa of Aberdeen is substituted on to make his debut. Image: Shutterstock

Investment in Finnish winger

Aberdeen splashed £860,000 to sign winger Topi Keskinin from Finnish top-flight club HJK Helsinki on a four-year deal.

Finnish under-21 winger Keskinen is understood to be on the verge of a senior Finland call up.

Keskinen made an immediate impact when coming off the bench to score a superb injury time winner in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Queen’s Park.

The Finn also impressed when starting in the 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock.

The manager who sold Keskinen to the Dons, Toni Korkeakunnas of HJK, said the winger has the potential to move to the English top-flight and land Aberdeen a major profit.

It is early days but Keskinen’s speed, skill, aggression, clinical finishing and reading of the game suggest he can take the Bojan Miovski route.

Of lighting up the first team before stepping up to a higher level for a large transfer fee.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Securing leader in Heltne Nilsen

Midfielder Heltne Nilsen has also been a superb addition and has forged a formidable midfield partnership with Graeme Shinnie.

The £300,000 to sign Heltne Nilsen from Norwegian club SK Brann is already looking like the bargain of the summer.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov brings a commanding presence to the box.

Centre-back Gavin Molloy is a composed, aggressive defender who can confidently play out from the back to rapidly turn defence into attack.

An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

The only setback in the window is the exit of Miovski, which was inevitable, and attacker Duk remaining AWOL from the club.

However Thelin moved to mitigate that loss by giving Ester Sokler starts ahead of Miovski before his transfer to Girona.

And in securing Nisbet from Millwall on loan, Thelin has taken in a striker with a  proven record of scoring goals in Scotland.

Quality signings and eight wins from eight.

There hasn’t been a better summer for Aberdeen.

 

Conversation