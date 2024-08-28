Sean Wallace: Is this summer Aberdeen’s greatest ever transfer window?

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has this summer delivered one of the club’s greatest ever transfer windows.

Thelin’s first transfer window as Pittodrie gaffer has been focused on quality more than quantity with seven signings secured so far.

The majority of Thelin’s additions have already made a significant impact – Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Dimitar Mitov, Gavin Molloy and Topi Keskinen.

Recent signings Kevin Nisbet (loan, Millwall) and Ante Palaversa both commanded multi-million transfers in their careers and will add further quality.

Striker Peter Ambrose is viewed as one for the future but has already scored for the Dons.

Thelin’s willingness to give a clean slate to players frozen out under previous managers has also paid dividends during the window.

Pape Gueye, who has scored three goals in the last two Premiership games, and to a lesser extent Vicente Besuijen have both grabbed their chance.

The transfer window system was introduced for the 2002/03 season and since then the Reds have arguably not delivered such a positive window.

Thelin’s long term transfer strategy

Thelin’s transfer strategy has been focused on securing players for specific roles that needed strengthening.

This summer there has been no signing players just to bolster squad numbers, there will be no hammering square pegs into round holes.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie hierarchy have backed the former Elfsborg manager in the window.

Sizeable six figure sums have been outlaid to land signings on permanent deals as Thelin builds for the long term future.

Thelin’s transfer strategy is not focused on a short term return, it is geared towards a consistent, sustainable and long term gain.

Of the six permanent signings five have been secured on three year deals or longer.

The only exception is Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa on a one-year contract from French club ES Troyes.

Crucially Aberdeen hold the option to extend Palaversa’s contract by a further two years if the former Croatia under-19 captain impresses.

Manchester City paid £6million to sign Palaversa from Hajduk Split in 2019 at the age of 18.

The English giants clearly saw something special in the midfielder and Thelin is the type of nurturing manager who can help Palaversa reach his potential.

Investment in Finnish winger

Aberdeen splashed £860,000 to sign winger Topi Keskinin from Finnish top-flight club HJK Helsinki on a four-year deal.

Finnish under-21 winger Keskinen is understood to be on the verge of a senior Finland call up.

Keskinen made an immediate impact when coming off the bench to score a superb injury time winner in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Queen’s Park.

The Finn also impressed when starting in the 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock.

The manager who sold Keskinen to the Dons, Toni Korkeakunnas of HJK, said the winger has the potential to move to the English top-flight and land Aberdeen a major profit.

It is early days but Keskinen’s speed, skill, aggression, clinical finishing and reading of the game suggest he can take the Bojan Miovski route.

Of lighting up the first team before stepping up to a higher level for a large transfer fee.

Securing leader in Heltne Nilsen

Midfielder Heltne Nilsen has also been a superb addition and has forged a formidable midfield partnership with Graeme Shinnie.

The £300,000 to sign Heltne Nilsen from Norwegian club SK Brann is already looking like the bargain of the summer.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov brings a commanding presence to the box.

Centre-back Gavin Molloy is a composed, aggressive defender who can confidently play out from the back to rapidly turn defence into attack.

The only setback in the window is the exit of Miovski, which was inevitable, and attacker Duk remaining AWOL from the club.

However Thelin moved to mitigate that loss by giving Ester Sokler starts ahead of Miovski before his transfer to Girona.

And in securing Nisbet from Millwall on loan, Thelin has taken in a striker with a proven record of scoring goals in Scotland.

Quality signings and eight wins from eight.

There hasn’t been a better summer for Aberdeen.