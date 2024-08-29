Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals video message from Sven-Goran Eriksson on moving to Pittodrie

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed Swedish legend Sven-Goran Eriksson sent him a personal video message before he moved to Pittodrie.

Former England, Manchester City, Lazio and Roma manager Eriksson died earlier this week at the age of 76 after battling cancer.

In January, Eriksson said he had “at best” a year to live after being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

Yet, despite battling illness, Eriksson still took time to send a message to Thelin after the fellow Swede accepted the Aberdeen job.

Thelin was officially confirmed as Aberdeen manager on April 16 but did not officially start his role in the Granite City until June.

Aberdeen boss Thelin says Eriksson is a role model and inspiration for all managers in Sweden.

The first non-British manager of the England team, Eriksson won 18 trophies in a career that spanned 12 clubs.

Thelin will always treasure the personal video.

He said: “He was a big role model for all the coaches in Sweden.

“If you look at his history, what he has done.

“He was a good inspiration and how he was a good man-manager and a calm guy.

“I got a video sent to me from him before I came here.

“That I am going to keep.”

‘It is tough for all the Swedish football family’

Eriksson won the Swedish title, two Swedish cups and the 1981 Uefa Cup with Gothenburg.

He went on to manage Portuguese giants Benfica, as well as Italian sides Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Lazio.

Eriksson won seven trophies with Lazio including the Serie A title, two Italian Cups and the Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup.

He led England to the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cup and 2004 Euros.

Following his time as England boss, Eriksson went on to manage Manchester City and Leicester City.

He also had roles with the national sides of Mexico, Ivory Coast and the Philippines.

Eriksson stood down from his most recent role as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad in 2023 due to health issues.

Aberdeen manager Thelin has followed Eriksson’s path in moving to an overseas club following success in the Swedish top-flight.

Thelin led Elfsborg to two Allsvenskan runners-up finishes with the most recent last season.

Thelin said: “It is tough for all the Swedish football family.

“It is not only Sweden, he is celebrated everywhere.

“He was a really big man and a great human being.”

‘He was way ahead of everyone’

Shortly before his death, Eriksson took part in an Amazon Prime documentary abut his life and career.

Recorded in his Swedish homeland, he delivered a poignant goodbye message in the documentary.

Eriksson said: “Don’t be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it’s been fantastic.

“Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it. Bye.”

Fifa lowered Sweden’s flag to half mast at their headquarters in honour of Eriksson.

Thelin said: “He way out ahead of everyone in Sweden (management) and is top, in the world also.”

Thelin calm on winning streak

Meanwhile, Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will bid to extend the perfect start to his Pittodrie career at Ross County on Saturday.

Under Thelin, the Dons have won eight games from eight in all competitions.

It is the best start to a Pittodrie career ever made by an Aberdeen manager in the club’s 121-year history.

Victory over Ross County would also elevate Aberdeen to the top of the Premiership table, albeit potentially only for less than 24 hours.

Aberdeen are currently level on points with league leaders Celtic, but trail the defending league champions by goal difference.

A win, or draw, in Dingwall would leapfrog the Dons above Celtic, who are not in action until Sunday when they face Rangers at Parkhead.

Thelin would not be drawn on the possibility of going top.

He said: “We just think about this game and their coach Don Cowie did a really good job at the end of last season.

“They had that loss against Rangers away, but they are a good team and have good ideas about how they attack.

“We only focus on this game and try to prepare and be humble for it.

“The way they attack is interesting, the way they stretch opponents and work behind and pick up second balls.

“We need to be 100 percent, and bring the fight as it will be a difficult game.”