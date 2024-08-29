Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers transfer update with hunt for signings set to go to the wire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers transfer update with hunt for signings set to go to the wire

Aberdeen boss Thelin says 'work is ongoing behind the scenes' in the bid to land more signings before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin . Image; SNS
Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin . Image; SNS

Jimmy Thelin has confirmed Aberdeen are working hard in the bid to land further signings before the transfer window closes.

The summer window, and Thelin’s first as Aberdeen boss, shuts at 11pm on Friday.

Thelin has already secured six permanent signings and the season-long loan addition of Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet as he rebuilds the squad.

The Swede says he has “good staff who are keeping an eye on the market” in the bid to land further signings before the transfer deadline.

Thelin has also not ruled out players exiting Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time after beating Kilmarnock 2-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time after beating Kilmarnock 2-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He said: “We are still working on things and it is always an ongoing work behind the scenes.

“I can’t answer on a specific number or player, or also if a player will leave us.

“For me it is the same as for now my focus is on the game (against Ross County) but we have a good staff who are keeping an eye on the market.

“So let’s see what will happen.

“Whether that is something specific that can improve the team of if someone moves on to another club.”

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Australian winger Marcus Younis

Thelin has already secured Dimitar Mitov, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Gavin Molloy, Peter Ambrose and Topi Keskinen on long term contracts of three years or more.

Aberdeen splashed out £860,000 to land winger Keskinen on a four-year deal from Finnish top flight club HJK Helsinki.

The fee paid for Keskinen is the second highest in Aberdeen’s history.

Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa, who was signed by Manchester City for £6million in 2019, was secured by the Dons from French club ES Troyes on a one year deal.

However Aberdeen have the option to extend that by a further two years if he impresses.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen recently opened talks with Australian A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers in a bid to sign winger Marcus Younis.

The Dons were reportedly willing to splash out a significant six-figure fee to land the Australian U20 international.

However, Western Sydney Wanderers are reluctant to sell the promising 19-year-old.

Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and a number of other clubs, including German outfit Hamburg, are also tracking the highly rated teen.

Reports in Australia claim Aberdeen have now pulled out of negotiations with Western Sydney Wanderers about Younis.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

‘Everything happens in the last hours, every year’

Thelin also will not rule out the Dons’ bid to land further signings going right to the wire as the clock ticks down on deadline day.

He said: “In my experience the window is quite long but for some strange reason everything happens in the last hours, every year.

“Let’s see after the clock ticks.

“I am calm right now, so let’s see.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring the winner to beat Queen's Park 1-0 on his debut. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Karim Touzani, right, wrestles with Atletico Madrid's Diego Forlan. Image: SNS.
DITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14606096n) Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match between Aberdeen and Dumbarton at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Dumbarton, Premier Sports Scottish League Cup - 27 Jul 2024
Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen centre-back Slobodan Rubezic, right, and Gavin Molloy. Image: Shutterstock.
Pape Gueye scores Aberdeen's opener in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Sivert Heltne Nilsen (6) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
Kevin Nisbet of Aberdeen applauds fans after his debut in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
