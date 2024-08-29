Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers transfer update with hunt for signings set to go to the wire

Jimmy Thelin has confirmed Aberdeen are working hard in the bid to land further signings before the transfer window closes.

The summer window, and Thelin’s first as Aberdeen boss, shuts at 11pm on Friday.

Thelin has already secured six permanent signings and the season-long loan addition of Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet as he rebuilds the squad.

The Swede says he has “good staff who are keeping an eye on the market” in the bid to land further signings before the transfer deadline.

Thelin has also not ruled out players exiting Pittodrie.

He said: “We are still working on things and it is always an ongoing work behind the scenes.

“I can’t answer on a specific number or player, or also if a player will leave us.

“For me it is the same as for now my focus is on the game (against Ross County) but we have a good staff who are keeping an eye on the market.

“So let’s see what will happen.

“Whether that is something specific that can improve the team of if someone moves on to another club.”

Australian winger Marcus Younis

Thelin has already secured Dimitar Mitov, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Gavin Molloy, Peter Ambrose and Topi Keskinen on long term contracts of three years or more.

Aberdeen splashed out £860,000 to land winger Keskinen on a four-year deal from Finnish top flight club HJK Helsinki.

The fee paid for Keskinen is the second highest in Aberdeen’s history.

Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa, who was signed by Manchester City for £6million in 2019, was secured by the Dons from French club ES Troyes on a one year deal.

However Aberdeen have the option to extend that by a further two years if he impresses.

Aberdeen recently opened talks with Australian A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers in a bid to sign winger Marcus Younis.

The Dons were reportedly willing to splash out a significant six-figure fee to land the Australian U20 international.

However, Western Sydney Wanderers are reluctant to sell the promising 19-year-old.

Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and a number of other clubs, including German outfit Hamburg, are also tracking the highly rated teen.

Reports in Australia claim Aberdeen have now pulled out of negotiations with Western Sydney Wanderers about Younis.

‘Everything happens in the last hours, every year’

Thelin also will not rule out the Dons’ bid to land further signings going right to the wire as the clock ticks down on deadline day.

He said: “In my experience the window is quite long but for some strange reason everything happens in the last hours, every year.

“Let’s see after the clock ticks.

“I am calm right now, so let’s see.”