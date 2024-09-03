Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack to take a back seat on social media

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has announced he is taking a step back from social media and handing over the reins to chief executive Alan Burrows.

The Dons chairman has interacted with supporters since taking the helm at Pittodrie but believes it is time to let Burrows lead the club’s messaging on social media platforms.

In a late night post on X Cormack wrote: “After many seasons, it’s time for me to step back from social media.

“Alan Burrows is our chief executive. Alan and his team lead on social media. They will ensure the club continues to be as open and transparent as possible, when confidential, commercial or other sensitivities allow.

“I’m happy to support the team as needed.”

Chairman reaffirms commitment to the club

Cormack may be preparing to take a back seat in terms of his media profile at Pittodrie but he insists his support for the club and new manager Jimmy Thelin has not wavered.

Cormack is confident the club is in good hands with Burrows leading the day-to-day operations at Pittodrie

The Dons chairman wrote: “The board is committed to supporting Alan and his leadership team as they drive the club forward both on and off the field.

“Being an old Beach End boy, I love interacting with fellow fans.

“I loved meeting so many in Gothenburg, Frankfurt and in Munich and Cologne during EURO2024.

“I continue to be totally committed to the club. It’s not my club, it’s our club, and your support is truly appreciated.

“I’m excited that I’ll be home for the (League Cup quarter-final, Hearts and Dundee games, where we’ll have two of our granddaughters with us.”

The chairman also expressed his delight with the start the team has made under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

He continued: “In my opinion last season we did well in the cups, visiting Hampden three times, and delivered some good performances in Europe.

“The league campaign was of course bitterly disappointing.

“We all need to be patient with Jimmy and his team.

“We’re excited about the new season, and we’ll continue to do our utmost to deliver success.”

Dons have no bank debt

Cormack is pleased to report the club is in good shape on and off the pitch and has pledged the increased revenue being generated will continue to be reinvested in the football operation.

He wrote: “Commercially the club is on a very good footing. We’ve doubled our partner income over the last few seasons.

“The player trading model, which means we plan to invest much more each season than our income from season tickets, retail etc, will have its ups and downs.

“This strategy is being underwritten by the board. And today we have no bank debt.

“We have a great club with a storied history and a fantastic support home and away.

It’s brilliant to see the “rustling of sweetie papers” at Pittodrie is now a thing of the past.

“Hats off to our fan engagement team. Our fan strategy has been the key to increased crowds.

“Initiatives such as AberDNA Junior, where we have an incredible 11,000 under-12s as members, the Red Shed and use of the Upper Richard Donald Stand for families are vital catalysts.

“Results of course help too!”