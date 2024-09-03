Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack to take a back seat on social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack to take a back seat on social media

Cormack will let chief executive Alan Burrows take the lead in club messaging.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has announced he is taking a step back from social media and handing over the reins to chief executive Alan Burrows.

The Dons chairman has interacted with supporters since taking the helm at Pittodrie but believes it is time to let Burrows lead the club’s messaging on social media platforms.

In a late night post on X Cormack wrote: “After many seasons, it’s time for me to step back from social media.

“Alan Burrows is our chief executive. Alan and his team lead on social media. They will ensure the club continues to be as open and transparent as possible, when confidential, commercial or other sensitivities allow.

“I’m happy to support the team as needed.”

Chairman reaffirms commitment to the club

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, and chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: SNS.

Cormack may be preparing to take a back seat in terms of his media profile at Pittodrie but he insists his support for the club and new manager Jimmy Thelin has not wavered.

Cormack is confident the club is in good hands with Burrows leading the day-to-day operations at Pittodrie

The Dons chairman wrote: “The board is committed to supporting Alan and his leadership team as they drive the club forward both on and off the field.

“Being an old Beach End boy, I love interacting with fellow fans.

“I loved meeting so many in Gothenburg, Frankfurt and in Munich and Cologne during EURO2024.

“I continue to be totally committed to the club. It’s not my club, it’s our club, and your support is truly appreciated.

“I’m excited that I’ll be home for the (League Cup quarter-final, Hearts and Dundee games, where we’ll have two of our granddaughters with us.”

The chairman also expressed his delight with the start the team has made under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

He continued: “In my opinion last season we did well in the cups, visiting Hampden three times, and delivered some good performances in Europe.

“The league campaign was of course bitterly disappointing.

“We all need to be patient with Jimmy and his team.

“We’re excited about the new season, and we’ll continue to do our utmost to deliver success.”

Dons have no bank debt

Cormack is pleased to report the club is in good shape on and off the pitch and has pledged the increased revenue being generated will continue to be reinvested in the football operation.

He wrote: “Commercially the club is on a very good footing. We’ve doubled our partner income over the last few seasons.

“The player trading model, which means we plan to invest much more each season than our income from season tickets, retail etc, will have its ups and downs.

“This strategy is being underwritten by the board. And today we have no bank debt.

“We have a great club with a storied history and a fantastic support home and away.

It’s brilliant to see the “rustling of sweetie papers” at Pittodrie is now a thing of the past.

“Hats off to our fan engagement team. Our fan strategy has been the key to increased crowds.

“Initiatives such as AberDNA Junior, where we have an incredible 11,000 under-12s as members, the Red Shed and use of the Upper Richard Donald Stand for families are vital catalysts.

“Results of course help too!”

