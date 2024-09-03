Aberdeen XI edge past Cove Rangers 2-0 in Blair Yule testimonial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen XI edge past Cove Rangers 2-0 in Blair Yule testimonial

Aberdeen summer signing Ante Palaversa, once a £6million capture by Manchester City, started against Cove Rangers

By Sean Wallace
Blair Yule of Cove Rangers during his testimonial against Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Blair Yule of Cove Rangers during his testimonial against Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Loan striker Kevin Nisbet continued his scoring form as he netted in Aberdeen XI’s 2-0 defeat of Cove Rangers in a testimonial for Blair Yule.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brought a strong squad to the Balmoral Stadium with  a host of established first team players.

Nisbet netted late on with a header to add to Shayden Morris’ first half goal.

Loan star Nisbet, who scored a dramatic late winner in the 1-0 win against Ross County, featured as a second half-sub for the Dons.

Cove Rangers great Yule thanked Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin for bringing a team packed with first team stars for his testimonial.

Yule said: “I have to thank Aberdeen a lot as they came with a lot of first team players.

“Many of them were given a good run out as well.

“Getting a testimonial means a lot to me as I have been at Cove Rangers for a long time and the club is a huge part of my life.

“I am really grateful to the club for giving that to me.

“We suffered that sucker punch right at the end but good teams always seem to get late goals.

“Aberdeen took a good team to play us.

“Their manager is fresh in the door and will be wanting to keep their form going as they have started excellently”

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris running with the ball against Cove Rangers. Image; Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Summer signing Palaversa starts

Aberdeen Summer signing Ante Palaversa, the Croatian midfielder was handed a start.

It was the first real opportunity for Dons supporters to see Palaversa in action for an extended period on the pitch.

Palaversa has only featured as a late substitute in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock since his arrival on a one-year deal from French club ES Troyes.

Manchester City paid £6milllion to sign Palaversa in 2019 as a teen, and Aberdeen boss Thelin will be hoping he can resurrect that levels at Pittodrie.

Palaversa sprayed passes across midfield with accuracy and always found a man.

Cove Rangers’ Blair Yule running with the ball against Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Guard of honour for Cove legend

Man-of-the=moment Yule received a guard of honour from the Aberdeen and his Cove Rangers team-mates as he walked on to the pitch before kick-off.

The 32-year-old. who joined Cove in 2010, has spent almost his entire career with the club.

Yule won three Highland League titles, three Highland League Cups and an Aberdeenshire Cup whilst Cove were in the Highland League.

He was a key player in the Cove Rangers team that won promotion to the SPFL in 2019.

Yule was also an ever present in the team that won the League Two title and also the League One title.

Aberdeen teenager Findlay Marshall, on loan from Pittodrie at Cove Rangers, started against his parent club.

Blair Yule with the mascots ahead of his testimonial against Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Morris fires Aberdeen ahead

The Dons created the first opportunity in the 14th minute but Peter Ambrose’s vicious eight yard shot was blocked by keeper Balint Demus.

In the 24th minute Cove Rangers’ Reuben McAllister fired just over the bar from 12 yards.

Near the half-hour mark Ryan Harrington broke into the left side of the penalty area and flashed a shot across goal and just wide.

In the 34th minute Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart drove upfield and unleashed a low 22 yard shot but keeper Demus blocked.

Vicente Besuijen in action against Cove Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Shayden Morris drilled a low shot beyond Demus from just inside the box.

Nisbet on the scoresheet again

In the 51st minute Alfie Stewart flashed a 22 yard drive inches over goal.

Yule was substituted in the 61st minute for Connor Scully and left to a standing ovation from the crowd.

In the 65th minute substitute Mitch Megginson slammed a half volley into keeper Ross Doohan’s side netting.

Cove Rangers came close when a stinging 30 yard shot from Adam Emslie was parried by keeper Doohan onto the underside of the crossbar.

Doohan quickly collected the ball as it bounced back down.

The woodwork again denied Cove when Liam Parker’s rattled the bar in the 77th minute.

Unfortunate Cove were again denied in the 82nd minute when Arran Darge’s shot smashed off the post.

In the 89th minute Nisbet’s flicked in a header to keep his goal scoring form going.

Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa passing the ball against Cove Rangers. Image; Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

COVE RANGERS: Demus, Trialist (Glass 60), Doyle( Gillingham 46), Harrington (Darge 46),Yule, (Scully 61) Ochmanski, McAllister (McGrath 66), Marshall (Megginson 60), Gaffney (Fyvie 60) Emslie, Parker.

Subs not used: Surman, Robertson, Donaldson, Milnes

ABERDEEN XI: Doohan, McGarry, Besuijen, (Sokler 46), Palaversa, Morris, MacDonald. Ambrose (Nisbet 71), McKenzie (Carrol 46), Stewart, Lobban, Wilson (Gueye 46)

Subs not used: Vitolz, Hamilton, Akindileni, Mackie, Masson

.

Conversation