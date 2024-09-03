Aberdeen XI edge past Cove Rangers 2-0 in Blair Yule testimonial

Loan striker Kevin Nisbet continued his scoring form as he netted in Aberdeen XI’s 2-0 defeat of Cove Rangers in a testimonial for Blair Yule.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brought a strong squad to the Balmoral Stadium with a host of established first team players.

Nisbet netted late on with a header to add to Shayden Morris’ first half goal.

Loan star Nisbet, who scored a dramatic late winner in the 1-0 win against Ross County, featured as a second half-sub for the Dons.

Cove Rangers great Yule thanked Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin for bringing a team packed with first team stars for his testimonial.

Yule said: “I have to thank Aberdeen a lot as they came with a lot of first team players.

“Many of them were given a good run out as well.

“Getting a testimonial means a lot to me as I have been at Cove Rangers for a long time and the club is a huge part of my life.

“I am really grateful to the club for giving that to me.

“We suffered that sucker punch right at the end but good teams always seem to get late goals.

“Aberdeen took a good team to play us.

“Their manager is fresh in the door and will be wanting to keep their form going as they have started excellently”

Summer signing Palaversa starts

Aberdeen Summer signing Ante Palaversa, the Croatian midfielder was handed a start.

It was the first real opportunity for Dons supporters to see Palaversa in action for an extended period on the pitch.

Palaversa has only featured as a late substitute in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock since his arrival on a one-year deal from French club ES Troyes.

Manchester City paid £6milllion to sign Palaversa in 2019 as a teen, and Aberdeen boss Thelin will be hoping he can resurrect that levels at Pittodrie.

Palaversa sprayed passes across midfield with accuracy and always found a man.

Guard of honour for Cove legend

Man-of-the=moment Yule received a guard of honour from the Aberdeen and his Cove Rangers team-mates as he walked on to the pitch before kick-off.

The 32-year-old. who joined Cove in 2010, has spent almost his entire career with the club.

Yule won three Highland League titles, three Highland League Cups and an Aberdeenshire Cup whilst Cove were in the Highland League.

He was a key player in the Cove Rangers team that won promotion to the SPFL in 2019.

Yule was also an ever present in the team that won the League Two title and also the League One title.

Aberdeen teenager Findlay Marshall, on loan from Pittodrie at Cove Rangers, started against his parent club.

Morris fires Aberdeen ahead

The Dons created the first opportunity in the 14th minute but Peter Ambrose’s vicious eight yard shot was blocked by keeper Balint Demus.

In the 24th minute Cove Rangers’ Reuben McAllister fired just over the bar from 12 yards.

Near the half-hour mark Ryan Harrington broke into the left side of the penalty area and flashed a shot across goal and just wide.

In the 34th minute Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart drove upfield and unleashed a low 22 yard shot but keeper Demus blocked.

Aberdeen went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Shayden Morris drilled a low shot beyond Demus from just inside the box.

Nisbet on the scoresheet again

In the 51st minute Alfie Stewart flashed a 22 yard drive inches over goal.

Yule was substituted in the 61st minute for Connor Scully and left to a standing ovation from the crowd.

In the 65th minute substitute Mitch Megginson slammed a half volley into keeper Ross Doohan’s side netting.

Cove Rangers came close when a stinging 30 yard shot from Adam Emslie was parried by keeper Doohan onto the underside of the crossbar.

Doohan quickly collected the ball as it bounced back down.

The woodwork again denied Cove when Liam Parker’s rattled the bar in the 77th minute.

Unfortunate Cove were again denied in the 82nd minute when Arran Darge’s shot smashed off the post.

In the 89th minute Nisbet’s flicked in a header to keep his goal scoring form going.

COVE RANGERS: Demus, Trialist (Glass 60), Doyle( Gillingham 46), Harrington (Darge 46),Yule, (Scully 61) Ochmanski, McAllister (McGrath 66), Marshall (Megginson 60), Gaffney (Fyvie 60) Emslie, Parker.

Subs not used: Surman, Robertson, Donaldson, Milnes

ABERDEEN XI: Doohan, McGarry, Besuijen, (Sokler 46), Palaversa, Morris, MacDonald. Ambrose (Nisbet 71), McKenzie (Carrol 46), Stewart, Lobban, Wilson (Gueye 46)

Subs not used: Vitolz, Hamilton, Akindileni, Mackie, Masson

.