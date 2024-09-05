Jimmy Thelin vows to add further edge to in-form Aberdeen’s attack

Boss Jimmy Thelin has vowed to bring added edge to in-form Aberdeen’s attack and pressing game.

The Swede is delighted the Dons have embraced his attacking strategy to deliver a winning start to the season.

Aberdeen have won nine from nine games in all competitions under Thelin, scoring 24 goals.

The Reds are second in the Premiership table, behind leaders Celtic on goal difference.

Thelin has also led Aberdeen to the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

However Thelin still wants more bite in attack and will continue to focus on ways of breaking down opponents.

The 46-year-old’s Reds’ revolution will see him focus on strengthening certain areas until they hit the level he demands.

Then he will focus on elevating other aspects in what Thelin views as a long-term build that he is taking “step by step”.

Thelin said: “For me the most important thing is that how we want to attack and how we press is coming more often in games now.

“Not as a habit yet, but it is more consistent.

“We can find different ways to attack if the opponents play in a low block, medium block or high block.

“However it is still not what we want to be.

“It is more about repeat and improve rather than adding a lot of things.

“Then when we have that we can add more things to our game.

“That’s why I talk about the long term. It takes time.

“It is better to be really good in some parts instead of growing all over the place and it is not so clear.

“So we are taking it step by step.”

Higher possession with Aberdeen

During Thelin’s seven year spell at Elfsborg the Swedish top flight side were renowned for their intense high press in primarily a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Thelin’s preferred system during his time at Pittodrie so far has also been 4-2-3-1.

Elfsborg utilised a low defence under Thelin when not in possession and hit opponents with rapid, decisive counter-attacks.

During Thelin’s time at Elfsborg the Allsvenskan side often had low possession statistics, but were decisive and damaging when they had the ball.

In a home league clash against defending Allsvenskan champions Malmo in May Elfsborg had just 18% of possession, but Thelin’s team still won 3-1.

Conceding possession has not been a factor during Thelin’s time at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen had 65.4% possession in the recent 1-0 win against Ross County.

Against Kilmarnock (2-0 win) the Dons had 58% possession.

In the other two Premiership games the Dons’ opponents slightly edged time on the ball.

Aberdeen had 48.4% possession against St Mirren (3-1 win) and 48.6% against St Johnstone (2-1 win).

‘I’m more interested in chances we create in a game’

Thelin insists he is not interested in possession stats, it is what Aberdeen do with the ball in attack that counts.

He said: “We can be really clear on what we want and how we want to play to use the skills of the players.

“However you also have to respect the opponent.

“If they press us or don’t press us then it is going to be different.

“That is every team, every week and with the type of players they have.

“You also have an opponent on the other side who is also doing their thing and that will also dictate the ball possession.

“It will be different in every game.

“I’m not so interested in ball possession, I’m more interested with how many chances we create in a game.

“And how we can do that in different ways.

“That’s our main focus.

“Sometimes we will have more possession, sometimes less.”