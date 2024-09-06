Richard Gordon: Aberdeen have the right man at the helm for what could be a memorable season

Last Sunday we got the first pointer as to whether there will be a genuine Premiership title race this season. On the evidence of what unfolded at Celtic Park, the answer is a clear no.

In the end, the champions won 3-0, but it might have been a much greater winning margin as Brendan Rodgers’ side bossed the contest from the tenth minute onwards.

Philippe Clement spoke afterwards about the game stats, highlighting how evenly matched they were, and it was a fair enough point; by that measure, there appeared to be little between the sides.

All the numbers were fairly similar, but on the evidence of what we watched; the patterns of play, the style of football, the attacking threat offered up, Celtic were streets ahead. Stats can be twisted or skewed to back up almost any point of view, but ultimately, they cannot hide the blinding truth: there is currently a massive gulf between the two big Glasgow teams.

It took Celtic a while to get going after Rodgers returned in summer 2023, but once they did, they stretched away and comfortably clinched top spot. He had a relatively quiet transfer window this time round, until the last day, and despite the departure of Matt O’Riley, looks to have a better squad than he did 12 months ago.

Rodgers has kept his team changes down to a minimum and has got off to a flier. They currently sit at the summit of the Premiership without conceding a goal, and that is exactly where they will remain.

It is entirely likely Rangers will get their act together, and will almost certainly finish as runners-up, but they are in fourth right now, behind Dundee United and the high-flying Dons, and the pressure will quickly mount on Clement if there is not an immediate improvement. The fact he signed a new extended contract last month will count for nothing if the Ibrox side does not set off on a winning run when the league resumes.

Aberdeen went into the break in a very good place, their most recent victory coming in Dingwall with the late Kevin Nisbet goal. The team showed great resilience that day, and that kind of win can often be even more important than a 3-0 or 4-0 stroll.

It spoke volumes for the type of characters Jimmy Thelin has in his dressing room, and it was important to keep the momentum rolling along.

I met Jimmy for the first time this week – he and the club having generously provided the opposition for Blair Yule’s richly deserved testimonial match at Balmoral Stadium – and I was hugely impressed.

I have written previously that the Swede comes across as a proper football manager, and that was emphasised to me during our conversation. He may be quietly spoken, but there is a steeliness within, and he knows exactly what he wants to achieve. Jimmy will not get carried away by the current run, and he will ensure his squad remain equally grounded.

There will be difficulties ahead, tougher times that have to be negotiated, but I am now further convinced the Dons have the right man to lead them, and retain the hope that this has the potential to be a memorable season.

Decent display but where will the points come from?

After a summer of despair in Germany, Scotland found a new way to lose on Thursday night against Poland. It was certainly more entertaining than during the Euros, but just as painful, nonetheless.

Having been beaten in our most winnable game of the group, you do wonder where the Scots might pick up any points.

Steve Clarke spoke beforehand of wanting more creativity, but then put out a tried and tested selection. The difference was a back four, an extra body in midfield; the result, a more energetic and enjoyable performance.

Angus Gunn had an off-night, Anthony Ralston and Grant Hanley made criminal errors. That apart, Scotland were decent.

The manager may have started more conservatively, but finished with Ben Doak, Ryan Gauld and Lewis Morgan in a front line that caused Poland big problems.

I don’t imagine we will see that in Lisbon on Sunday night, but I do hope those players will soon be given the chance to shine more frequently.