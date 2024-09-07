Duk returns to Aberdeen and says sorry to club and fans for going AWOL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duk returns to Aberdeen and says sorry to club and fans for going AWOL

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says Duk has demonstrated he is sorry and he is ready to work with the striker.

By Sean Wallace
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen striker Duk has apologised for being AWOL from the club and insists he deeply regrets his actions of recent months.

Cape Verde international Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes has returned to Aberdeen after a period of absence and has rejoined the first-team squad for training.

The 24-year-old attacker failed to return for pre-season training and had been absent without permission since then.

Aberdeen confirmed on July 12 that Duk was the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings.

Boss Jimmy Thelin says Duk has demonstrated contrition and the Swede will now work with the striker to get him ready to compete for a place in the squad.

Having now returned to Aberdeen, Duk says he is grateful to boss Thelin, his team-mates, the club and the fans for giving him a second chance.

Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates after scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Duk said: “I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone associated with Aberdeen for my absence over the last period.

“I deeply regret being away.

“I am grateful to the club, the manager, my teammates and supporters for giving me a chance.

“I will work hard every day to try and help the team.”

Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 away at PAOK in the Europa Conference League last season. Image: SNS.

Boss Thelin reacts to Duk’s return

In June Duk said he wanted to leave Aberdeen and urged the club to cash in on him by selling him in the summer transfer window.

The attacker is in the final year of his contract and is free to sign a pre-contract with another club on January 1.

Duk’s former club Benfica are reportedly due 50% of any transfer fee.

Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Toumba Stadium. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Toumba Stadium. Image: SNS.

Dons boss Thelin said: “Aberdeen is a family club built in a family tradition.

“At times, people in your family might make a mistake and, on those occasions, you rally around and support.

“Duk has demonstrated his contrition over this situation and understands his behaviour falls well below the standards we expect here.

“So it is our job now to work with him in training and get him ready to compete for a place in the squad again.”

Aberdeen striker Duk and Helsinki’s Miro Tenho in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

‘A very challenging situation for all involved’

Duk was signed on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 from Portuguese giants Benfica.

He has made 95 appearances for the first team, netting 25 goals.

The attacker was the club’s player of the year in the 2022-23 season.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows says it was made clear to Duk he must return to the club and his behaviour would not be accepted.

He also urged supporters to accept Duk;s apology.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Burrows said: “This has been a very challenging situation for all involved.

“It was important for everyone that Duk understood and accepted that he shall return to Aberdeen and his behaviour was not what we would expect from any Aberdeen player.

“He has owned the situation, returned and convinced us all that he not only recognises those things, but he is hungry to help the team and the club going forward and accomplish this season objectives.

“The board, football management, the players and staff have accepted this.

“I hope our supporters can do the same.”

 

 

