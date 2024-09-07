Duk returns to Aberdeen and says sorry to club and fans for going AWOL

Aberdeen striker Duk has apologised for being AWOL from the club and insists he deeply regrets his actions of recent months.

Cape Verde international Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes has returned to Aberdeen after a period of absence and has rejoined the first-team squad for training.

The 24-year-old attacker failed to return for pre-season training and had been absent without permission since then.

Aberdeen confirmed on July 12 that Duk was the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings.

Boss Jimmy Thelin says Duk has demonstrated contrition and the Swede will now work with the striker to get him ready to compete for a place in the squad.

Having now returned to Aberdeen, Duk says he is grateful to boss Thelin, his team-mates, the club and the fans for giving him a second chance.

Duk said: “I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone associated with Aberdeen for my absence over the last period.

“I deeply regret being away.

“I am grateful to the club, the manager, my teammates and supporters for giving me a chance.

“I will work hard every day to try and help the team.”

Boss Thelin reacts to Duk’s return

In June Duk said he wanted to leave Aberdeen and urged the club to cash in on him by selling him in the summer transfer window.

The attacker is in the final year of his contract and is free to sign a pre-contract with another club on January 1.

Duk’s former club Benfica are reportedly due 50% of any transfer fee.

Dons boss Thelin said: “Aberdeen is a family club built in a family tradition.

“At times, people in your family might make a mistake and, on those occasions, you rally around and support.

“Duk has demonstrated his contrition over this situation and understands his behaviour falls well below the standards we expect here.

“So it is our job now to work with him in training and get him ready to compete for a place in the squad again.”

‘A very challenging situation for all involved’

Duk was signed on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 from Portuguese giants Benfica.

He has made 95 appearances for the first team, netting 25 goals.

The attacker was the club’s player of the year in the 2022-23 season.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows says it was made clear to Duk he must return to the club and his behaviour would not be accepted.

He also urged supporters to accept Duk;s apology.

Burrows said: “This has been a very challenging situation for all involved.

“It was important for everyone that Duk understood and accepted that he shall return to Aberdeen and his behaviour was not what we would expect from any Aberdeen player.

“He has owned the situation, returned and convinced us all that he not only recognises those things, but he is hungry to help the team and the club going forward and accomplish this season objectives.

“The board, football management, the players and staff have accepted this.

“I hope our supporters can do the same.”