Paul Third: Winning over the Aberdeen fans will be a big task for Duk

Hands up, who had Duk returns to Aberdeen after a three-month absence of their bingo card?

It’s likely the show of hands will be sparse but football never ceases to amaze and confound in equal measure.

Aberdeen’s announcement the Cape Verde international, who has not been near the club since the season ended in May, is back in the fold at Pittodrie caught everyone by surprise.

The reaction to Duk’s return has predictably been mixed.

Some want to give the striker the benefit of the doubt while others feel he doesn’t deserve a second chance.

But whether you like or loathe the former Benfica man, you had better get used to the fact he is back.

News of his return to the fold, after effectively going AWOL by failing to return to pre-season training, has come as a shock.

But when you think about it there really could only have been three outcomes.

A sale to another club, a contract termination or, as we have now, a humbled player forced to return with his tail tucked firmly between his legs.

Let’s look at those possibilities.

Duk left Aberdeen with three choices

Aberdeen may have been tempted to get rid of a player whose attitude has been worse than abysmal but there’s a financial implication to consider.

The Dons paid money in good faith and Duk’s former club reportedly stand to gain a significant portion of any future fee as per the terms of the deal which took him to Pittodrie two years ago.

But given his antics this summer it should come as no surprise the line of interested parties queueing up for his services was a short one.

When clubs look at you and question your commitment it makes realising the market value for a player of Duk’s obvious talent a hard sell for Aberdeen.

The same school of thought applies to terminating the player’s contract.

There will have been considerable penalties incurred by the Cape Verde international given his lengthy absence but for all his indiscretions he remains a Dons player – and a good one at that.

Why should Aberdeen rip up his contract? That was likely what the player and his agent were hoping would happen in the first place.

With the transfer window now closed Duk’s options have reduced considerably.

There are still a few places he could go of course but none would hold a strong appeal.

So back to Pittodrie he must come.

Dons have chosen the hard way

In many ways the path Aberdeen have chosen is the hardest one. It would be easy to cut their losses and send him on his way. After all, it’s not as if the Dons have toiled in his absence.

The risk of bringing someone back into the fold who has made it clear he doesn’t want to be there anymore, especially when the Dons have made a fantastic start to the season, is high.

But Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is no mug.

He may be painting the picture of a family member needing love and support after messing up but Duk’s return to the club does not mean a return to the pitch.

If that does happen then it won’t be the end of the road to redemption, but merely the start for Duk as it is the Aberdeen fans who need to be convinced.

Performances and goals can help mend that broken bond which once existed of course but right now we’re a long way from that.

Actions have spoken louder than words so far in the 2024-25 season as far as Duk is concerned.

They must do so in a positive fashion if there is to be any way back for the once revered, but now disgraced Don.