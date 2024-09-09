Paul Third: Winning over the Aberdeen fans will be a big task for Duk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Winning over the Aberdeen fans will be a big task for Duk

Disgraced Dons striker has work to do if he is to redeem himself after going AWOL at Aberdeen.

Duk has returned to the fold at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Hands up, who had Duk returns to Aberdeen after a three-month absence of their bingo card?

It’s likely the show of hands will be sparse but football never ceases to amaze and confound in equal measure.

Aberdeen’s announcement the Cape Verde international, who has not been near the club since the season ended in May, is back in the fold at Pittodrie caught everyone by surprise.

The reaction to Duk’s return has predictably been mixed.

Some want to give the striker the benefit of the doubt while others feel he doesn’t deserve a second chance.

But whether you like or loathe the former Benfica man, you had better get used to the fact he is back.

News of his return to the fold, after effectively going AWOL by failing to return to pre-season training, has come as a shock.

But when you think about it there really could only have been three outcomes.

A sale to another club, a contract termination or, as we have now, a humbled player forced to return with his tail tucked firmly between his legs.

Let’s look at those possibilities.

Duk left Aberdeen with three choices

Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 away at PAOK in the Europa Conference League last season. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen may have been tempted to get rid of a player whose attitude has been worse than abysmal but there’s a financial implication to consider.

The Dons paid money in good faith and Duk’s former club reportedly stand to gain a significant portion of any future fee as per the terms of the deal which took him to Pittodrie two years ago.

But given his antics this summer it should come as no surprise the line of interested parties queueing up for his services was a short one.

When clubs look at you and question your commitment it makes realising the market value for a player of Duk’s obvious talent a hard sell for Aberdeen.

The same school of thought applies to terminating the player’s contract.

There will have been considerable penalties incurred by the Cape Verde international given his lengthy absence but for all his indiscretions he remains a Dons player – and a good one at that.

Why should Aberdeen rip up his contract? That was likely what the player and his agent were hoping would happen in the first place.

With the transfer window now closed Duk’s options have reduced considerably.

There are still a few places he could go of course but none would hold a strong appeal.

So back to Pittodrie he must come.

Dons have chosen the hard way

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS

In many ways the path Aberdeen have chosen is the hardest one. It would be easy to cut their losses and send him on his way. After all, it’s not as if the Dons have toiled in his absence.

The risk of bringing someone back into the fold who has made it clear he doesn’t want to be there anymore, especially when the Dons have made a fantastic start to the season, is high.

But Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is no mug.

He may be painting the picture of a family member needing love and support after messing up but Duk’s return to the club does not mean a return to the pitch.

If that does happen then it won’t be the end of the road to redemption, but merely the start for Duk as it is the Aberdeen fans who need to be convinced.

Performances and goals can help mend that broken bond which once existed of course but right now we’re a long way from that.

Actions have spoken louder than words so far in the 2024-25 season as far as Duk is concerned.

They must do so in a positive fashion if there is to be any way back for the once revered, but now disgraced Don.

