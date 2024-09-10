Willie Miller: A focused, in-form Duk would suit Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s style of play

Returning attacker Duk’s pacey, ball carrying skills are custom built to fit into boss Jimmy Thelin’s style of play, if he can rediscover his form.

Cape Verde international Duk has returned to Aberdeen after more than two months AWOL having failed to return for pre-season.

Duk has said he is sorry and insists he regrets his actions of the last few months.

Even if Duk still wants to leave Aberdeen he needs to start performing to give something back to a club that has looked after him well.

If Duk can get back to the standard he is capable of the style of play the manager employs suits him perfectly.

Thelin’s style of football relies on pace in the wide areas with quick counter-attacking play.

Everyone is very focused on trying to get up the pitch as quickly as possible.

The Aberdeen manager likes that quick transition from defence to attack.

Duk is purpose built for that and Thelin’s style will suit Duk down to the ground.

Miovski showed how to get a move

However there will be work to do for the 24-year-old to convince the manager he is the player to get that opportunity,

I don’t know who was advising Duk but anyone who knows the game would surely not advise him to stay away from the club.

If he is unhappy at the club that is fair enough and you have to take that on board with players if they want to move on.

However if Duk wants a move surely other clubs will be looking at your behaviour both on and off the pitch.

I don’t think Duk has done himself any good by his actions in not coming back to the club until now.

The way to always go about it is the Bojan Miovski way.

Miovski gave Aberdeen absolutely everything and got his big move to the Spanish top flight with Girona.

North Macedonian international Miovski departed on great terms with Aberdeen and the supporters.

Hard graft on road to redemption

The positive is that Duk is back, has apologised and seems to acknowledge that he has made a major mistake with his actions.

The way Aberdeen reacted to the situation was very professional.

People do make mistakes and Duk is still quite a young man so he has to be given a little bit of leeway.

I think the club will do that.

I know the club well and they do look after their employees, and Duk is one.

Manager Thelin has said he just wants to get working with Duk.

There will likely be a lot of fitness to make up as Duk has not had a pre-season with Aberdeen and missed the first nine games.

Now Duk must try to resurrect the form he had two seasons ago when he was Aberdeen’s player of the year for 2022-23.

If Duk can achieve that he will get his move, there’s no doubt about it.

If he still wants that move away from Pittodrie the only way to achieve that is to get his head down and work as hard as he possibly can.

But first he will have to graft hard to get into the manager’s thoughts for a start in a very good Aberdeen team.

Duk will have to win back Aberdeen fans’ faith

Obviously Aberdeen fans won’t be happy with what has happened with Duk.

The attacker will need to convince the Red Army that his mind is fully focused on Aberdeen.

The way to do that is to perform.

If Duk gets an opportunity to get back into the team, looks sharp and fit and produces the form he is capable of fans will rally round him.

Supporters only want to see what is best for Aberdeen and to see good quality players shining.

There is no doubt that can be Duk but he has to focus on what he is good at.

I don’t think he was focused last season and that showed in his performances, and fans noticed that.

Fans can be very forgiving and if Duk rediscovers his form from his debut season with Aberdeen, he will be forgiven.

