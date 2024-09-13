Joe Harper: Duk deserves a second chance after returning to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Duk deserves a second chance after returning to Aberdeen

Aberdeen legend discusses how Duk will have to battle to win back the fans and how Jimmy Thelin is the ideal manger to help the attacker reignite his Pittodrie career.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 away at PAOK in the Europa Conference League last season. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

I am glad Duk has returned to Aberdeen but the attacker faces a battle to get back into the team and the hearts of supporters.

Everyone deserves a second chance and that applies to Duk who is now back at Pittodrie after going AWOL in the summer.

Hopefully Duk grabs this opportunity and returns to the superb level of performance displayed during his debut season at Pittodrie.

None of us know what was going through Duk’s mind at the time he was AWOL or if he was receiving bad advice.

All we know is that the outcome was an unfortunate situation for Aberdeen and Duk.

Aberdeen supporters adored Duk and he can still earn that affection back but the Cape Verde international will have to work for it.

To earn the backing and trust of the Red Army again Duk will have to prove to them that he wants to play for Aberdeen.

And he can only do that by giving his all on the pitch whenever he gets game time.

Aberdeen’s Duk holds off Celtic’s Callum McGregor and Yang Hyun-Jun during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final match at Hampden in April. Image: SNS.

Battle to break into in-form team

Duk will also have to fight and bust a gut in training to earn a spot in Jimmy Thelin’s team.

He won’t just walk back into the team, he will have to earn that slot.

And that will be difficult in a team that are in red hot form having won nine out of nine games in all competitions this season.

Now that he is back at Pittodrie, Duk needs to buckle down and give absolutely everything to the club.

If Duk wanted to get a transfer out of Aberdeen during the summer transfer window he went about it in entirely the wrong way.

Now he has to put what has happened behind him and focus on making an impact for the Dons and making the most of his second chance.

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski set the right example

Duk should take a leaf out of Bojan Miovski’s book who never faltered in his focus on Aberdeen and got a big move.

Miovski was at the centre of transfer speculation for more than a year with clubs across Europe watching the striker.

However at no point did Miovski say he wanted to leave and his performance levels and commitment to the Dons never dropped.

The North Macedonia international continued to work hard and improve his game.

He went from scoring 18 goals in his debut season to scoring 26 last term.

And eventually Miovski got a move to Girona in the Spanish top flight that saw him move up a level and Aberdeen secure a club record transfer fee.

Miovski and Duk both scored 18 goals in 2022-23, the season where Duk was named Aberdeen’s player of the year.

The challenge now that he is back in the Granite City is for Duk to rediscover that form that made him one of the most exciting players in Scotland.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Thelin perfect boss to reignite Duk

And Jimmy Thelin is the ideal manager to help Duk grab his second chance and rediscover his top form.

Thelin said he will support Duk after the striker demonstrated his contrition.

The Dons boss is a calm and thoughtful manager and I’m sure he will have had a long discussion with Duk on his return.

Duk is like a new player for Thelin because he had never worked with him until the attacker’s recent return.

And hopefully under Thelin ‘s guidance Duk will be a return to the form of the his debut season.

