Sean Wallace: Could Pape Gueye be Aberdeen’s next million-pound player?

In-form goal hero Pape Gueye has the quality and potential to become Aberdeen’s next million-pound player.

The former Senegal under-20 international has been at that level before and his current form indicates he can get there again.

Millwall reportedly had a £1.5m bid for Gueye rejected in January 2022 by KV Kortrijk.

Watford were also tracking the attacker during that winter window following an impressive spell with the Belgian top-flight club.

KV Kortrijk reportedly valued Gueye at £2m who scored five times in 16 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign before injury ended his season prematurely.

Aberdeen paid £500,000 to KV Kortrijk for the striker last summer and with only one start in his debut season there was little payback for that investment.

However, if Gueye continues his impressive form under manager Jimmy Thelin that significant outlay could ultimately be seen as a bargain.

Gueye suffered a nightmare debut campaign when making just one start for the Dons, with no goals, before being sent on loan to Norway in February.

It was then when Gueye’s career began to ignite courtesy of two managers who believed in him – one he had yet to meet.

Firstly, he reunited with former manager Amund Skiri at Kristiansund in the Norwegian top-flight.

Skiri had managed Gueye at Aalesunds in Norway from 2018 to 2020 and knew exactly what the attacker was capable of – if given the chance.

Gueye netted 25 goals in 61 matches at Aalesunds under Skiri and was widely regarded as one of the hottest talents in Scandinavian football.

Skiri contacted Gueye early this year and offered the opportunity to come on loan to get his confidence back.

He gave Gueye support and regular game-time. which was paid back with six goals and three assists in 15 games.

That ensured Gueye returned to Pittodrie in July fully match-fit with confidence high.

However, to complete an Aberdeen resurrection also required another manager who believed in Gueye and offered a chance to impress – Thelin.

The Swede could have taken the easy option and cleared the decks for a squad rebuild.

Instead Thelin took the braver route of offering every player, including those returning from loan, a clean slate and the chance to secure a place in his long-term plans.

Full credit to Gueye for grabbing that opportunity.

The in-form attacker is now top of the Premiership scoring charts with five goals from five league games.

He is ahead of Callum McGregor, Luke McCowan (both Celtic), Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) and Toyosi Olusanya (St Mirren) who all have three goals.

After scoring a double in the 2-1 win against Motherwell on Saturday, Gueye thanked Thelin for believing in him.

Offering that lifeline and support to Gueye has resulted in Aberdeen’s significant £500,000 outlay beginning to pay off.

But Gueye’s recent form has not only been about his number of goals scored.

It is also the quality he is showing both in attack and defensively when busting a gut to help the team to another win.

Gueye’s first goal against Motherwell offered sublime proof of the levels the attacker is capable of.

He raced down the left wing with an explosive burst of pace that was reminiscent of Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale in his prime.

Gueye then cut inside into the box and lashed a vicious drive home.

It is very early days in both Gueye’s Pittodrie redemption arc and Aberdeen’s season.

However, if Gueye can maintain his red-hot form to hit the 15 to 20 goal mark this season, and deliver that quality, he can be valued at £1m-plus again.

Beware the threat of Spartans

I’m sure manager Jimmy Thelin will have Aberdeen on red alert as to the potential danger of Spartans.

The Dons will be overwhelming favourites for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash against the League Two side on Saturday.

Not only are the Dons three divisions above fourth tier Spartans, Thelin’s side have home advantage and are in red-hot form.

Under Thelin Aberdeen have raced to a flawless 10 wins from 10 in all competitions.

However, Spartans cannot, and must not, be underestimated.

They have already beaten Premiership Ross County in the tournament and also beat Championship side Livingston.

Whenever Aberdeen face a lower league team the spectre of the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to Darvel will inevitably resurface.

The worst result in the club’s history, Darvel is a cautionary tale of what can happen against a minnow if you are not fully focused and on your game.

Everything so far under Thelin suggests he will have his side laser-focused and fired up for the tie against Spartans.

Congratulations to Jack MacKenzie

Congratulations to Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie for racking up his 100th appearance in the 2-1 win against Motherwell.

Pittodrie youth academy graduate MacKenzie has suffered injury setbacks and time out of the first team line-up.

However, he has battled hard to become a regular first-team starter and is now a key component of Jimmy Thelin’s team.

