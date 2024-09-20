Richard Gordon: Why there’s every reason to think Aberdeen’s trophy wait will end under Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Why there’s every reason to think Aberdeen’s trophy wait will end under Jimmy Thelin

If the Dons can make it 11 wins from 11 against Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup, Thelin's men will be Hampden-bound.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Jimmy Thelin goes in search of his 11th straight victory on Saturday night as Aberdeen look to secure a return trip to Hampden Park.

The Dons have appeared at the national stadium on 14 occasions over the past decade, missing out in only three of those years, and they are firm odds-on favourites to add to an impressive run when they welcome The Spartans to Pittodrie in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

The capital side are decent, they play good football and carry a goal threat, but they are operating a few levels down from Aberdeen, and it should be a comfortable enough 90 minutes.

The attitude of the Aberdeen players will have to be spot-on, but I have no doubt the manager will ensure that is the case.

I would expect him to field a strong line-up. Having been handed the best draw possible for the quarter-finals, he knows the importance of this game.

Of the 10 national semi-finals the Dons have reached since winning the League Cup in 2014, they have won four, but have then lost out in the final showdown.

Taking that extra step, and lifting silverware, will be Jimmy’s target.

Aberdeen players are dejected at full-time after the penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden last season. Image: SNS.

That is still some way off, Spartans have to be taken care of first, and a semi would then have to be negotiated – but given how the season has so far gone, there is every reason to be confident and optimistic.

Momentum – whether positive or negative – is a massive thing in football. When a team are on a roll, it somehow appears to allow players to find an extra few percent, luck seems to go your way, the ball breaks more kindly.

But the hard work still has to be put in, and anyone who has watched Aberdeen under the Swede will have seen this is one of his pre-requisites.

There is a dynamism about the Dons which has been sadly lacking at times in recent years. They win possession back more quickly, and while they have been playing some attractive football, they are not afraid to be more direct when the opportunity arises.

And they are scoring goals!

Motherwell’s Aston Oxborough makes a save under pressure from Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic. Image: SNS.

Pape Gueye unexpectedly steps up as most likely Bojan Miovski replacement

Every year across the leagues, players emerge unexpectedly and make a real impact.

There have been countless examples of those written off by a past manager or club who suddenly flourish – and Aberdeen might just have one in Pape Gueye.

Having been brought back into the fold, the Senegalese striker, jettisoned on loan to Norway in January, has stepped up as the most likely replacement for Bojan Miovski, and is currently the top scorer in the Premiership.

His first against Motherwell last weekend was outstanding – not something I was aware he was even capable of – and if he continues to feed off the confidence he must be feeling right now, he could be a valuable asset in the coming months.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

After today, there are games against Dundee and Hearts before the trip to Celtic Park in mid-October.

If the Dons can keep the winning run going, that could be quite an afternoon!

League One looks set to be Scotland’s most competitive division this term

The Championship has traditionally been seen as the most competitive of the four divisions in the SPFL, regularly reaching the last couple of weeks of the campaign with most, if not all, the clubs still battling either for promotion or relegation.

That could well change this time round.

The early signs are that there might be a divide in the second tier, and a few teams could be cast adrift. Instead, the baton looks likely to be handed over to League One.

Six games in and only Alloa Athletic are unbeaten, but they have had four draws so far. Dumbarton have drawn all six!

No side has yet won more than two in a row, something Cove have achieved most recently against Montrose and Kelty Hearts.

We did not make the start we wanted, the side were playing well enough, but missing chances and conceding poor goals. Having recorded those victories, we are just three points off the top.

The season is going to be an attritional one, every match a battle, and it promises to be entirely unpredictable. The campaign will not be a comfortable journey, but it will certainly be an exciting one for the neutrals.

