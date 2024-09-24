Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Nicky Devlin contract update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Nicky Devlin contract update

Aberdeen right-back Devlin's current contract expires at the end of the season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has confirmed he wants to secure right-back Nicky Devlin on a new contract.

Defender Devlin’s current deal expires at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old will be free to speak to other clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Devlin has previously indicated he would be open to extending his time at Pittodrie where he is a regular first team starter.

Preliminary talks about Devlin’s future were held last season, but discussions were paused due to the managerial changes at the time.

Boss wants Nicky Devlin on new deal

Now Thelin wants to secure Devlin’s long-term future to the club.

He said: “Nicky is a player we want to see here for a longer time.

“He behaves like a really good Aberdeen ambassador and player.

“Nicky is a leader and takes on that responsibility which is an important thing.

“He has done really well.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin with manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time in the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin with manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time in the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Spartans. Image: SNS

Contract talks ongoing with McGrath and MacKenzie

Thelin is also keen to secure midfielder Jamie McGrath and left-back Jack MacKenzie to new deals.

Both McGrath and MacKenzie are both out of contract next summer.

Thelin recently confirmed director of football Steven Gunn is making good progress with contract talks for McGrath and MacKenzie.

The Dons boss said: “We have a lot of things to do over the coming weeks. “

Spartans' Mark Stowe (L) and Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie in action during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match. Image: SNS
Spartans’ Mark Stowe (L) and Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie in action during the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match. Image: SNS.

‘We have different leaders in this team’

Former Livingston captain Devlin signed for Aberdeen last season on a two-year contract when his deal at Livi expired.

He rejected a new contract at Livingston and interest from England to sign for the Dons.

Devlin made 53 appearances for Aberdeen last season.

He has continued to be a key first team starter under new manager Thelin this season.

Devlin has started every game under Thelin who has delivered a perfect 11 victories from 11 as Aberdeen manager.

The right-back was handed the captaincy for the 2-1 win against Motherwell recently.

Devlin was given the captain’s armband as skipper Graeme Shinnie was ruled out by illness.

Thelin is delighted to have leaders like Devlin in his squad.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin wearing the captain's armband during the 2-1 Premiership win against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin wearing the captain’s armband during the 2-1 Premiership win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

He said: “You can have different leadership.

“Some players have it with effort on the pitch and some have it the way they act in the dressing room.

“Also, some players have the technical knowledge to lead the team.

“We have different leaders in this team, and they help each other in a good way.”

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS

Matching a Scottish win record

Thelin can equal the best start to a managerial career in Scottish football history with a win at Dundee on Saturday.

He is one victory short of equalling the Scottish record of 12 in a row set by Martin O’Neill when he took over at Celtic in 2000.

Thelin has led Aberdeen to the Premier Sports Cup semi-final where they will face Celtic at Hampden on Saturday, November 2.

Aberdeen are also second in the Premiership table, behind leaders Celtic only on goal difference.

Thelin admits the heat is on Aberdeen to maintain their winning streak.

And he has urged his players to embrace that pressure at Dens Park on Saturday.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS

He said: “There is always pressure but you also have to embrace it and see it as a positive.

“See it as that people believe in you and push you.

“It is important that we can find a good level in games.

“Sometimes in the last few weeks when we won late on, we kept going.

“We stayed confident that everything will work.

“That is why we need to be strong in our identity.”

 

Conversation