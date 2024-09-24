Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Nicky Devlin contract update

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has confirmed he wants to secure right-back Nicky Devlin on a new contract.

Defender Devlin’s current deal expires at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old will be free to speak to other clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Devlin has previously indicated he would be open to extending his time at Pittodrie where he is a regular first team starter.

Preliminary talks about Devlin’s future were held last season, but discussions were paused due to the managerial changes at the time.

Boss wants Nicky Devlin on new deal

Now Thelin wants to secure Devlin’s long-term future to the club.

He said: “Nicky is a player we want to see here for a longer time.

“He behaves like a really good Aberdeen ambassador and player.

“Nicky is a leader and takes on that responsibility which is an important thing.

“He has done really well.”

Contract talks ongoing with McGrath and MacKenzie

Thelin is also keen to secure midfielder Jamie McGrath and left-back Jack MacKenzie to new deals.

Both McGrath and MacKenzie are both out of contract next summer.

Thelin recently confirmed director of football Steven Gunn is making good progress with contract talks for McGrath and MacKenzie.

The Dons boss said: “We have a lot of things to do over the coming weeks. “

‘We have different leaders in this team’

Former Livingston captain Devlin signed for Aberdeen last season on a two-year contract when his deal at Livi expired.

He rejected a new contract at Livingston and interest from England to sign for the Dons.

Devlin made 53 appearances for Aberdeen last season.

He has continued to be a key first team starter under new manager Thelin this season.

Devlin has started every game under Thelin who has delivered a perfect 11 victories from 11 as Aberdeen manager.

The right-back was handed the captaincy for the 2-1 win against Motherwell recently.

Devlin was given the captain’s armband as skipper Graeme Shinnie was ruled out by illness.

Thelin is delighted to have leaders like Devlin in his squad.

He said: “You can have different leadership.

“Some players have it with effort on the pitch and some have it the way they act in the dressing room.

“Also, some players have the technical knowledge to lead the team.

“We have different leaders in this team, and they help each other in a good way.”

Matching a Scottish win record

Thelin can equal the best start to a managerial career in Scottish football history with a win at Dundee on Saturday.

He is one victory short of equalling the Scottish record of 12 in a row set by Martin O’Neill when he took over at Celtic in 2000.

Thelin has led Aberdeen to the Premier Sports Cup semi-final where they will face Celtic at Hampden on Saturday, November 2.

Aberdeen are also second in the Premiership table, behind leaders Celtic only on goal difference.

Thelin admits the heat is on Aberdeen to maintain their winning streak.

And he has urged his players to embrace that pressure at Dens Park on Saturday.

He said: “There is always pressure but you also have to embrace it and see it as a positive.

“See it as that people believe in you and push you.

“It is important that we can find a good level in games.

“Sometimes in the last few weeks when we won late on, we kept going.

“We stayed confident that everything will work.

“That is why we need to be strong in our identity.”

