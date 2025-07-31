Aberdeen’s new 2025/26 third kit – their best third/special strip ever?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s new 2025/26 third kit – their best third/special strip ever?

Aberdeen have unveiled a 2025/26 third kit. Here's our list of all of the (few) third/special offerings in the club's history. Where does it rank?

Leighton Clarkson in the new Aberdeen 2025/26 European third kit.
Midfielder Leighton Clarkson will hope for success in the new third kit. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen FC have unveiled a new third kit for 2025/26 – the first time the Dons have released new third kits in consecutive seasons. Is it the Dons’ best third/special offering ever?

Ahead of a campaign where the Reds are guaranteed European league football in either the Europa League or Conference League, the new white and gold third kit has been designed to evoke memories of famous 1980s Aberdeen successes in the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup.

The early reaction of Dons fans for the strip – officially dubbed “the European kit”, and reminiscent of the iconic white kit worn by bested Gothenburg opponents Real Madrid – has been acclaim.

While some Aberdeen away kits have been demoted to third kit status in the seasons following their release over the years, this is only the second official Dons third strip to be released since the 2007/08 season – the first being last term’s “granite kit”.

Before last term, there had only been TWO standalone Aberdeen third kits (strips which didn’t start out as away kits, some with different sponsors) in the club’s history.

There have also been a couple of special strips – marking the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust Day a couple of years ago, and Aberdeen’s centenary back in 2003.

Here are the third/special kit images we were able to dig out pictures of:

2025/26 – ‘The European kit’

Aberdeen's 2025/26 'European' third kit. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen’s 2025/26 ‘European’ third kit. Image: Aberdeen FC.

2024/25 – ‘The granite kit’

Ante Palaversa in the 2024/25 Aberdeen ‘granite’ third kit. Image: Aberdeen FC.

2023 – AFCCT special top

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie, on February 4, 2023, wearing the special Aberdeen FC Community Trust shirt. Image: SNS.

2007/08 – black and gold third kit

Jeffrey De Visscher wearing Aberdeen’s 2007/08 third kit – their last official third kit – in a pre-season friendly at Cove Rangers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

2005/06 – dark blue Dons

Aberdeen’s Chris Clark (right) races forward with the ball against Dunfermline wearing the 2005/06 third kit. Image: SNS.

2003 – Aberdeen centenary special

Aberdeen’s Darren Mackie battles with the Liverpool’s Steve Finnan during the Dons centenary friendly at Pittodrie in 2003. Mackie is wearing a special strip created for the match and to mark the club’s 100th year. Image: DC Thomson.

Conversation