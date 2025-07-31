Aberdeen’s new 2025/26 third kit – their best third/special strip ever?

Aberdeen FC have unveiled a new third kit for 2025/26 – the first time the Dons have released new third kits in consecutive seasons. Is it the Dons’ best third/special offering ever?

Ahead of a campaign where the Reds are guaranteed European league football in either the Europa League or Conference League, the new white and gold third kit has been designed to evoke memories of famous 1980s Aberdeen successes in the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup.

The early reaction of Dons fans for the strip – officially dubbed “the European kit”, and reminiscent of the iconic white kit worn by bested Gothenburg opponents Real Madrid – has been acclaim.

While some Aberdeen away kits have been demoted to third kit status in the seasons following their release over the years, this is only the second official Dons third strip to be released since the 2007/08 season – the first being last term’s “granite kit”.

Before last term, there had only been TWO standalone Aberdeen third kits (strips which didn’t start out as away kits, some with different sponsors) in the club’s history.

There have also been a couple of special strips – marking the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust Day a couple of years ago, and Aberdeen’s centenary back in 2003.

Here are the third/special kit images we were able to dig out pictures of:

2025/26 – ‘The European kit’

2024/25 – ‘The granite kit’

2023 – AFCCT special top

2007/08 – black and gold third kit

2005/06 – dark blue Dons

2003 – Aberdeen centenary special