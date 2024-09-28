Richard Gordon: Flawless Aberdeen entering run of fixtures which could DEFINE Jimmy Thelin’s first season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Flawless Aberdeen entering run of fixtures which could DEFINE Jimmy Thelin’s first season

Saturday's trip to Dundee kicks off a big fixture run for Aberdeen, which includes a mouthwatering visit to Celtic in the Premiership and then a cup clash at Hampden.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates at full-time after the Dons beat Motherwell in the Premiership. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

Having impeccably negotiated the first few months of his Aberdeen management, chalking-up a record breaking run along the way, Jimmy Thelin is about to embark on a series of matches which might just determine the remainder of the season.

It really could not have gone any better so far, and the progress has been flawless: 30 goals scored and only four conceded, a number of the new singings settling in well, the football has been way more entertaining, he has resurrected Pape Gueye, and the feelgood factor is well and truly back.

Jimmy has given the fans what they craved – a team to be proud of again.

While the supporters are on a high, the side are on a roll, and the momentum gained in the last 11 matches is something the players need to feed off in the coming weeks.

Early fixtures have been favourable – but good teams capitalise

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 4-0 during the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS.
There is no doubting the fixture list was pretty generous. The League Cup group was there for the taking, anything less than 100% would have been disappointing, but the Dons did what they had to, and took that confidence into the Premiership campaign.

Again, they were fortunate to get both St Mirren and Kilmarnock after they had played in gruelling European ties, and they had to ride their luck against St Johnstone and Ross County.

Even in the Motherwell game, which looked won, there were a few late scares.

But a good team capitalises on all that. A good team finds ways to pull through.

They have carried an attacking threat in every match while, in the main, looking solid at the back, and that is clearly a recipe for success.

Can Aberdeen keep up swagger through Celtic trip?

There is a self-belief – a swagger almost – in the Aberdeen side, and they will need that over the next five weeks, starting on Saturday at Dens Park.

Dundee might have dipped a little of late, but they are still dangerous, and the Dons will have to maintain their performance levels if the perfect record is to be extended. That leads into October with the fixture card looking infinitely tougher.

Hearts have had a shocker, but I would expect them to improve, and it will be another big test for Jimmy and the squad.

Then comes the biggest challenge of all, and following the Premier Sports Cup semi-final draw, the first of what will be a double-header against Celtic in the space of a fortnight.

The trip to the east end of Glasgow will, by some distance, be the toughest task the Dons have faced.

Celtic also boast a 100% record and are blowing teams away. Even last weekend, up against it with Falkirk leading, Brendan Rodgers brought on the big guns and the tie was won comfortably.

Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn scores to make it 4-2 during their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match with Falkirk. Image: SNS.

If Aberdeen can emerge still unbeaten from Parkhead, and with back-to-back home games against Dundee United and Rangers to follow, they really will be in a strong position for the cup semi at Hampden at the start of November.

That is a long way off, and Jimmy will be full concentrated on Dundee right now, but fans like to dream, and for the first time in a number of years, it seems much less likely those dreams are about to turn into nightmares.

I know who I’d pick for Hearts job

The Premiership managerial merry-go-round has begun with Craig Levein’s departure from St Johnstone swiftly followed by Hearts removing Steven Naismith.

It is difficult to argue with either decision, although Naismith’s firing came just six weeks after he had signed a new contract – the Tynecastle club offering him that deal was perhaps more questionable.

Hearts have not won this campaign, have lost eight on the spin and scored just three goals. They are already 14 points behind the Dons, and had Hibernian not also been struggling, Naismith would probably have gone sooner.

Saints’ run had not been as poor, but they were beaten by Alloa in the League Cup and having lost four in a row, had just three points on the board when the axe fell on Craig.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes. Image: SNS.
Scott Brown would have been an interesting appointment there, but seems to have ruled himself out, while Derek McInnes is the outstanding candidate for the Hearts job.

They need a proper, experienced manager, and McInnes fits the bill perfectly.

