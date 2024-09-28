Record setting boss Jimmy Thelin proud of Aberdeen and fans after securing 12th straight victory with 2-1 win at Dundee

Record matching manager Jimmy Thelin says he is proud of Aberdeen and the club’s fans as their sensational winning run extended to 12 games.

Thelin now boasts the joint best ever start by a manager in Scottish football history.

Victory in Dundee saw the Swede match the record set by Martin O’Neill when he won his first 12 games at Celtic in 2000.

Aberdeen are also the first team outside Celtic and Rangers to win their opening six Premiership matches since 2015-16.

That previous best was set by the Dons in 2015 under Derek McInnes.

Cheered on by a huge 4,091 strong travelling support the Dons were 2-0 up courtesy of goals from Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen.

Dundee hit back via a converted penalty from Simon Murray just before the break.

Thelin said: “I’m really proud of the Aberdeen players and the fans.

“Proud of how they took on the challenge and stuck together to get the points.

“In the second half Dundee got energy and were really strong.

“They came again and again and we needed every player on the pitch to defend.

“It demanded everything of our players to be consistent in defence and I am really proud that they did that.

“We fought to get the points, it was not an easy game.”

Thelin’s game by game mantra

At full-time the jubilant travelling Red Army chanted “we’re going to win the league.”

Thelin is remaining steadfastly grounded.

When asked about matching O’Neill’s record for the greatest start by a manager in Scotland, he says it was not even on his radar.

Thelin said: “We don’t talk about it inside the locker room or inside the club.

“We talk about game by game and training by training, that is what our focus is.

“And we looking to improve and grow as a team.”

Sweat over severity of Gueye injury

Aberdeen were dealt a blow before the game when in-form striker Pape Gueye was ruled out by an injury sustained in training.

Gueye is the leading scorer in the Premiership with five goals from five games.

Thelin will now face a nervous sweat on the severity of the 25-year-0ld’s injury with Gueye undergoing assessment over the weekend.

Asked if he could clarify what the injury is, Thelin said: “No, I have to wait.

“It is better to take the experts so they can see exactly what it is.

“We are waiting for an assessment from the experts and expect a clear answer to see what it exactly is on Monday.”

Duk’s squad return after going AWOL

Attacker Duk returned to the match-day squad for the first time since going AWOL during the summer

The 24-year-old went AWOL for three months, prompting Aberdeen to launch internal disciplinary proceedings.

Duk returned to Pittodrie after the transfer window closed and issued an apology which was accepted by Thelin and the club’s hierarchy.

Attacker Duk did not get off the bench at Dundee.

However, as they celebrated at full-time Dons players pushed Duk towards the supporters – and the fans gave him a warm reception, cheering ‘Duuuuuuuuk’.

Prior to kick-off, there was a minute’s applause in tribute to former Dundee striker Fabian Caballero, who died at the age of just 46.

Loan star Nisbet fires Dons ahead

Aberdeen went ahead in the 15th minute when Topi Keskinen raced onto a long ball upfield from keeper Dimitar Mitov.

The Finn beat Billy Koumetio to possession then burst up the wing before cutting inside and cutting a pass back to the onrushing Kevin Nisbet.

On loan from Millwall striker Nisbet superbly converted with a low, controlled 15 yard strike beyond keeper Jon McCracken.

On the half-hour mark Jamie McGrath met a Leighton Clarkson corner and fired a shot against the near post from a tight angle.

Impressive winger Keskinen scores

Aberdeen doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute when Graeme Shinnie slid a perfectly weighted through-ball to Keskinen.

Keskinen powered past Koumetio before rifling a low 15 yard drive beyond keeper McCracken.

Dundee hit back in the 44th minute when a penalty was awarded for a foul on Simon Murray by Gavin Molloy.

Murray converted, sending Mitov the wrong way.

Aberdeen hold out for historic win

At half-time Dundee’s Mo Sylla took unwell in the dressing room and was rushed to Ninewells hospital.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “He took a turn at half-time and is now at hospital and responsive.

“For his team-mates it was difficult to see.”

In the 47th minute keeper Mitov pushed a Clark Robertson looping header over the bar as Dundee pushed for a leveller.

Mitov came to the rescue again in the 59th minute when pushing a low 12 yard shot wide.

Aberdeen struggled to repeat their free-flowing levels of the first half with Dundee the more dangerous side, creating numerous chances.

But the Reds held out to secure an historic win.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 8; Devlin 7, Rubezic 7, Molloy 7, MacKenzie 7; Shinnie 7, Heltne-Nilsen 7; Keskinen 8 (Morris 87), Clarkson 7 (Besuijen 87), McGrath 6 (Palaversa 67); Nisbet 7 (Ambrose 85).

Subs not used: Doohan, Duk, Sokler, Milne, MacDonald

DUNDEE (3-5-2): McCracken 7; Portales 6, Robertson 7, Koumetio 6; Braybrooke 7 (Main 79), Sylla 5 (Mulligan 46), Cameron 7, Ingram 6, Larkeche 6 (Adewumi 79); Tiffoney 6, Murray 7 (Fraser 79)

Subs not used: Carson, Astley, F. Robertson, Palmer-Houlden, Vetro

Referee: Calum Scott

Attendance: 9.030

Man-of-the-match: Topi Keskinen (Aberdeen)