Ref Watch: Why Dundee calls for Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy to be sent off over penalty incident were wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Why Dundee calls for Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy to be sent off over penalty incident were wrong

Finlay Elder explains the one reason Aberdeen defender Molloy could not be sent off for taking down Dundee striker Simon Murray at Dens Park.

Dundee are awarded a penalty after Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy fouls Simon Murray. Image: SNS.
Dundee are awarded a penalty after Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy fouls Simon Murray. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen beat Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park in a tight and cagey affair with plenty of needle – how did referee Calum Scott, assisted on VAR by Steven McLean, perform?

In the opening period, after Kevin Nisbet had given Aberdeen the lead, Topi Keskinen doubled the Dons’ advantage.

Aberdeen won the ball in midfield, before the Finnish international raced through on goal and powered his shot past the keeper.

I thought there may have been a potential foul in the build-up to the goal, with Dundee’s Mo Sylla hitting the deck in midfield under pressure from Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson.

Dundee’s Mo Sylla goes down under a challenge from Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

However, a VAR check confirmed the goal.

Having seen a replay, Sylla just needs to be stronger. It wasn’t a foul.

Why Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy couldn’t be sent off for penalty foul

Dundee were then handed a lifeline in the match when they were awarded a penalty shortly before half-time.

A ball over the top of the defence troubled the Aberdeen backline, with Slobodan Rubezic and Gavin Molloy trying to deal with Dundee captain Simon Murray.

Molloy got a touch on the ball with his head – but it was not enough to stop Murray getting through on goal.

Murray then went to ground.

There didn’t appear to be too much contact between the players, but seeing the footage, Molloy did take the striker down.

Referee Calum Scott shows Gavin Molloy (21) of Aberdeen a yellow card against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

Murray and Dundee weren’t happy with just a penalty, though, they also wanted a red card to be shown.

The referee initially awarded a caution to Molloy – a decision I think was spot on.

If the foul had occurred outside the box, then yes, 100 percent, a red card would’ve been the required result.

However, double jeopardy does not allow a defender to be sent off for conceding a penalty – if they make a genuine attempt to play the ball.

For me, Molloy was attempting to play the ball, and a quick VAR check confirmed the referee’s ruling.

Few odd refereeing moments at Dens

Although the referee and VAR got the two big decisions right in the game, there were some odd calls.

Ref Scott let a lot of clear free-kicks go throughout the game.

I do think his Aberdeen bookings were correct calls, but there were a few instances where Dundee players should have been cautioned.

The strangest moment was in the first half, as Aberdeen looked to break forward after a clearance.

Topi Keskinen was tripped, but instead of awarding what everyone surely thought was a foul and a yellow card, the referee instead awarded a drop-ball.

An Aberdeen player was down in his own penalty area, and the referee is entitled to stop play for him to receive treatment, but why not also give a clear trip as a foul?

The hosts were also frustrated with the lack of additional time added on at the end of the game.

The referee only awarded a minimum of three additional minutes, with Dundee expecting far more.

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov at full-time after the Premiership win at Dundee. Image: SNS.

I can somewhat understand their frustration, as there were four stoppages for substitutions, Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov went down with an injury which required treatment, and the Dons goalie also wasted a fair amount of time.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

Conversation