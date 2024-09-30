Ref Watch: Why Dundee calls for Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy to be sent off over penalty incident were wrong

Aberdeen beat Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park in a tight and cagey affair with plenty of needle – how did referee Calum Scott, assisted on VAR by Steven McLean, perform?

In the opening period, after Kevin Nisbet had given Aberdeen the lead, Topi Keskinen doubled the Dons’ advantage.

Aberdeen won the ball in midfield, before the Finnish international raced through on goal and powered his shot past the keeper.

I thought there may have been a potential foul in the build-up to the goal, with Dundee’s Mo Sylla hitting the deck in midfield under pressure from Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson.

However, a VAR check confirmed the goal.

Having seen a replay, Sylla just needs to be stronger. It wasn’t a foul.

Why Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy couldn’t be sent off for penalty foul

Dundee were then handed a lifeline in the match when they were awarded a penalty shortly before half-time.

A ball over the top of the defence troubled the Aberdeen backline, with Slobodan Rubezic and Gavin Molloy trying to deal with Dundee captain Simon Murray.

Molloy got a touch on the ball with his head – but it was not enough to stop Murray getting through on goal.

Murray then went to ground.

There didn’t appear to be too much contact between the players, but seeing the footage, Molloy did take the striker down.

Murray and Dundee weren’t happy with just a penalty, though, they also wanted a red card to be shown.

The referee initially awarded a caution to Molloy – a decision I think was spot on.

If the foul had occurred outside the box, then yes, 100 percent, a red card would’ve been the required result.

However, double jeopardy does not allow a defender to be sent off for conceding a penalty – if they make a genuine attempt to play the ball.

For me, Molloy was attempting to play the ball, and a quick VAR check confirmed the referee’s ruling.

Few odd refereeing moments at Dens

Although the referee and VAR got the two big decisions right in the game, there were some odd calls.

Ref Scott let a lot of clear free-kicks go throughout the game.

I do think his Aberdeen bookings were correct calls, but there were a few instances where Dundee players should have been cautioned.

The strangest moment was in the first half, as Aberdeen looked to break forward after a clearance.

Topi Keskinen was tripped, but instead of awarding what everyone surely thought was a foul and a yellow card, the referee instead awarded a drop-ball.

An Aberdeen player was down in his own penalty area, and the referee is entitled to stop play for him to receive treatment, but why not also give a clear trip as a foul?

The hosts were also frustrated with the lack of additional time added on at the end of the game.

The referee only awarded a minimum of three additional minutes, with Dundee expecting far more.

I can somewhat understand their frustration, as there were four stoppages for substitutions, Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov went down with an injury which required treatment, and the Dons goalie also wasted a fair amount of time.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.