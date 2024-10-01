Willie Miller: Duk becoming an unplayable, unstoppable star again is the best way to repay Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Duk becoming an unplayable, unstoppable star again is the best way to repay Aberdeen

Aberdeen attacker Duk returned to the match-day squad in the 2-1 win against Dundee for the first time after going AWOL for three months.

Aberdeen's Duk applauds supporters at full-time after the 2-1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Duk applauds supporters at full-time after the 2-1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

The best way for Duk to repay Aberdeen for giving him a second chance is by recreating the form which made him unplayable and unstoppable two campaigns ago.

Attacker Duk was superb in his debut season at Aberdeen in 2022-23 and really lit up Pittodrie and Scottish football.

Those levels dipped last season and he then went AWOL for three months during the summer.

Duk knows he made a mistake and has owned up to it and apologised.

After returning to the club after his period AWOL, the attacker was named in the match-day squad for the first time for the 2-1 win against Dundee.

Although Duk was an unused substitute at Dens Park, it was another step on the road back.

Duk been taken back in and given a clean slate, which is the way it should be.

But he now has to repay manager Jimmy Thelin and the club for welcoming him back and helping him through a difficult situation – and also pay-back the fans who have accepted his apology.

Saying sorry only goes so far, though, and now Duk has to reproduce the levels he did in his first campaign at Pittodrie.

We all know he has those superb levels of performance in his locker – now Duk has to consistently deliver that again.

Aberdeen attacker Duk is pushed towards the club's travelling support by captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2=1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen attacker Duk is pushed towards the club’s travelling support by captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2-1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS

Resilience to secure 12th victory

Duk watched from the bench against Dundee as in-form Aberdeen maintained their 100% start under Thelin with a 12th win from 12 games.

But the Reds had to really work to keep their winning streak going.

Aberdeen were well tested against Dundee, but still managed to see it out to get another victory.

The first half was even, but Dundee were very good in the second half.

Aberdeen had to display real resilience in being able to stand up to a strong second half performance by Dundee.

The Dons relied on their defensive capabilities and organisation to secure another three points as they had to absorb a lot of pressure.

They suffered a huge blow when conceding a goal to a converted penalty just before half-time to make it 2-1.

When you lose a goal like that, it takes real grit and determination to bounce back.

It also gives the opposition a major lift going into the second half.

Dundee are awarded a penalty after Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy fouls Simon Murray. Image: SNS.
Dundee are awarded a penalty after Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy fouls Simon Murray. Image: SNS.

Defence will be tested in October

I wasn’t surprised with Dundee’s level of performance and Aberdeen had to double down and keep it as tight as they possibly could.

The introduction of Ante Palaversa off the bench helped as he is a strong, physical midfielder.

Manager Thelin identified Aberdeen were not controlling the game in the second half and made the right changes.

The Dons will need that defensive organisation in October with big games against Hearts, Celtic and Rangers coming up.

Most of the fixtures in Aberdeen’s winning streak have been about taking the game to the opposition and attacking.

However, in the second half against Dundee, it was about locking the door.

And Aberdeen certainly did that as they were rock solid.

Enjoy the ride on Aberdeen winning juggernaut

The winning juggernaut under Thelin just keeps rolling on.

Aberdeen fans just have to enjoy it.

Get on the juggernaut, enjoy the ride and see where it takes the club.

I’m sure there will be bumps in the road, but there is everything to suggest they will not derail the journey.

Aberdeen’s squad is strong and the players are buying into what the new manager wants.

The team are energetic, creative and work as a unit, while there is also real individual talent.

Everything is very rosy at Pittodrie now.

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin named in Scotland squad for UEFA Nations League
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (left) and coach Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Striker Kevin Nisbet reveals coach Peter Leven's key role in his loan move to…
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Critics are wrong to say Aberdeen have had it easy
Aberdeen attacker Duk is pushed towards the club's travelling support by captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2=1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS
WATCH: Aberdeen fans' Duk reception - as Jimmy Thelin thanks Red Army for welcoming…
Aberdeen and Dundee during the minute's applause in memory of Fabian Caballero. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fan view: Fabian Caballero and Hicham Zerouali were two entertainers cut from the…
Dundee are awarded a penalty after Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy fouls Simon Murray. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: Why Dundee calls for Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy to be sent off over…
2
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hails the impact of boss Jimmy Thelin
Police at the scene of the rammy in Dundee. Image: Supplied
VIDEO: Police race to rammy involving Aberdeen fans outside Dundee pub
2
DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Aberdeen Fans during a William Hill Scottish Premiersihp match between Dundee FC and Aberdeen at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on September 28, 2024, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Aberdeen fans hail their heroes as Dons rack up 12th straight win
2
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS
Record-setting boss Jimmy Thelin proud of Aberdeen and fans after securing 12th straight victory…

Conversation