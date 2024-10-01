Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals why intensity of training sessions is ramping up

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists the intensity of training sessions is ramping up as players fight for a starting slot for in-form Aberdeen.

Under Thelin the Reds have stormed to a sensational start to the season with a perfect 12 wins from 12 games in all competitions.

The Swede says sessions at the club’s Cormack Park training complex are becoming increasingly competitive amidst the red hot winning streak.

Thelin is delighted players are scrapping to retain their starting slot under pressure from those busting a gut to oust them.

He said: “Training sessions are becoming more and more intense and we need that competition.

“That is because of the quality of the players and the environment they create with their competition to play at the weekend.

“They are pushing each other in a good way as they are great team-mates and have a strong team spirit.

“There is that competition for the spots.

“And they are really pushing each other to try to achieve something together.”

Players battling to secure a start

A number of players have had limited game time and starts so far this season under Thelin.

Centre-back Angus MacDonald has only started once this season, in the Premier Sports Cup, with his only other appearance off the bench in that competition.

New Zealand international full-back James McGarry has yet to start this season, with four appearances off the bench in the Premier Sports Cup.

Winger Vicente Besuijen has made eight appearances but only one has been a start, also in the cup.

Summer signing Peter Ambrose has yet to start a game, but the striker has come off the bench in 11 matches.

Winger Shayden Morris was a regular starter in the Premier Sports Cup group games but has started only two of the six Premiership fixtures.

Ester Sokler was first choice striker earlier in the season but has been on the bench for the last three games, with on loan Kevin Nisbet starting.

Defender Jack Milne has also started just one game, in the Premier Sports Cup, this term.

‘Of course they all have the ambition to play’

Attacker Duk also recently returned to the match-day squad when an unused substitute in the 2-1 win against Dundee.

It was the first time the Cape Verde international had been in a match-day squad since the final game of last season.

Duk went AWOL for three months during the summer and returned to Pittodrie after the transfer window closed.

The 24-year-old apologised for his actions and was taken back into the squad by Thelin.

With so many players not securing a regular starting slot is it difficult to keep everyone happy?

“No,” said Thelin, “because we have a happy team and I’m happy with that.

“Of course they all have the ambition to play.

“But we end the league in May, there is a long way to go.

“In my experience the squad is the most important thing right now and some players will grow.

“They will make progress during the season.

“Sometimes it is a different XI and different strategy for opponents.

“Most of the players are coping with the evolution of the team, how we want to play and our identity.

“But everyone adds different qualities if they play and sometimes we need that.

“The rhythm is more or less the same but someone is maybe better one against one.

“Or someone better at defending, someone better at running in behind.

“It is good that we can mix it sometimes but will still be Aberdeen and everyone can recognise how we want to play.”

‘Responsibility, accountability and consistency’

Aberdeen are six games into a 38 fixture Premiership campaign.

Thelin insists the squad depth will be needed during the campaign and a clear route is open to break into his starting XI.

He explains: “We try to be honest with the players, first of all with what they need to do to play.

“Responsibility, accountability and consistency in training and games.

“Then we also try to help them make these steps.

“But also sometimes we think the best way to win this game is using this player instead.”

