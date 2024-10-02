Aberdeen blow as striker Pape Gueye ruled out for FOUR months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen blow as striker Pape Gueye ruled out for FOUR months

Dons will be without leading scorer for the rest of 2024 after he suffered a quad muscle tear.

By Paul Third
Pape Habib Gueye scored both goals for the Dons against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen will be without Pape Gueye for the rest of the year. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have suffered a blow after scans showed Pape Gueye will be out for four months with a quad muscle tear.

The Senegalese striker, who is the club’s leading scorer this season with six goals in eight appearances, suffered the injury in training last week.

The Dons’ worst fears have been realised after further tests showed Gueye is expected to be absent for 14 weeks.

Following a scan to confirm the extent of the damage, the 25-year-old will undergo surgery before an intensive rehab programme, with a return to action not expected until January.

The loss of Gueye is a huge blow for Dons boss Jimmy Thelin, after the attacker returned from a successful loan at Kristiansund to play a leading role in the club’s 12-game winning start to the campaign.

Thelin said: “It’s a big blow for Pape given how well he has started the season, but he is an optimistic guy and he will have our excellent medical team to guide him through the next few months.”

“We trust the squad we have in place, we believe in the players, and we will work to find solutions to ensure we remain effective in that area of the pitch.

“Everyone at Cormack Park will support Pape to get him back to fitness as soon as possible and we wish him well with his recovery.”

 

