Aberdeen blow as striker Pape Gueye ruled out for FOUR months

Aberdeen have suffered a blow after scans showed Pape Gueye will be out for four months with a quad muscle tear.

The Senegalese striker, who is the club’s leading scorer this season with six goals in eight appearances, suffered the injury in training last week.

The Dons’ worst fears have been realised after further tests showed Gueye is expected to be absent for 14 weeks.

Following a scan to confirm the extent of the damage, the 25-year-old will undergo surgery before an intensive rehab programme, with a return to action not expected until January.

The loss of Gueye is a huge blow for Dons boss Jimmy Thelin, after the attacker returned from a successful loan at Kristiansund to play a leading role in the club’s 12-game winning start to the campaign.

Thelin said: “It’s a big blow for Pape given how well he has started the season, but he is an optimistic guy and he will have our excellent medical team to guide him through the next few months.”

“We trust the squad we have in place, we believe in the players, and we will work to find solutions to ensure we remain effective in that area of the pitch.

“Everyone at Cormack Park will support Pape to get him back to fitness as soon as possible and we wish him well with his recovery.”