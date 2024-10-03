Alan Shearer believes Aberdeen league title win would be great for Scottish football

English football pundit Alan Shearer would love to see Aberdeen shock Scottish football and win the Scottish Premiership title.

Former Newcastle and England striker Shearer believes the lack of European commitments has given Jimmy Thelin’s side an opportunity to challenge for the championship this season and would love to see the Dons upset the established order in Scotland.

It is 39 years since a team other than Celtic or Rangers won the top flight title in Scotland with Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen team crowned champions in the 1984-85 campaign.

But Betfair ambassador Shearer, speaking to Betfair, is impressed by the Dons’ 12-match winning start to the season and hopes Aberdeen can mount a serious challenge in this campaign.

He said: “When you look at the start to the season Aberdeen have had, winning all 12 games under a new manager, the longer it goes on you’d have to think they’re serious contenders to upset Celtic and Rangers this season.

“Everyone’s talking about them and that can only be a good thing. I hope it continues because it’d be great if someone upset the apple cart up in Scotland.

“It would be great for the Scottish Premiership if they could win the title. They’ve had an amazing start.

“When you look at what happened to Celtic in Dortmund earlier this week, the result, the travel and everything else then that can only help Aberdeen, there’s no doubt about that.

“It’s great that Celtic are in the Champions League but in terms of what Aberdeen are trying to achieve, the heavy defeat as well as the extra games in Europe can only help them achieve what seems like the impossible and win the top-flight title.”