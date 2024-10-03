Alan Shearer believes Aberdeen league title win would be great for Scottish football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Alan Shearer believes Aberdeen league title win would be great for Scottish football

Former England captain would love to see Jimmy Thelin's side 'upset the apple cart' and win the league for the first time since 1985.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie, left, and Sivert Helne Nilsen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie, left, and Sivert Helne Nilsen. Image: SNS

English football pundit Alan Shearer would love to see Aberdeen shock Scottish football and win the Scottish Premiership title.

Former Newcastle and England striker Shearer believes the lack of European commitments has given Jimmy Thelin’s side an opportunity to challenge for the championship this season and would love to see the Dons upset the established order in Scotland.

It is 39 years since a team other than Celtic or Rangers won the top flight title in Scotland with Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen team crowned champions in the 1984-85 campaign.

But Betfair ambassador Shearer, speaking to Betfair, is impressed by the Dons’ 12-match winning start to the season and hopes Aberdeen can mount a serious challenge in this campaign.

Top Keskinen and Kevin Nisbet were on the scoresheet in Aberdeen’s 2-1 win against Dundee last weekend. Image: SNS

He said: “When you look at the start to the season Aberdeen have had, winning all 12 games under a new manager, the longer it goes on you’d have to think they’re serious contenders to upset Celtic and Rangers this season.

“Everyone’s talking about them and that can only be a good thing. I hope it continues because it’d be great if someone upset the apple cart up in Scotland.

“It would be great for the Scottish Premiership if they could win the title. They’ve had an amazing start.

“When you look at what happened to Celtic in Dortmund earlier this week, the result, the travel and everything else then that can only help Aberdeen, there’s no doubt about that.

“It’s great that Celtic are in the Champions League but in terms of what Aberdeen are trying to achieve, the heavy defeat as well as the extra games in Europe can only help them achieve what seems like the impossible and win the top-flight title.”

