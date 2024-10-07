Aberdeen fan view: Another wave of the wand in the Jimmy Thelin magic show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Another wave of the wand in the Jimmy Thelin magic show

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's dramatic 3-2 victory against Hearts at Pittodrie.

The Aberdeen players celebrate during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen players celebrate during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Chris Crighton

There are many ways to win a game of football, and it would be hard to construct a run such as that Aberdeen are currently on without exploring at least a few of them. This, indubitably, was a new one.

Observers will often stroke their chins and ponder whether teams have found ‘a good time to score’. Here, without question, Aberdeen picked a truly excellent time to concede.

With the game at 1-1, it could not be disputed that Hearts were its dominant force: it would have been a significant surprise had they not been the side to find its third goal.

However, in doing so with half an hour left to play, the visitors hit the front sufficiently early to allow the afternoon’s dynamic to flip back in the Dons’ direction. Freed from the uncertainty of the tied score, it gave both Aberdeen time to cut the leash, and Hearts the chance to panic after such a horror start to their league campaign.

The Aberdeen fans’ display for Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It also gave the opportunity for yet another wave of the wand in the Jimmy Thelin magic show. So much base metal has been turned into gold under the Swede that there was a sense of inevitability when the prodigal Duk entered the fray, and of course it was he who created the winning goal.

Any doubt that Duk’s physical powers may have atrophied in his elective inactivity were dispelled as he steamed around the outside of Adam Forrester – who had been part of the frantic match for even less time than he – in very much the fashion that had made him beloved in the early days.

The warmth of his reception back into the fold shows that there is no reason that can’t be recaptured with maturity on both sides. We’re all friends together here.

Conversation