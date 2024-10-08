Willie Miller: Aberdeen can be proud to be only team with 100% record in Europe’s top-50 leagues

Aberdeen should be extremely proud of the incredible feat of being the only team in Europe’s top-50 leagues to have won every game this season.

It is a run of form to be treasured after the Reds extended their superb winning start to the season to 13 games by overcoming Hearts.

What a sensational impact by manager Jimmy Thelin as the Dons are the only team with a 100% record in all of the top-50 European leagues ranked by Uefa.

When a new manager arrives at a club, it normally takes time to get ideas across, assess players and get them motoring as a team.

However Thelin appears to have the players already understanding what they all have to do, and how to implement that.

Thelin has a certain style of football he likes to be played and the team have certainly bought into it.

It is an exciting style of football Thelin is delivering.

However, it is not perfect yet – as the game against Hearts on Sunday proved.

Important substitutions by Thelin against Hearts

The Dons showed real resilience and character to continue their winning run after falling 2-1 behind against Hearts.

Thelin’s side still constantly went forward and pushed for the win.

Aberdeen’s resilience is up there at a very high level as they keep finding ways to win games, even when it looks like it will not go their way.

Manager Thelin made very important substitutions during the winning run as well that have made an impact.

That was shown against Hearts when Duk came off the bench to set up the winner, which was scored by another substitute, Ante Palaversa.

Thelin dealt with the Duk situation very well after the attacker returned to the club after going AWOL during the summer.

‘Pittodrie is a hotbed for atmosphere’

The summer signings have also settled in very quickly.

Aberdeen have managed to put the sale of star striker Bojan Miovski to Spanish La Liga club Girona in the summer to the back of everyone’s mind with their form.

Players are stepping up throughout the team to deliver goals.

There is a whole list of positive aspects orchestrated by Thelin since arriving at Aberdeen.

Supporters are also fully backing what the manager is doing as the clash against Hearts was a sell-out.

Pittodrie is bursting at the seams at the moment and the atmosphere is truly exciting.

The stadium is a hotbed for atmosphere now.

Why Thelin should not change his system for Celtic clash

I keep hearing people say Aberdeen have not been tested yet – but I don’t buy that.

You are tested in just about every game you play in and the Dons got over a huge test against Hearts.

It has been a fantastic start to the season, and now Aberdeen’s next clash is a top-of-the-table clash with Celtic at Parkhead after the international break.

The Dons must go into that game with belief.

The more you win, the more you turn games around with late goals, the more you believe anything is possible.

That will be the mindset Aberdeen will have when facing Celtic.

Facing Celtic at Parkhead is a hugely significant match as both teams have 100% records in the Premiership with seven wins from seven.

Something has to give.

It will be good for Thelin and his players to be tested in that manner.

When you go down to Parkhead, you must show belief, organisation and resilience.

You know things will not always go your way in that fixture, but you have to understand you have to take that on the chin sometimes and retain focus.

I hope Thelin does not change the way Aberdeen are playing at Parkhead.

Ideally he will stick with the system which has brought success.

There’s no reason why he should change, as he plays a very adaptable system and has very good resources on the bench.

Aberdeen will go into that game with no fear or trepidation.

They will approach Celtic with self-belief built up by a superb 13-game winning start to the season.