Willie Miller: Aberdeen can be proud to be only team with 100% record in Europe’s top-50 leagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen can be proud to be only team with 100% record in Europe’s top-50 leagues

Gothenburg Great Miller also discusses how Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin must not change the system which has made the Dons Europe's form team ahead of top-of-the-table clash against Celtic.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen should be extremely proud of the incredible feat of being the only team in Europe’s top-50 leagues to have won every game this season.

It is a run of form to be treasured after the Reds extended their superb winning start to the season to 13 games by overcoming Hearts.

What a sensational impact by manager Jimmy Thelin as the Dons are the only team with a 100% record in all of the top-50 European leagues ranked by Uefa.

When a new manager arrives at a club, it normally takes time to get ideas across, assess players and get them motoring as a team.

However Thelin appears to have the players already understanding what they all have to do, and how to implement that.

Thelin has a certain style of football he likes to be played and the team have certainly bought into it.

It is an exciting style of football Thelin is delivering.

However, it is not perfect yet – as the game against Hearts on Sunday proved.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Important substitutions by Thelin against Hearts

The Dons showed real resilience and character to continue their winning run after falling 2-1 behind against Hearts.

Thelin’s side still constantly went forward and pushed for the win.

Aberdeen’s resilience is up there at a very high level as they keep finding ways to win games, even when it looks like it will not go their way.

Manager Thelin made very important substitutions during the winning run as well that have made an impact.

That was shown against Hearts when Duk came off the bench to set up the winner, which was scored by another substitute, Ante Palaversa.

Thelin dealt with the Duk situation very well after the attacker returned to the club after going AWOL during the summer.

Aberdeen attacker Duk in action during the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen attacker Duk in action during the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

‘Pittodrie is a hotbed for atmosphere’

The summer signings have also settled in very quickly.

Aberdeen have managed to put the sale of star striker Bojan Miovski to Spanish La Liga club Girona in the summer to the back of everyone’s mind with their form.

Players are stepping up throughout the team to deliver goals.

There is a whole list of positive aspects orchestrated by Thelin since arriving at Aberdeen.

Supporters are also fully backing what the manager is doing as the clash against Hearts was a sell-out.

Pittodrie is bursting at the seams at the moment and the atmosphere is truly exciting.

The stadium is a hotbed for atmosphere now.

Aberdeen fans during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fans during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Why Thelin should not change his system for Celtic clash

I keep hearing people say Aberdeen have not been tested yet – but I don’t buy that.

You are tested in just about every game you play in and the Dons got over a huge test against Hearts.

It has been a fantastic start to the season, and now Aberdeen’s next clash is a top-of-the-table clash with Celtic at Parkhead after the international break.

The Dons must go into that game with belief.

The more you win, the more you turn games around with late goals, the more you believe anything is possible.

That will be the mindset Aberdeen will have when facing Celtic.

Facing Celtic at Parkhead is a hugely significant match as both teams have 100% records in the Premiership with seven wins from seven.

Something has to give.

It will be good for Thelin and his players to be tested in that manner.

When you go down to Parkhead, you must show belief, organisation and resilience.

You know things will not always go your way in that fixture, but you have to understand you have to take that on the chin sometimes and retain focus.

I hope Thelin does not change the way Aberdeen are playing at Parkhead.

Ideally he will stick with the system which has brought success.

There’s no reason why he should change, as he plays a very adaptable system and has very good resources on the bench.

Aberdeen will go into that game with no fear or trepidation.

They will approach Celtic with self-belief built up by a superb 13-game winning start to the season.

Conversation