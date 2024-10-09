Sean Wallace: How Gothenburg Greats spirit can reignite Duk’s Aberdeen career

The Gothenburg Greats spirit could re-ignite Duk’s Aberdeen career after the attacker’s ill-advised decision to go AWOL during the summer.

Duk returned to first-team action for the first time since going AWOL when he came off the bench in the 3-2 win against Hearts.

And. on his comeback. the Cape Verde international delivered a game-changing performance in setting up a dramatic late winner.

It was a tantalising glimpse of the exciting levels of kinetic attacking play Duk regularly delivered in his debut season at Aberdeen.

Signed from Benfica in summer 2021, Duk scooped Aberdeen’s Player of the Year in his first season at the club, 2021-22.

And Jimmy Thelin can be the manager to get Duk back up to those levels by tapping into the “family” ethos at the heart of 1980s boss Alex Ferguson’s Gothenburg Greats.

Duk was absent for Thelin’s first three months at Aberdeen, with the club launching disciplinary proceedings against the AWOL attacker during the summer.

‘Aberdeen is a family club built in a family tradition’

On his eventual return, Duk said sorry to Thelin, the players, the club’s hierarchy and supporters.

The apology was accepted by Thelin, who, when commenting on Duk’s return, said: “Aberdeen is a family club built in a family tradition.

“At times, people in your family might make a mistake and, on those occasions, you rally around and support.”

That directly echoed the famous comment made by legendary manager Alfredo Di Stefano after Aberdeen beat his Real Madrid team in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1983.

Di Stefano said: “Aberdeen have what money can’t buy; a soul, a team spirit built in a family tradition.”

It is a quote blazed across a wall inside Pittodrie.

And it a philosophy Thelin is clearly instilling into the club.

Thelin’s empathy with players

Thelin wants that family ethos and unity to drive the club’s bid for success – and you do not turn your back on someone in the family.

Which is why Thelin welcomed Duk back and gave him a second chance.

The Swede could easily have cut Duk adrift and banished him to train on his own.

However, the Swede is empathetic and attuned to the emotions of his players.

Thelin continually talks about players being “humans” who have complex emotions.

Humans that need to be understood, protected and nurtured.

That outlook is often sadly lacking in the modern game with players viewed as commodities who can be bought, used and sold for profit.

Thelin instead connects on a human level with players and forges a mutual trust.

He is forging that family bond at Pittodrie, and Duk was taken in rather than being left out in the cold.

Road to redemption open to Duk

However, Duk had to respond to that – the route to a first-team return was only open if the attacker also showed his commitment and grafted.

Thelin didn’t pitch Duk straight into the squad, but spent a few weeks integrating his system of play and tactics into the attacker and assessing him.

In June, Duk said he wanted to leave Aberdeen and urged the club to cash in by selling him during the summer transfer window.

Duk may still want to leave the Dons. His contract expires at the end of the season and the attacker will be free to talk to any interested clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Duk’s former club Benfica are reportedly due 50% of any transfer fee.

The attacker has played just 30 minutes against Hearts, so it is very early days.

But if Duk can consistently reproduce that level he will move on to clubs’ radar and could get a move in January – and the Dons a fee.

Who knows, now he has been welcomed into Thelin’s family, and with the Reds flying high, he might want to hang around.

Stranger things have happened in football than Duk signing a new deal…