Sean Wallace: How Gothenburg Greats spirit can reignite Duk’s Aberdeen career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: How Gothenburg Greats spirit can reignite Duk’s Aberdeen career

Attacker Duk returned to action in the 3-2 win against Hearts for the first time since going AWOL for three months.

Aberdeen attacker Luis Lopes (R) and Graeme Shinnie celebrate at full time after the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen attacker Luis Lopes (R) and Graeme Shinnie celebrate at full time after the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

The Gothenburg Greats spirit could re-ignite Duk’s Aberdeen career after the attacker’s ill-advised decision to go AWOL during the summer.

Duk returned to first-team action for the first time since going AWOL when he came off the bench in the 3-2 win against Hearts.

And. on his comeback. the Cape Verde international delivered a game-changing performance in setting up a dramatic late winner.

It was a tantalising glimpse of the exciting levels of kinetic attacking play Duk regularly delivered in his debut season at Aberdeen.

Signed from Benfica in summer 2021, Duk scooped Aberdeen’s Player of the Year in his first season at the club, 2021-22.

And Jimmy Thelin can be the manager to get Duk back up to those levels by tapping into the “family” ethos at the heart of 1980s boss Alex Ferguson’s Gothenburg Greats.

Duk was absent for Thelin’s first three months at Aberdeen, with the club launching disciplinary proceedings against the AWOL attacker during the summer.

Aberdeen attacker Duk celebrates at full time after the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen attacker Duk celebrates at full-time after the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS.

‘Aberdeen is a family club built in a family tradition’

On his eventual return, Duk said sorry to Thelin, the players, the club’s hierarchy and supporters.

The apology was accepted by Thelin, who, when commenting on Duk’s return, said: “Aberdeen is a family club built in a family tradition.

“At times, people in your family might make a mistake and, on those occasions, you rally around and support.”

That directly echoed the famous comment made by legendary manager Alfredo Di Stefano after Aberdeen beat his Real Madrid team in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1983.

Di Stefano said: “Aberdeen have what money can’t buy; a soul, a team spirit built in a family tradition.”

It is a quote blazed across a wall inside Pittodrie.

And it a philosophy Thelin is clearly instilling into the club.

Aberdeen's Duk is introduced off the bench against Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Duk is introduced off the bench against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Thelin’s empathy with players

Thelin wants that family ethos and unity to drive the club’s bid for success – and you do not turn your back on someone in the family.

Which is why Thelin welcomed Duk back and gave him a second chance.

The Swede could easily have cut Duk adrift and banished him to train on his own.

However, the Swede is empathetic and attuned to the emotions of his players.

Thelin continually talks about players being “humans” who have complex emotions.

Humans that need to be understood, protected and nurtured.

That outlook is often sadly lacking in the modern game with players viewed as commodities who can be bought, used and sold for profit.

Thelin instead connects on a human level with players and forges a mutual trust.

He is forging that family bond at Pittodrie, and Duk was taken in rather than being left out in the cold.

Aberdeen attacker Duk in action against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen attacker Duk in action against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Road to redemption open to Duk

However, Duk had to respond to that – the route to a first-team return was only open if the attacker also showed his commitment and grafted.

Thelin didn’t pitch Duk straight into the squad, but spent a few weeks integrating his system of play and tactics into the attacker and assessing him.

In June, Duk said he wanted to leave Aberdeen and urged the club to cash in by selling him during the summer transfer window.

Duk may still want to leave the Dons. His contract expires at the end of the season and the attacker will be free to talk to any interested clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Duk’s former club Benfica are reportedly due 50% of any transfer fee.

The attacker has played just 30 minutes against Hearts, so it is very early days.

But if Duk can consistently reproduce that level he will move on to clubs’ radar and could get a move in January – and the Dons a fee.

Who knows, now he has been welcomed into Thelin’s family, and with the Reds flying high, he might want to hang around.

Stranger things have happened in football than Duk signing a new deal…

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet called into the Scotland squad
Aberdeen legend Neil Simpson honoured by supporters' display and tifo before the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Aberdeen legend Neil Simpson's heartfelt message to fans for 'incredible' display
2
Jack MacKenzie during a Scotland training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie reacts to first Scotland call-up and talks about Zidane-style backheel flick
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Aberdeen can be proud to be only team with 100% record in…
2
Aberdeen Manager Stephen Glass and Scott Brown during the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.
Scott Brown admits he should have retired instead of joining Aberdeen
Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Contract extension for Nicky Devlin is a no-brainer for Aberdeen
CR0050267. Story by Sean Wallace / Sport. Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Scottish Premiership - Aberdeen FC v Heart of Midlothian. Pictured is Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrating after scoring to make it 2-2. Sunday 6th October 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Nicky Devlin hails impact of Aberdeen's 'brilliant' super-subs in record-breaking 13 game winning streak
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie (R) and Kilmarnock's Danny Armstrong in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie set for first Scotland call-up
Aberdeen attacker Luis Lopes (R) and Graeme Shinnie celebrate at full time after the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Boss Jimmy Thelin on how Duk has embraced Aberdeen 'team spirit' on return after…
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 06: Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates at full time during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 06, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Ref watch: Why VAR did not intervene in Aberdeen's equaliser against Hearts
5

Conversation