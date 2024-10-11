Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin ‘delighted’ to extend deal until 2027

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal to remain with the Dons until the summer of 2027.

The 30-year-old right-back has made 66 appearances for the Dons since joining the club from Livingston in 2023.

Devlin was called up to the Scotland time for the first time for the upcoming Nations League double header against Croatia and Portugal.

Devlin said: “I’ve loved my time at Aberdeen and I am absolutely delighted to be extending my time here.

“We are really starting to build something positive at the club and I’m looking forward to being part of that.”

Defender hailed for leadership qualities

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin was pleased to see the player commit his future to the club.

He said: “Nicky is a dependable member of the squad, always the professional, and a leader in the dressing room.

“He is the type of player we want here, and we’re delighted he will remain with us at Pittodrie for the next few years.

“His performances this season have quite righty earned him a call up to the national squad and we are all so pleased to see him recognised at this level.

“Senior players such as Nicky are so important to helping establish the correct environment at a club, his appetite and desire to success are clear to see and he will remain an integral part of what are building here.”

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan has joined Ayr United on a deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old was a free agent after leaving Salford City at the end of last season.