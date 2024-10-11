Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin ‘delighted’ to extend deal until 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin ‘delighted’ to extend deal until 2027

The Dons right-back could make his Scotland debut against Croatia on Saturday.

By Danny Law
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 06: Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates at full time during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 06, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Nicky Devlin celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Hearts. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal to remain with the Dons until the summer of 2027.

The 30-year-old right-back has made 66 appearances for the Dons since joining the club from Livingston in 2023.

Devlin was called up to the Scotland time for the first time for the upcoming Nations League double header against Croatia and Portugal.

Devlin said: “I’ve loved my time at Aberdeen and I am absolutely delighted to be extending my time here.

“We are really starting to build something positive at the club and I’m looking forward to being part of that.”

Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, Glasgow. Image: SNS
Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, Glasgow. Image: SNS

Defender hailed for leadership qualities

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin was pleased to see the player commit his future to the club.

He said: “Nicky is a dependable member of the squad, always the professional, and a leader in the dressing room.

“He is the type of player we want here, and we’re delighted he will remain with us at Pittodrie for the next few years.

“His performances this season have quite righty earned him a call up to the national squad and we are all so pleased to see him recognised at this level.

“Senior players such as Nicky are so important to helping establish the correct environment at a club, his appetite and desire to success are clear to see and he will remain an integral part of what are building here.”

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan has joined Ayr United on a deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old was a free agent after leaving Salford City at the end of last season.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin on Scotland 'dream' and how securing a first cap would…
An Aberdeen fan display at Pittodrie Stadium ahead of a match between the Dons and Motherwell
Aberdeen FC's Pittodrie Stadium: All you need to know
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Jimmy Thelin has brought the joy back for Aberdeen supporters
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at the club's Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie hopes to secure Scotland squad return
Boxer Gregor McPherson (l) helped through injury nightmare by Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic (r). Image supplied by Gregor McPherson
Exclusive: Boxer Gregor McPherson on Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic's support during collapsed lung nightmare
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie ahead of the Premiership match against Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Exclusive: Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie lost 2.5 years of youth football to knee pain disease…
Legendary Aberdeen manager Alex Ferguson in Gothenburg. Image: SNS
Interview: Historian Kevin Stirling on what made Aberdeen's Golden Era under Sir Alex Ferguson…
Aberdeen attacker Luis Lopes (R) and Graeme Shinnie celebrate at full time after the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: How Gothenburg Greats spirit can reignite Duk's Aberdeen career
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet called into the Scotland squad
Aberdeen legend Neil Simpson honoured by supporters' display and tifo before the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Aberdeen legend Neil Simpson's heartfelt message to fans for 'incredible' display
2