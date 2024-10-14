Paul Third: Aberdeen will be hoping success does not come at a price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Aberdeen will be hoping success does not come at a price

The Dons are already facing speculation over key personnel as a 13-game winning start to the season reportedly has clubs in England taking notice.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: Shutterstock.
By Paul Third

A tale as old as time has resurfaced at Aberdeen as success on the pitch has been stirring speculation.

Jimmy Thelin’s flawless start as Dons boss has been as surprising as it has been impressive.

Hopes were high the Swede would make an impact at Pittodrie – but nobody saw 13 straight wins coming.

Pittodrie is packed out as fans cannot get enough of Thelin’s Dons.

Demand for away tickets is also exceeding supply as the support travel en masse to cheer on their side, who face the biggest test to date on Saturday when they travel to Glasgow to face Premiership champions Celtic in a top-of-the-table clash.

Life is pretty good if you are an Aberdeen fan right now, but Thelin’s incredible start in Scottish football is bringing the sort of attention which is enough to give any member of the Red Army nightmares.

English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers have become the first club to be linked with the Dons boss as they ponder a list of potential replacements for under-pressure boss Gary O’Neil.

Wolves are bottom of the division with one point from their opening seven matches.

Their next challenge is the biggest of all as champions Manchester City visit Molineux on Sunday.

But following the game against Pep Guardiola’s side comes a more favourable run against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Southampton before the next international break in November.

It’s an opportunity for O’Neil to haul his side up the table and improve his own prospects but if there is no change then the Wolves boss knows what lies ahead.

So, too, could the Aberdeen fans.

Thelin has been loyal to his clubs

It’s all speculation at this stage of course, but should Wolves, or any other club in England’s top-flight for that matter, come calling then it will be a big test for the Dons.

Aberdeen managers in recent years have struggled to last 12 months in charge due to the team’s struggles on the pitch.

The sting of losing one who has got the Dons going well at the top of the table would be a really sore one to take.

Thelin is ambitious and like every player and manager in the game wants to test himself at the highest level.

But he is also loyal. He turned down the Dons earlier this year as he didn’t want to leave his club Elfsborg on the eve of the new season.

It was only after his club sourced a replacement before the mid-season break that he eventually moved to Scotland.

Having begun a three-year plan to revitalise Aberdeen, you get the impression he will be keen to honour that commitment.

Aberdeen’s impressive start is not going unnoticed

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie ahead of the Premiership match against Dundee at Dens Park.
Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie is out of contract in the summer. Image: SNS.

It’s not just the manager who is attracting interest given Aberdeen’s impressive start to the season.

We’ve already seen coaches being on the radar of other clubs this season with Peter Leven having turned down both Raith Rovers and St Johnstone to stay at Pittodrie.

Now Jack MacKenzie has reportedly got not one, not two, but three English Championship clubs in Preston, Sheffield United and Stoke City keeping tabs on him.

MacKenzie is the local boy done good at Pittodrie and his rise from the youth academy to the Scotland squad has been a gradual one.

But there’s no doubting MacKenzie’s qualities.

He has been something of a late bloomer at Pittodrie, having made his debut in March 2021 just a few weeks before his 21st birthday.

The Dons have some protection with their manager given he is under contract.

MacKenzie’s future is more pressing as he is out of contract at the end of the season and free to sign a pre-contract with another club in January.

Having got the left back’s defensive team-mate Nicky Devlin signed up on a new deal on Friday, getting MacKenzie to follow suit will be a top priority in the weeks ahead for Aberdeen.

