Richard Gordon: Mindset of Aberdeen players will be key if they are to defy the odds at Celtic Park

The showdown we have all been eagerly anticipating is now just hours away as Jimmy Thelin’s pretenders to the throne gear up to take on Brendan Rodgers’ all-conquering champions.

Under the Northern Irishman, Celtic have, for the most part, been unstoppable.

He played a major role in the quadruple trebles between 2016 and 2020, oversaw their ‘invincibles’ campaign, and left for Leicester City in February 2019 having won every competition he had contested.

There was a slow start on his return, losing his first cup-tie as Celtic manager at Kilmarnock, but he revived the team, and finished with another double.

Despite their nightmare in Dortmund, and a few nervy moments last time out in Dingwall, Celtic, like Aberdeen, have kicked-off with seven straight league victories, and both sides go into this one aiming to match the Premiership record of eight wins to start a season set by Derek McInnes’ Dons in 2015-16.

There is no doubt Celtic have played the better football in the first few months, maintaining a sustained level of consistency, as shown by the ease with which they have generally won and the healthy goal difference they enjoy.

But, given the respective budgets of the clubs, and the base from which each started, that is to be expected.

Rodgers had only to tinker with his squad, but spent heavily on Adam Idah, Auston Trusty and Arne Engels in particular. He shelled out transfer fees of around £30 million plus hefty wage packets.

Self-belief has surged

Thelin had to carry out more extensive surgery, as well as losing his star man, Bojan Miovski, and his outlay was no more than about £1.5 million. In fact, with the North Macedonian joining Girona, Aberdeen exited the transfer window having made a healthy profit.

What Jimmy has done, on the evidence so far, is make good signings, players who have come in and made an instant impact. Dimitar Mitov, Gavin Molloy, Sivert Nilsen and Topi Keskinen have all contributed well, and Kevin Nisbet has also emerged as an important capture in the wake of Pape Gueye’s injury.

As has often been mentioned, the fixture list was pretty generous, and the team has ridden its luck at times, but with confidence and momentum growing with each win ticked-off, the self-belief has surged.

Goalless in Dingwall deep into stoppage time? We will still keep pushing. Behind at home to Hearts late in the match? Let’s go for the equaliser, and then the winner. The attitude of the players has been first-rate, their determination to extend the 100% record there for all to see.

That has been the most pleasing aspect for me. This is a group that will fight to the end, a group that will find a way, even if the odds are stacked against them, which they will be at Celtic Park.

In my long career, I have seen many similar scenarios, occasions when an on-form team goes into the lion’s den hoping to topple the Glasgow giant, whether that be Celtic, or in the past, Rangers, only for it all to go horribly wrong.

Of huge importance today will be the mindset of the Dons players.

They will need to walk out in front of 60,000 riotous fans and believe they can quell both the noise and Celtic’s attacking intent.

Rodgers will not alter his approach. From the off, Celtic will be high-tempo, they will be in the faces of Aberdeen, they will look to construct their quick passing game and create chances.

If that happens, it will be a storm the Dons have to ride out. Get through the first 20 minutes, keep them at bay, secure a foothold in the match. Even better, take an early lead.

But the likelihood is it will be Celtic on the offensive, and that Aberdeen will have to look to counter. If they are to emerge with a positive result, they will have to be clinical; there will be fewer goalscoring opportunities in this one.

Whatever the outcome, it will be important for Jimmy Thelin and his squad to leave Glasgow with their heads held high, and confidence intact, for what will be a demanding run of matches in the coming weeks.