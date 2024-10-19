Boss Jimmy Thelin proud of spirit as Aberdeen secure comeback 2-2 draw with Celtic in top-two clash

Manager Jimmy Thelin expressed his pride after Aberdeen stormed back to draw 2-2 at champions Celtic to remain level on points with the Premiership leaders.

It was the game between the top-flight’s perfect starters, with seven league wins each, and they both remain unbeaten after a dramatic clash which offered drama aplenty.

Two quick mid-first half goals from Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi had the Dons on the ropes, punished by two ruthless moments from the champions.

A stunning revival began in the second half, aided by Thelin’s changes from the bench as Ester Sokler and a deflected Graeme Shinnie goal brought Aberdeen level.

Duk’s “goal” was then ruled offside for handball, before the Hoops threw everything at Aberdeen, but after penalty scares and frantic blocks, it was one point each.

Thelin rallied side for second half

Thelin tried to sum up his feelings after a pulsating afternoon.

He said: “It was an emotional game for sure.

“W knew beforehand that Celtic is a really strong team and they’re going to push us and stretch us for 90 minutes and we need to have this team spirit today to get a good result from here.

“Of course it was a bit disappointing in the half-time in the dressing room, but we had a good talk with the players and the staff about how we can find our way back into the game.

“I like the team spirit the players have, how they help each other. It’s not easy to come here and have 2-0 against you and go out in the second half when Celtic has the qualities.

“But the spirit the players showed today and these two goals they scored, and we scored and also try to find another one in transitions at that place.”

Luck needed to earn precious point – Thelin

Thelin admits luck and hard work combined to maintain their unbeaten start to the term.

He added: “Then, of course, sometimes you need to have some luck. Also in the last three, four, five minutes, there were some crazy moments on the pitch – but also how the players sacrificed themselves. They tried everything they had.

“They were tired, but they keep believing, they’re helping each other. That’s also something you need sometimes a little bit of luck, but also the extra effort to get the points in these difficult away games.

“I’m proud of the players today and the fans who are here who support us all the way.”

Numbers stack up well for Aberdeen

With seven successive league wins apiece this term, it set up this tasty showpiece, which was watched by Aberdeen’s greatest manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

Thirteen successive victories in all competitions had Thelin’s Dons career off to an incredible start.

But this was always going to be the ultimate test against opponents who had leaked just one goal on league business, but tucked away 22.

Aberdeen went into this one as the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by governing body Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

However, their winless run at Parkhead stemmed back to May 2018 when Andy Considine’s goal in a 1-0 win sealed second-spot in the Premiership.

On their last four visits to Glasgow’s East End, Aberdeen suffered 6-0, 5-0, 4-0 and 2-0 defeats. There was a sense on Saturday would end nowhere near those high tallies, and an away win would put Dons top of the Premiership on their own.

Quickfire double has Celtic coasting

Thelin kept the same starters who came back from 2-1 down to beat Hearts 3-2, while Kyogo replaced Adam Idah in the hosts’ line-up in their sole change from the side who defeated Ross County 2-1 in Dingwall.

Two goals in three frantic first half minutes put Celtic in control.

A swift attack down the right side, sparked by Arne Engels, found Kyogo and his cross was superbly lashed home by Hatate.

Aberdeen had barely regained their composure when they found themselves two down.

Gavin Molloy failed to clear the ball and Kyogo reacted quickest to to smash the ball past the despairing Dimitar Mitov.

Leighton Clarkson squandered a golden chance to get the Dons on the scoresheet when he cashed in on Alistair Johnston’s challenge on Topi Keskinen falling into his path, but Alex Valle got back to block the midfielder’s tame shot for a corner.

Dons deliver sensational swift second half double

Ester Sokler and Duk replaced Clarkson and Nisbet at the start of the second half and the pay-off came five minutes later when Sokler raced on to a perfect pass from Jamie McGrath.

It had too much pace for Liam Scales, and the striker finished beyond Kasper Schmeichel – what a response and just what was needed.

On the hour, Aberdeen were sensationally all-square.

Daizen Maeda conceded possession and the visitors advanced towards the Celtic box via McGrath, Sokler and Keskinen before Shinnie’s drive took a wicked deflection to loop over Schmeichel.

Celtic seemed spooked by this and nerves were setting in.

It looked as if the remarkable turnaround happened on 70 minutes, but a header from Slobodan Rubezic was shown by a VAR check to have hit Duk’s arm on its way into the net.

There were huge sighs of relief all round for the hosts, but despair for the Dons as it stayed 2-2.

Celtic went for late killer goal

Both teams pressed for the clincher and Celtic thought they’d nicked it inside 10 minutes of stoppage time, but a Johnston push on Mitov denied Auston Trusty glory.

A penalty scare when Luke McCowan was tripped was given as a free-kick, then, following a great Mitov save and heroic Duk block, Aberdeen escaped on the ropes until the final whistle.

This breathtaking tussle concluded with unbeaten Celtic and Aberdeen remaining the top two on 22 points.

The Dons are back at Pittodrie on Saturday when Dundee United come calling, while Atalanta host Celtic in the Champions League this Wednesday.

CELTIC (4-3-3): Schmeichel 6, Valle 6, Scales 6, Trusty 6, Johnston 6, Hatate 7 (Bernardo 65), McGregor 6, Engels 7 (McCowan 77), Maeda 6 (Forrest 65), Kyogo 7 (Idah 72), Kuhn 7.

Subs not used: Sinisalo (GK), Palma, Yang, Ralston, Welsh.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6, MacKenzie 6 (Milne 94), Molloy 5, Rubezic 6, Devlin 6, Nilsen 6 (Palaversa 83), Shinnie 7, McGrath 6, Clarkson 5 (Sokler 46), Keskinen 7 (Morris 68), Nisbet 5 (Duk 46).

Subs not used: Doohan (GK), Besuijen, MacDonald, Ambrose.

Referee: Nick Walsh.

Man-of-the-match: Graeme Shinnie.