Aberdeen fan view: Uncowed outsider Jimmy Thelin set the dogs on Celtic to beat 14-year Parkhead statistic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Uncowed outsider Jimmy Thelin set the dogs on Celtic to beat 14-year Parkhead statistic

Before Aberdeen, 166 Scottish teams had gone 2-0 down at Celtic and all lost, but by blitzing the Hoops in possession, the Dons didn't, writes Chris Crighton.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has been around a while. And as he watched his shot loop into Celtic’s net to erase his side’s two-goal deficit, he would have had to delve deep into his memory bank to recall anything of the sort.

Shinnie was part of an Inverness team who, in better times 14 years ago, recovered a point at this venue from two-down. No other Scottish club had since.

And plenty, as a function of Celtic’s domestic dominance, had tried. To be precise, 166 Scottish teams had fallen 2-0 behind away to Celtic and all lost the game – indeed, they would be almost five times as likely to concede the third goal as to score it.

So it would appear we have an answer to at least one of the questions those outside of the north-east’s canny bubble spent last week desperately posing.

Are Aberdeen title contenders? Perhaps not.

But are they a flash in the pan? No.

What Jimmy Thelin achieved on Saturday is not normal. And it is crystal clear it was only possible thanks to Aberdeen going outside of Scottish football’s zone of familiarity.

Where all those steeped in its norms stand off Celtic in fearful reverence, Thelin, the uncowed outsider, set the dogs on them, blitzing them in possession in a way they so often struggle to handle in Europe, but never see here.

Backing their fitness, Aberdeen’s players threw every last inch of themselves at their opponents for 106 minutes, culminating in the outlandish sequence where Dimitar Mitov, Duk and Nicky Devlin produced an inconceivably athletic rebuttal of Celtic’s final foray, and celebrated it like a win.

Which, in many ways, it was – A vindication of the strategy of both the club and its coach. This is the blueprint; let’s see where it leads.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen;s Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
Graeme Shinnie hopes Aberdeen's comeback draw at Celtic impressed Sir Alex Ferguson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (centre right) shake hands with Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy (right) after the final whistle at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle: Aberdeen put on Celtic Park show fans have been desperate for -…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie scores to make it 2-2. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS.
Boss Jimmy Thelin proud of spirit as Aberdeen secure comeback 2-2 draw with Celtic…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates after Topi Keskinen (second right) scores to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Mindset of Aberdeen players will be key if they are to defy…
Sivert Heltne Nilsen looks ahead to Aberdeen's trip to Celtic Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen embraces Celtic Park challenge as he prepares for biggest…
Jimmy Thelin in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Celtic Park. Image: SNS.
The big talking points from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's press conference as he discusses…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen are ready for Celtic test but insists it is too…
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Why Jimmy Thelin will be Aberdeen's key man against Celtic - and…
Bojan Miovski takes a picture with fans during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski discusses future Pittodrie return - and why he is…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: SNS.
Graeme Shinnie on how Sivert Heltne Nilsen is driving Aberdeen on - despite admitting…

Conversation