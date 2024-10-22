Willie Miller: Finally – Aberdeen have a permanent manager willing to have a go at Celtic in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Finally – Aberdeen have a permanent manager willing to have a go at Celtic in Glasgow

'I was up on my feet', writes the Dons' greatest captain after seeing Jimmy Thelin's side's 'ferocity, courage and self-belief' at Parkhead.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrating a goal
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 at Celtic. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

I have waited a long time to see an Aberdeen performance at Celtic Park with the ferocity, courage and self-belief displayed by Jimmy Thelin’s team on Saturday.

It was fitting Sir Alex Ferguson was at Celtic Park to watch Aberdeen battle back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

Under Sir Alex, we had to break the domination of Celtic and Rangers four decades ago.

You need a manager with the right approach to achieve this and, with Sir Alex, we certainly did.

He convinced players to be successful you had to beat the Old Firm in Glasgow.

That hasn’t changed.

If you want to win a cup, normally you have to beat Celtic or Rangers on the way to lifting the trophy.

Former Aberdeen Manager Sir Alex Ferguson
Former Aberdeen Manager Sir Alex Ferguson watches on during the 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS.

Until now, it had been a long time since I felt an Aberdeen manager believes a game at Celtic Park is there to be won. And won in a certain manner –  by taking the game to Celtic in Glasgow when you get the chance.

Don’t string nine men across your own penalty box as the tactic to try to scrape a result. Have more about you.

Aberdeen certainly had more about them in the Eighties and they showed it on Saturday.

Courage of Jimmy Thelin and his players

I have played many times at Celtic Park and know how difficult it can be.

But if you have the right attitude and the players believe in what the manager is asking them to do, anything is possible.

There has to be that-self belief and refusal to be overwhelmed by the resources Celtic have or the near-60,000 home fans against you.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates with the other players
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS.

It takes a lot of courage from the manager and players to be able to do that – but Thelin and his team rose to the challenge.

After battling back to 2-2, Aberdeen weren’t happy to settle for a draw and it is such a shot in the arm for Scottish football.

For Aberdeen to be unbeaten and sitting level on points with Celtic after eight games is incredible.

Aberdeen ended up going 4-2-4 in the second half

When I saw Thelin’s starting XI to face Celtic, I thought: ‘That’s right down my street’.

It was a statement he is not going to change for Celtic and the intent was to take the game to the Hoops on their own patch.

To have that attitude and approach is so refreshing to see.

It didn’t really work in the first-half, as Aberdeen were 2-0 down, but Thelin made positive changes at the break.

He took on Ester Sokler and Duk for Leighton Clarkson and Kevin Nisbet and it transformed the game.

In the second half, Aberdeen ended up with a formation of 4-2-4 – and it has been years and years since I saw that approach at Celtic Park.

Jamie McGrath came infield after the substitutions and was almost up beside Sokler, with Duk and Topi Keskinen out wide.

Those four wreaked havoc among Celtic’s defence.

The audacity to frighten Celtic

To fight back from a 2-0 deficit at half-time was superb.

Then they had the audacity to frighten Celtic and the home fans by scoring a goal through Duk to go 3-2 up… only for it to be chalked off for hand-ball.

At that moment, I was up on my feet.

It was such a brilliant game.

Thelin’s approach has been so refreshing and it is the type of football you can easily buy into.

It is quick and Aberdeen defend when they have to, but when the opportunity arises, they flood forward rapidly.

They play some great football and the speed, attitude and approach is impressive.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrating
Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov celebrates at full-time after the 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS.

Late on against Celtic when Aberdeen had to defend everyone put their body on the line.

They were under pressure for the last 15 minutes, but withstood it.

You could see what it meant to the players and how they celebrated amongst themselves and with the fans when they scored both goals.

The start to the season under Thelin has been outstanding.

Thelin has quickly got his message across and the players are buying into it.

The energy, determination and self-belief is there.

Now it is a case of keeping that going.

Rangers come to Pittodrie next Wednesday – and Aberdeen must now bid to take their scalp.

