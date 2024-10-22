Jimmy Thelin’s stunning start as Aberdeen boss making waves in Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin’s stunning start as Aberdeen boss making waves in Sweden

We report on how Aberdeen boss Thelin's sensational start to his Pittodrie career is being received in his home country.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time after the 2-2 draw against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time after the 2-2 draw against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s sensational start in Scotland is now headline news in his home nation of Sweden.

Thelin’s already strong reputation in the Scandinavian nation is rocketing even higher as his success in Scotland is highly respected in Sweden.

National newspapers in Sweden began reporting on Thelin’s Pittodrie revolution when the 46-year-old scooped the Premiership manager of the month award for August.

Coverage of Thelin’s remarkable start with the Dons ramped up as his side’s winning run continued, reaching a crescendo with the 2-2 draw against Celtic at Parkhead.

Swedish football journalists say coverage of Thelin’s winning streak was initially slow because former club Elfsborg were performing so well in Europe after his exit.

Thelin secured European qualification for Elfsborg with a runners-up finish in the Allsvenskan last year.

However, he left for Aberdeen before the Swedish top flight club began their continental campaign in the Europa League first qualifying round.

Under new manager Oscar Hiljemark, Elfsborg came through four qualifying rounds to reach the Europa League, where they recently beat Italian giants Roma 1-0.

Football writer Joel Besseling reports on Eflsborg for the Goteborgs-Posten in Sweden.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and captain Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 2-2 draw away at Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and captain Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 2-2 draw away at Celtic. Image: SNS.

Besseling said: “People in Sweden are now really paying attention to what Thelin is doing and are very impressed by it.

“Success in Scotland, and the UK, is big here because we have such a connection to football there due to players like Henrik Larsson (former Celtic striker).

“In Sweden, there is respect for success in Scotland.

“There has been talk in Sweden about Thelin’s success for the last few weeks.

“It is interesting because Elfsborg have also been successful since he left.

“Elfsborg didn’t lose for 10 games when the new manger Oscar Hiljemark took over and they qualified for the Europa League.

“So it took some time for people to notice what Thelin was doing in Scotland.

“His success has created headlines over the last few weeks once the dust settled from Elfsborg’s Europa League qualification.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS.

‘Jimmy is at a place where he wants to be for some time’

Such is the interest in Thelin’s Pittodrie success, Besseling travelled across to the Granite City from Gothenburg at the weekend.

He wanted to get a taste of what the manager already meant to the club, fans and the city.

Besseling aimed to secure that gauge as the Dons faced their biggest challenge yet under Thelin – an away trip to Celtic.

Aberdeen battled back from two goals down at the break to secure a draw to remain level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic.

Besseling’s trip to Aberdeen was similar to my own journey to Sweden in search of Thelin in May before he officially left Elfsborg for the Dons.

The over-riding message I received while in Sweden was Thelin would deliver success, but it would take time as he is a squad builder.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin talks with Sean Wallace at the Boras Arena, Sweden. Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin talks with Sean Wallace at the Boras Arena, Sweden. Image: DC Thomson.

Besseling said: “The fast success is a surprise.

“I believed Jimmy needed time at Aberdeen because that is what he required at Elfsborg.

“Both clubs have done so well since the managerial change in the summer.

“Thelin wanted and needed something else.

“Now he is at the place where he wants to be for some time.”

Football writer Joel Besseling of the Goteborgs-Posten pictured at Elfsborg's Boras Arena. Image: DCT Media
Football writer Joel Besseling of the Goteborgs-Posten pictured at Elfsborg’s Boras Arena. Image: DC Thomson.

Thelin’s unbeaten streak in Sweden

In winning his first 13 games in charge, Thelin set a new record for the best ever start by a manager in Scottish football history.

The record was previously set at 12 wins from 12 when Martin O’Neill took over at Celtic in 2000.

Prior to drawing at Parkhead, the Dons were the only team in Uefa’s top-50 ranked countries to have won every game they had played this season.

Thelin had long unbeaten runs in Sweden – but nothing like the streak with Aberdeen.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to Elfsborg fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran.

Jens Littorin of Swedish daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter said: “There were articles in Sweden even before he broke the record.

“I spoke with Thelin last season when Elfsborg went 10 games without a loss.

“It was interesting because in the season before they didn’t win for 10 games, and there were people in the stands saying they will never have success with Thelin.

“Then he completely turned it around and almost won the league title.

“Elfsborg should have won the league, but slipped in the last moment.

“When Thelin left Elfsborg and Oscar Hiljemark came in, people were wondering how it would be under the new manager.

“Hiljemark has completely changed the tactics and Elfsborg now play with three at the back. They play with wing-backs and three upfront, which is a big change.

“Thelin and Hiljemark have both been very successful since changing jobs.”

Surprise at speed of Thelin’s impact

When Thelin took over as Elfsborg manager, the club were languishing in 12th place in a 16-team league.

He led them to two second-place finishes over six seasons.

Thelin will bid to extend his unbeaten start at Aberdeen to 15 games when facing Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Glenn Holvik runs a podcast that focuses on Elfsborg. Image supplied by Glenn Holvik.
Glenn Holvik runs a podcast that focuses on Elfsborg. Image supplied by Glenn Holvik.

Glenn Holvik, of Elfsborg podcast nummer8.se said: “Some of the national newspapers have reported on Thelin.

“After Thelin left we secured qualification for the Europa League and recently beat Roma, so we have been focusing on ourselves.

“Thelin is a great squad builder.

“With Elfsborg it took a year or two as he had to build a squad.

“However, with Aberdeen it seems like he has signed a few players and the team are up and running.

“I’m surprised at how fast he has changed things.

“It is great to see him do so well in Scotland.”

