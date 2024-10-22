Jimmy Thelin’s stunning start as Aberdeen boss making waves in Sweden

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s sensational start in Scotland is now headline news in his home nation of Sweden.

Thelin’s already strong reputation in the Scandinavian nation is rocketing even higher as his success in Scotland is highly respected in Sweden.

National newspapers in Sweden began reporting on Thelin’s Pittodrie revolution when the 46-year-old scooped the Premiership manager of the month award for August.

Coverage of Thelin’s remarkable start with the Dons ramped up as his side’s winning run continued, reaching a crescendo with the 2-2 draw against Celtic at Parkhead.

Swedish football journalists say coverage of Thelin’s winning streak was initially slow because former club Elfsborg were performing so well in Europe after his exit.

Thelin secured European qualification for Elfsborg with a runners-up finish in the Allsvenskan last year.

However, he left for Aberdeen before the Swedish top flight club began their continental campaign in the Europa League first qualifying round.

Under new manager Oscar Hiljemark, Elfsborg came through four qualifying rounds to reach the Europa League, where they recently beat Italian giants Roma 1-0.

Football writer Joel Besseling reports on Eflsborg for the Goteborgs-Posten in Sweden.

Besseling said: “People in Sweden are now really paying attention to what Thelin is doing and are very impressed by it.

“Success in Scotland, and the UK, is big here because we have such a connection to football there due to players like Henrik Larsson (former Celtic striker).

“In Sweden, there is respect for success in Scotland.

“There has been talk in Sweden about Thelin’s success for the last few weeks.

“It is interesting because Elfsborg have also been successful since he left.

“Elfsborg didn’t lose for 10 games when the new manger Oscar Hiljemark took over and they qualified for the Europa League.

“So it took some time for people to notice what Thelin was doing in Scotland.

“His success has created headlines over the last few weeks once the dust settled from Elfsborg’s Europa League qualification.”

‘Jimmy is at a place where he wants to be for some time’

Such is the interest in Thelin’s Pittodrie success, Besseling travelled across to the Granite City from Gothenburg at the weekend.

He wanted to get a taste of what the manager already meant to the club, fans and the city.

Besseling aimed to secure that gauge as the Dons faced their biggest challenge yet under Thelin – an away trip to Celtic.

Aberdeen battled back from two goals down at the break to secure a draw to remain level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic.

Besseling’s trip to Aberdeen was similar to my own journey to Sweden in search of Thelin in May before he officially left Elfsborg for the Dons.

The over-riding message I received while in Sweden was Thelin would deliver success, but it would take time as he is a squad builder.

Besseling said: “The fast success is a surprise.

“I believed Jimmy needed time at Aberdeen because that is what he required at Elfsborg.

“Both clubs have done so well since the managerial change in the summer.

“Thelin wanted and needed something else.

“Now he is at the place where he wants to be for some time.”

Thelin’s unbeaten streak in Sweden

In winning his first 13 games in charge, Thelin set a new record for the best ever start by a manager in Scottish football history.

The record was previously set at 12 wins from 12 when Martin O’Neill took over at Celtic in 2000.

Prior to drawing at Parkhead, the Dons were the only team in Uefa’s top-50 ranked countries to have won every game they had played this season.

Thelin had long unbeaten runs in Sweden – but nothing like the streak with Aberdeen.

Jens Littorin of Swedish daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter said: “There were articles in Sweden even before he broke the record.

“I spoke with Thelin last season when Elfsborg went 10 games without a loss.

“It was interesting because in the season before they didn’t win for 10 games, and there were people in the stands saying they will never have success with Thelin.

“Then he completely turned it around and almost won the league title.

“Elfsborg should have won the league, but slipped in the last moment.

“When Thelin left Elfsborg and Oscar Hiljemark came in, people were wondering how it would be under the new manager.

“Hiljemark has completely changed the tactics and Elfsborg now play with three at the back. They play with wing-backs and three upfront, which is a big change.

“Thelin and Hiljemark have both been very successful since changing jobs.”

Surprise at speed of Thelin’s impact

When Thelin took over as Elfsborg manager, the club were languishing in 12th place in a 16-team league.

He led them to two second-place finishes over six seasons.

Thelin will bid to extend his unbeaten start at Aberdeen to 15 games when facing Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Glenn Holvik, of Elfsborg podcast nummer8.se said: “Some of the national newspapers have reported on Thelin.

“After Thelin left we secured qualification for the Europa League and recently beat Roma, so we have been focusing on ourselves.

“Thelin is a great squad builder.

“With Elfsborg it took a year or two as he had to build a squad.

“However, with Aberdeen it seems like he has signed a few players and the team are up and running.

“I’m surprised at how fast he has changed things.

“It is great to see him do so well in Scotland.”