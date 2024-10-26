Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen ‘kept believing’ after going top of the Premiership table with a 1-0 win against Dundee United

Jubilant boss Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen “kept believing” as they stormed to the top of the Premiership with a dramatic New Firm derby win.

Aberdeen jumped to to summit of the table with a 1-0 win against Dundee United courtesy of a late winner from supersub Peter Ambrose.

The Dons may only stay top of the league for less than 24 hours as second place Celtic are in action on Sunday.

Aberdeen’s sensational juggernaut under Thelin rolls on as the Reds are unbeaten in all 15 games under the Swede.

Red-hot Aberdeen have won their last eight home league games – their longest winning streak at Pittodrie since 2017.

Aberdeen left it late at a sell-out Pittodrie with Ambrose netting in the 84th minute.

Thelin said: “No-one gave up and we kept believing and tried to push for a winning goal.

“We kept running and behaved like a really strong team.

“Everyone was fighting for one another.

“Finally we scored through one of the crosses with more players inside the box.

“We had to remain calm and not stress.

“Also the energy from the supporters was coming as we kept trying and trying.

“I hope the fans enjoyed this win.”

Thelin cool on topping the table

At full-time the Aberdeen fans were chanting “we’re going to win the league”.

Asked how it feels to be top of the Premiership table, Thelin said: “I don’t think anything about that at all, actually, because it’s still early.

“For us we want to enjoy today and then focus on the next game.

“You can ask me the same question after the last part of May maybe but not now.”

Thelin’s delight at Ambrose winner

Aberdeen supporters should embrace and suck in every enthralling second of this phenomenal run.

These heady days are all the more sweeter after tough times in recent years.

Summer signing Ambrose was the hero, netting his second goal since signing from Hungarian side Újpest on a three-year contract.

Thelin said: “If you saw Peter’s training the last week he has been so good.

“He has been in good form and we have great competition within the squad.

“It is so good for Peter to get a winning goal and everyone is so happy for him.”

Attacker Duk continued his Aberdeen resurrection by starting for the first time since last season, a 5-1 win against Livingston on May 15.

Cape Verde international Duk returned to Pittodrie in early September after the transfer window closed having gone AWOL for three months.

Thelin said: “Duk did really well and the longer the game went the better he got.”

Duk was one of three changes to the starting XI with Ante Palaversa and Ester Sokler also drafted in.

Dropping to the bench were Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson with Kevin Nisbet not in the squad due to a calf injury.

Spark missing in goalless first-half

Remarkably, in the opening half hour, there were zero shots either on or off target from either team.

It took until the 33rd minute for the first effort when a clearance was intercepted by Palaversa 22 yards out but his half-volley flashed just wide.

After a half when both sides struggled to find an attacking rhythm Thelin made a switch at the break, taking on Shayden Morris for Topi Keskinen.

Thelin also made a tactical shift and started to overload the wide areas.

Aberdeen carried far more of a threat after the break.

Supersub Ambrose nets late winner

The Dons came close in the 50th minute when Jamie McGrath’s low 15 yard drive cannoned off keeper Jack Walton.

Moments later Sokler’s through-ball found Duk’s run but the attacker’s 12 yard shot from an acute angle was saved by the keeper.

Aberdeen were denied by a sensational save from keeper Walton in the 72nd minute.

Sokler met a cross from Morris 10 yards out but a superb save from Walton blocked the header.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 84th minute when Gavin Molloy crossed deep from the left to the back post.

Nicky Devlin did well to reach the ball and knock it across the face of goal to Ambrose who fired home from five yards to send the Dons fans into jubilant celebration.

It was deserved as the Reds had battered Dundee United in the second half.

Aberdeen initially had a penalty awarded in the third minute of time added on when Ambrose burst into goal at pace and was bundled down by Vicko Sevelj.

However following a VAR review the spot-kick was overruled for offside.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Devlin 7, Rubezic 7, Molloy 7, MacKenzie 7; Palaversa 6 (Shinnie 65), Heltne Nilsen 6; Keskinen 4 (Morris 46), Duk 6 (Ambrose 82), McGrath 6 (Besuijen 82), Sokler 6 (Clarkson 74).

Subs not used: Doohan, McGarry, Milne, MacDonald

DUNDEE UNITED (3-4-2-1): Walton 7; Adegboyega 5 (Odada 62), Gallagher 7, Holt 7; Stephenson 7, Sevelj 6, Babunski 6 (Strain 75), Ferry 6; Trapanovski 5 (Thomson 53), Middleton 7; Dalby 6 (van der Sande 75).

Subs not used: Richards, Fotheringham, Constable, Stirton, Ubochioma

Referee: Steven McLean

Attendance: 19,274

Man-of-the-match: Gavin Molloy (Aberdeen)