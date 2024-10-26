Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen ‘kept believing’ after going top of the Premiership table with a 1-0 win against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen ‘kept believing’ after going top of the Premiership table with a 1-0 win against Dundee United

Aberdeen striker Peter Ambrose the goal hero when scoring a dramatic late winner only two minutes after coming off the bench.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image; SNS
Jubilant boss Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen “kept believing” as they stormed to the top of the Premiership with a dramatic New Firm derby win.

Aberdeen jumped to to summit of the table with a 1-0 win against Dundee United courtesy of a late winner from supersub Peter Ambrose.

The Dons may only stay top of the league for less than 24 hours as second place Celtic are in action on Sunday.

Aberdeen’s sensational juggernaut under Thelin rolls on as the Reds are unbeaten in all 15 games under the Swede.

Red-hot Aberdeen have won their last eight home league games – their longest winning streak at Pittodrie since 2017.

Aberdeen left it late at a sell-out Pittodrie with Ambrose netting in the 84th minute.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after Peter Ambrose scores to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “No-one gave up and we kept believing and tried to push for a winning goal.

“We kept running and behaved like a really strong team.

“Everyone was fighting for one another.

“Finally we scored through one of the crosses with more players inside the box.

“We had to remain calm and not stress.

“Also the energy from the supporters was coming as we kept trying and trying.

“I hope the fans enjoyed this win.”

Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Thelin cool on topping the table

At full-time the Aberdeen fans were chanting “we’re going to win the league”.

Asked how it feels to be top of the Premiership table, Thelin said: “I don’t think anything about that at all, actually, because it’s still early.

“For us we want to enjoy today and then focus on the next game.

“You can ask me the same question after the last part of May maybe but not now.”

Thelin’s delight at Ambrose winner

Aberdeen supporters should embrace and suck in every enthralling second of this phenomenal run.

These heady days are all the more sweeter after tough times in recent years.

Summer signing Ambrose was the hero, netting his second goal since signing from Hungarian side Újpest on a three-year contract.

Thelin said: “If you saw Peter’s training the last week he has been so good.

“He has been in good form and we have great competition within the squad.

“It is so good for Peter to get a winning goal and everyone is so happy for him.”

Attacker Duk continued his Aberdeen resurrection by starting for the first time since last season, a 5-1 win against Livingston on May 15.

Cape Verde international Duk returned to Pittodrie in early September after the transfer window closed having gone AWOL for three months.

Aberdeen attacker Duk and Dundee United's Ryan Strain at a sell-out Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “Duk did really well and the longer the game went the better he got.”

Duk was one of three changes to the starting XI with Ante Palaversa and Ester Sokler also drafted in.

Dropping to the bench were Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson with Kevin Nisbet not in the squad due to a calf injury.

Aberdeen fans display during a Premiership match against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Spark missing in goalless first-half

Remarkably, in the opening half hour, there were zero shots either on or off target from either team.

It took until the 33rd minute for the first effort when a clearance was intercepted by Palaversa 22 yards out but his half-volley flashed just wide.

After a half when both sides struggled to find an attacking rhythm Thelin made a switch at the break, taking on Shayden Morris for Topi Keskinen.

Thelin also made a tactical shift and started to overload the wide areas.

Aberdeen carried far more of a threat after the break.

Supersub Ambrose nets late winner

The Dons came close in the 50th minute when Jamie McGrath’s low 15 yard drive cannoned off keeper Jack Walton.

Moments later Sokler’s through-ball found Duk’s run but the attacker’s 12 yard shot from an acute angle was saved by the keeper.

Aberdeen were denied by a sensational save from keeper Walton in the 72nd minute.

Sokler met a cross from Morris 10 yards out but a superb save from Walton blocked the header.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen and Dundee United's Kevin Holt in action in a Premiership clash at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen went ahead in the 84th minute when Gavin Molloy crossed deep from the left to the back post.

Nicky Devlin did well to reach the ball and knock it across the face of goal to Ambrose who fired home from five yards to send the Dons fans into jubilant celebration.

It was deserved as the Reds had battered Dundee United in the second half.

Aberdeen initially had a penalty awarded in the third minute of time added on when  Ambrose burst into goal at pace and was bundled down by Vicko Sevelj.

However following a VAR review the spot-kick was overruled for offside.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Devlin 7, Rubezic 7, Molloy 7, MacKenzie 7; Palaversa 6 (Shinnie 65), Heltne Nilsen 6; Keskinen 4 (Morris 46), Duk 6 (Ambrose 82), McGrath 6 (Besuijen 82), Sokler 6 (Clarkson 74).

Subs not used: Doohan, McGarry, Milne, MacDonald

DUNDEE UNITED (3-4-2-1): Walton 7; Adegboyega 5 (Odada 62), Gallagher 7, Holt 7; Stephenson 7, Sevelj 6, Babunski 6 (Strain 75), Ferry 6; Trapanovski 5 (Thomson 53), Middleton 7; Dalby 6 (van der Sande 75).

Subs not used: Richards, Fotheringham, Constable, Stirton, Ubochioma

Referee: Steven McLean

Attendance: 19,274

Man-of-the-match: Gavin Molloy (Aberdeen)

