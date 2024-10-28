Aberdeen fan view: The once under-the-radar Nicky Devlin is becoming impossible to miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: The once under-the-radar Nicky Devlin is becoming impossible to miss

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 1-0 victory against Dundee United - and another big Nicky Devlin Dons contribution.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates at full time after the win against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Football has an odd habit of ascribing things which continually recur to fortune or predestination.

And the more they happen, the more the perception is reinforced. The comfort of confirmation bias trumps the effort and risk of being too curious about causality.

Such surrender to fate offers a major opportunity to those who do not follow the traditional orthodoxy; those who believe that most moments within a game can be controlled, given the correct approach and preparation. Those such as Jimmy Thelin.

For a fifth time in this young season, Thelin’s Dons won a match by virtue of a goal scored in or after its 80th minute – but this is no lucky streak.

Nor is it coincidental that, on all five occasions, one man stood front and centre in the goal area: Nicky Devlin. Directly involved, as here, in three; drawing a defender to create space for one; and lurking under the bar for any potential rebound at the other.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin and Dimitar Mitov celebrate victory against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

The received wisdom would propose that these are not places in which a full-back should appear in the final minutes of a game in the balance. Observation says that few would have the engine capacity to get there anyway after shuttling up and down the touchline all day.

But the pace and stamina of Devlin and Thelin’s bravery and adventure are the perfect marriage. When a manager who emboldens his side to push higher and higher as the stakes do likewise is endowed with athletes of such physical endurance, it places unsustainable strain on opponents’ defensive circuits when they are already at the point of overheating.

Devlin, at various levels, has long been one of Scottish football’s under-the-radar heroes. Bundled into the spotlight – and deservingly onto the international stage – courtesy of Thelin’s tactics, he is becoming truly impossible to miss.

