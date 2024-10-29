Willie Miller: Jimmy Thelin matches my Aberdeen blueprint for beating Rangers and Celtic ahead of double-header

Having the right attitude is absolutely fundamental to beating Rangers and Celtic – and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin HAS the required mindset.

It is about having a manager who believes he can beat the Old Firm and goes into matches against them going for a win.

During my playing career, I won many times against both Celtic and Rangers.

In some games they were better than us, but throughout it we never lost that belief we are in form and a strong team.

We never lost that belief that we have the right manager, the right attitude and right team to get a win against the Glasgow two.

And I believe Thelin and Aberdeen will go into the upcoming double-header against Rangers and Celtic with that attitude.

I don’t see Thelin changing his outlook for the home Premiership clash with Rangers on Wednesday or the League Cup semi-final against Celtic on Saturday.

An attitude that can win trophies

The reason why I’m so excited about this season is Thelin’s approach to take the game to all opposition to find a way to win games.

Thelin and Aberdeen have shown the right attitude in the 15-game unbeaten start to the season.

If they continue to show that attitude on a constant basis against the Old Firm, particularly in Glasgow, that is how trophies are won.

On top of that attitude, Aberdeen also have a lot of pace and firepower in attack.

They are very strong in midfield and defensively rock-solid.

There is no reason why this squad, led by Thelin, cannot take on Celtic and Rangers.

The intent from Thelin to go for a win is hugely refreshing.

The quick, attacking football the Swede employs is exciting and the fans are buying into it.

Aberdeen have big game players

Games against Celtic and Rangers carry a lot of pressure but Aberdeen have experienced players who can deal with that.

Players such as Graeme Shinnie, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Dimitar Mitov, Jack MacKenzie and Nicky Devlin, who are all strong characters.

Aberdeen’s drive to push on for a win was shown in the 1-0 victory against Dundee United.

For the winning goal, left-sided centre-back Gavin Molloy crossed into the box from a deep position.

And he picked out right-back Nicky Devlin to cut it back for substitute Peter Ambrose to score.

That is real attacking intent – having two defenders involved high up the pitch late into the game in the bid to get a win.

It sends out a huge message to the fans about what Thelin is about as a manager.

His intent is to take the game to the opposition and try to dominate to get the victory.

Morris rejuvenated under Thelin

It was a thoroughly deserved victory as Aberdeen’s second half performance against Dundee United was outstanding.

The substitutions made by Thelin played a key role as Shayden Morris was highly influential when he was introduced.

Morris looks like a player rejuvenated under Thelin, who is getting the optimum out of players and making them better.

When Morris came on at half-time, the game exploded into life.

Also substitute Ambrose netted the winning goal within a few minutes of coming off the bench.

Once again Thelin’s substitutions have played a major part in getting a positive result.

It proves the squad is strong and Thelin has plenty of options at his disposal.

Aberdeen may only have been top of the Premiership table for fewer than 24 hours.

Celtic moved back to the top on Sunday after a win at Motherwell.

However, the Dons are still shoulder-to-shoulder with the Parkhead club at this stage of the season, which is sensational.

Everyone’s talking about Aberdeen

Aberdeen are the talk of the town now and everywhere I go the Dons is the first thing people want to talk to me about – with a smile.

Previously they wanted to talk to me about Aberdeen, but with a frown on their face.

People want to talk to me about a manager who has transformed Aberdeen, the quality of football, the winning attitude, a sold-out Pittodrie and optimism for the future.

That will only ramp up further if they maintain their sensational start to the season when facing Rangers and Celtic.