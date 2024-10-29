Willie Miller: Jimmy Thelin matches my Aberdeen blueprint for beating Rangers and Celtic ahead of double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Jimmy Thelin matches my Aberdeen blueprint for beating Rangers and Celtic ahead of double-header

Miller regularly led the Dons to victory against Celtic and Rangers during a trophy-laden career - and sees the 'right manager, right attitude, right team' blueprint this season.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

Having the right attitude is absolutely fundamental to beating Rangers and Celtic – and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin HAS the required mindset.

It is about having a manager who believes he can beat the Old Firm and goes into matches against them going for a win.

During my playing career, I won many times against both Celtic and Rangers.

In some games they were better than us, but throughout it we never lost that belief we are in form and a strong team.

We never lost that belief that we have the right manager, the right attitude and right team to get a win against the Glasgow two.

And I believe Thelin and Aberdeen will go into the upcoming double-header against Rangers and Celtic with that attitude.

I don’t see Thelin changing his outlook for the home Premiership clash with Rangers on Wednesday or the League Cup semi-final against Celtic on Saturday.

Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

An attitude that can win trophies

The reason why I’m so excited about this season is Thelin’s approach to take the game to all opposition to find a way to win games.

Thelin and Aberdeen have shown the right attitude in the 15-game unbeaten start to the season.

If they continue to show that attitude on a constant basis against the Old Firm, particularly in Glasgow, that is how trophies are won.

On top of that attitude, Aberdeen also have a lot of pace and firepower in attack.

They are very strong in midfield and defensively rock-solid.

There is no reason why this squad, led by Thelin, cannot take on Celtic and Rangers.

The intent from Thelin to go for a win is hugely refreshing.

The quick, attacking football the Swede employs is exciting and the fans are buying into it.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates at full time after the win against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have big game players

Games against Celtic and Rangers carry a lot of pressure but Aberdeen have experienced players who can deal with that.

Players such as Graeme Shinnie, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Dimitar Mitov, Jack MacKenzie and Nicky Devlin, who are all strong characters.

Aberdeen’s drive to push on for a win was shown in the 1-0 victory against Dundee United.

For the winning goal, left-sided centre-back Gavin Molloy crossed into the box from a deep position.

And he picked out right-back Nicky Devlin to cut it back for substitute Peter Ambrose to score.

That is real attacking intent – having two defenders involved high up the pitch late into the game in the bid to get a win.

It sends out a huge message to the fans about what Thelin is about as a manager.

His intent is to take the game to the opposition and try to dominate to get the victory.

Morris rejuvenated under Thelin

It was a thoroughly deserved victory as Aberdeen’s second half performance against Dundee United was outstanding.

The substitutions made by Thelin played a key role as Shayden Morris was highly influential when he was introduced.

Morris looks like a player rejuvenated under Thelin, who is getting the optimum out of players and making them better.

When Morris came on at half-time, the game exploded into life.

Also substitute Ambrose netted the winning goal within a few minutes of coming off the bench.

Once again Thelin’s substitutions have played a major part in getting a positive result.

It proves the squad is strong and Thelin has plenty of options at his disposal.

Aberdeen may only have been top of the Premiership table for fewer than 24 hours.

Celtic moved back to the top on Sunday after a win at Motherwell.

However, the Dons are still shoulder-to-shoulder with the Parkhead club at this stage of the season, which is sensational.

Aberdeen manager Jimy Thelin at full-time after the 1-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimy Thelin at full-time after the 1-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Everyone’s talking about Aberdeen

Aberdeen are the talk of the town now and everywhere I go the Dons is the first thing people want to talk to me about – with a smile.

Previously they wanted to talk to me about Aberdeen, but with a frown on their face.

People want to talk to me about a manager who has transformed Aberdeen, the quality of football, the winning attitude, a sold-out Pittodrie and optimism for the future.

That will only ramp up further if they maintain their sensational start to the season when facing Rangers and Celtic.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen will be confident - but not complacent - as they look…
Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image; SNS
Winger Shayden Morris reveals the hard-hitting message Jimmy Thelin gives EVERY player before a…
Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy and Dundee United's Sam Dalby in action during the 1-0 win at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Gavin Molloy's former Shelbourne coach tips Aberdeen centre-back for Republic of Ireland breakthrough
Referee Steven McLean gives offside after a VAR check during Dundee United v Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Dundee United's persistent time-wasting against Aberdeen
3
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates at full time after the win against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: The once under-the-radar Nicky Devlin is becoming impossible to miss
2
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet has a shot as Motherwell's Liam Gordon watches on. Image: SNS
Kevin Nisbet injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen fans wave large flags during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy issues 'fortress' Pittodrie warning to Rangers
Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image; SNS
Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen 'kept believing' after going top of the Premiership table with…
Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov at full time after drawing 2-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS
Keeper Dimitar Mitov warns Aberdeen ready to come out fighting against Dundee United to…
Aberdeen attacker Duk. Image: SNS
Aberdeen attacker Duk 'giving everything he has' to resurrect Pittodrie career, says boss Jimmy…

Conversation